Copper Rock Capital Partners Holds Holding in Fiserv (FISV); Country Club Trust Company Position in Kohls (KSS) Decreased as Shares Declined

Country Club Trust Company decreased its stake in Kohls Corp (KSS) by 8.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Country Club Trust Company sold 7,711 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.79% . The institutional investor held 84,326 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.80 million, down from 92,037 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Country Club Trust Company who had been investing in Kohls Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $45.35. About 3.61 million shares traded. Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) has declined 26.96% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical KSS News: 11/05/2018 – Kohl’s names Tailwind Capital partner as new chairman; 16/04/2018 – Kohl’s Corporation Announces Increase in the Amount of Notes and Debentures to be Accepted in its Cash Tender Offer; 03/05/2018 – Kohl’s Family Value Day and Kohl’s Activity Zone Return to Wisconsin State Fair; 22/05/2018 – Kohl’s Reports Surprise Increase in Sales — Earnings Review; 28/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades One and Affirms Three Classes of LBCMT 1999-C1; 25/04/2018 – Outgoing Kohl’s CEO Kevin Mansell’s efforts, like partnering with Amazon and opening smaller locations in more urban metros, are helping drive new shoppers to the retailer; 02/04/2018 – KOHL’S REPORTS $300M CASH TENDER OFFER FOR SOME NOTES & DEBS; 04/05/2018 – Celebrate Kohl’s Family Day and Kohl’s Captivation Station at Summerfest 2018; 11/05/2018 – KOHLS CORP – AT EFFECTIVE TIME OF SICA’S APPOINTMENT AS CHAIRMAN, STEPHEN WATSON WILL STEP DOWN AS LEAD DIRECTOR; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eight Classes of COMM 2006-C8

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 7.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc bought 16,709 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 247,867 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.76M, up from 231,158 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $106.38. About 2.18 million shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q EPS $1.00; 09/04/2018 – Carter Bank & Trust Embarks on Digital Transformation with Fiserv; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q Rev $1.44B; 10/04/2018 – Fiserv Wins Most Creative Application of Voice Technology in PYMNTS.com Challenge with Amazon Alexa; 01/05/2018 – FISERV 1Q ADJ EPS 76C, EST. 74C; 06/03/2018 Fiserv and Mastercard Help Financial Institutions Approve More Genuine Transactions Without Increasing Risk; 09/04/2018 – Fiserv Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – IMM, Ascensus Unveil Enhanced Version of IRAdirect eSign at Fiserv Forum; 24/05/2018 – Fiserv Inc: EBAday 2018; 04/05/2018 – LMR Partners Adds Aptiv, Cuts Fiserv: 13F

More notable recent Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “RSP, WDC, KLAC, FISV: Large Outflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Fiserv discusses effects of BofA JV dissolution – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Fiserv, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:FISV) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “FLT or EFX: Which Financial Services Firm is Better Placed? – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After Hours Most Active for Jul 30, 2019 : CZR, ATI, AMD, T, VALE, TWTR, GPRE, NYCB, STI, FISV, LAUR, QQQ – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $1.38 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pgt Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:PGTI) by 157,491 shares to 1.02M shares, valued at $14.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 19,458 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 307,290 shares, and cut its stake in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold FISV shares while 301 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 384.95 million shares or 12.17% more from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Yhb Investment owns 0.14% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 10,198 shares. 14,444 were accumulated by Fayez Sarofim &. Davenport And Com Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 5,960 shares. Copper Rock Ptnrs Limited Liability owns 247,867 shares. Prudential Public Ltd Liability invested in 6,647 shares or 0% of the stock. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans reported 0.04% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Point72 Asset Management Limited Partnership holds 0.86% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) or 2.14M shares. 28,504 were accumulated by Profund Limited Liability Co. Cap Guardian Tru Com accumulated 664,500 shares or 0.78% of the stock. Palisade Cap Management Limited Liability Nj owns 101,273 shares. Comml Bank Of Mellon Corporation, New York-based fund reported 3.52M shares. Hallmark Mgmt owns 12,598 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Michigan-based Comerica Bank & Trust has invested 0.09% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Bridgeway Mngmt holds 31,700 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Schmidt P J Invest Mngmt Inc stated it has 4,724 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold KSS shares while 174 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 162.73 million shares or 5.48% less from 172.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Etrade Management Limited Liability reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Ltd invested in 11,367 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Legg Mason Asset Management (Japan) Company Ltd has invested 0.4% of its portfolio in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Bb&T Secs Ltd Liability Co holds 0.01% or 14,464 shares in its portfolio. Regentatlantic Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.26% in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Illinois-based Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.15% in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Amer Intl Gru holds 73,800 shares. Cornerstone Advsr Incorporated reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Verition Fund owns 12,582 shares. Synovus has 0% invested in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Meiji Yasuda Asset Limited reported 10,020 shares. Gsa Cap Prns Ltd Liability Partnership, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 11,369 shares. Cleararc Capital Inc stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Tiaa Cref Inv Management Limited holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) for 1.57 million shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS).

Country Club Trust Company, which manages about $848.32M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (NASDAQ:VOD) by 68,581 shares to 221,664 shares, valued at $4.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 4,155 shares in the quarter, for a total of 164,296 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VGSH).