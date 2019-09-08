Copper Rock Capital Partners Holding in Regions Financial (RF) Cut by $1.84 Million as Stock Value Rose; As Allied Motion Technologies I (AMOT) Shares Rose, Integre Asset Management Increased Its Holding by $1.05 Million

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Regions Financial Corp (RF) by 14.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc sold 131,099 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.01% . The institutional investor held 748,462 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.61M, down from 879,561 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Regions Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $14.85. About 8.21 million shares traded. Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) has declined 15.36% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.36% the S&P500. Some Historical RF News: 25/04/2018 – Regions Financial Corp. Names John Turner CEO Effective July 2, 2018; Grayson Hall To Serve As Executive Chairman; 06/04/2018 – Regions Financial Agrees to Sell Insurance Business to BB&T Insurance Holdings; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – WILL HAVE CONSOLIDATED APPROXIMATELY 12 PERCENT OF ITS RETAIL BRANCH NETWORK SINCE END OF 2015; 20/04/2018 – Regions Financial 1Q Net $414M; 29/05/2018 – Regions Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY NET CHARGE-OFFS DECREASED 9 BASIS POINTS, AND 11 BASIS POINTS ON AN ADJUSTED BASIS; 12/04/2018 – REGIONS BANK REPORTS PACT & INVESTMENT IN MORTGAGE FINTECH; 06/04/2018 – Regions Fincl Agrees to Sell Insurance Business to BB&T Insurance Holdings; 21/03/2018 – Regions Bank Increases Prime Lending Rate; 13/04/2018 – Regions Financial Recognized Nationally for Board Diversity

Integre Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Allied Motion Technologies I (AMOT) by 479.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Integre Asset Management Llc bought 30,892 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.37% . The institutional investor held 37,334 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.28 million, up from 6,442 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Integre Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Allied Motion Technologies I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $309.39 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $34.72. About 28,069 shares traded. Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) has declined 12.57% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.57% the S&P500. Some Historical AMOT News: 25/05/2018 – Allied Motion Presenting at Conference May 30; 28/03/2018 – Allied Motion Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Allied Motion Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend; 14/03/2018 – ALLIED MOTION TECHNOLOGIES INC – 2017 ORDERS UP 8.6% TO $272 MLN; BACKLOG GREW TO $100.7 MLN; 02/05/2018 – Allied Motion 1Q EPS 45c; 02/05/2018 – Allied Motion Increases Qtrly Cash Div to 3c; 02/05/2018 – ALLIED MOTION BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO 3C FROM 2.5C; 02/05/2018 – ALLIED MOTION BOOSTS QTRLY CASH DIV; 14/03/2018 Allied Motion 4Q EPS 1c; 14/03/2018 – Allied Motion Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

Since May 14, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $49,490 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold AMOT shares while 26 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 4.52 million shares or 5.11% more from 4.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Los Angeles Cap Mgmt & Equity invested 0% of its portfolio in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT). Dorsey Wright & reported 171 shares stake. Lazard Asset Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 470 shares. Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership reported 0% in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT). Prelude Cap Mgmt Ltd Com holds 173 shares. Next Century Growth Investors Ltd Liability Corp holds 79,461 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% or 7,400 shares. North Star Invest Mgmt holds 0.02% in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) or 4,400 shares. Aqr Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 52,482 shares. Intll Gru reported 4,457 shares. Tiaa Cref Mngmt Ltd reported 0% of its portfolio in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT). Invesco Limited, a Georgia-based fund reported 15,306 shares. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 147 shares. Inv Mngmt Of Virginia Llc stated it has 49,290 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. Pennsylvania-based Federated Invsts Pa has invested 0% in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT).

More notable recent Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Allied Motion Reports Record Revenue and Net Income for 2018 – Business Wire” on March 13, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For March 13, 2019 – Benzinga” published on March 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (FRGI) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on May 12, 2019. More interesting news about Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. (AMOT) CEO Richard Warzala on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on March 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Allied Motion Technologies Inc.’s (NASDAQ:AMOT) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

Integre Asset Management Llc, which manages about $457.92M and $165.27 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cooper Cos Inc (NYSE:COO) by 3,129 shares to 6,203 shares, valued at $1.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Harris Corp Del (NYSE:HRS) by 3,628 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,723 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.

More notable recent Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why I Think Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Comerica Bank Remains Asset Sensitive, Loan Impairments Historically Low – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “8 Top Regional and Mid-Cap Bank Picks to Survive a Choppy 2020 – 24/7 Wall St.” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Walmart And Alibaba Step To The Plate – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold RF shares while 190 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 701.07 million shares or 3.37% less from 725.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinnacle Fincl Partners reported 0.17% of its portfolio in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). Tiverton Asset Ltd Liability Corporation, Delaware-based fund reported 28,146 shares. Washington Tru Communication holds 10,000 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Vanguard Grp Incorporated has invested 0.07% in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). Whittier Trust reported 0% of its portfolio in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). Regions holds 0.56% of its portfolio in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) for 3.42M shares. Salem Invest Counselors has 0.02% invested in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). Schroder Invest Mgmt Gp invested in 0.01% or 417,423 shares. Prelude Cap Management Limited Liability Corp has 17,341 shares. Systematic Fincl Ltd Partnership, New Jersey-based fund reported 101,112 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) accumulated 0.02% or 12,423 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). Oakbrook Invests Limited Liability Company holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) for 92,785 shares. Assetmark holds 8,831 shares. Opus Inv Management Incorporated stated it has 93,000 shares.

Analysts await Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.39 EPS, up 21.88% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.32 per share. RF’s profit will be $384.14M for 9.52 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual EPS reported by Regions Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.