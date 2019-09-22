Copper Rock Capital Partners Has Upped Its Harsco (HSC) Holding; Microsoft (MSFT) Market Valuation Rose While Davidson Investment Advisors Decreased by $7.02 Million Its Position

Davidson Investment Advisors decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 13.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson Investment Advisors sold 52,753 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 338,895 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $45.40 million, down from 391,648 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $139.44. About 40.04M shares traded or 63.77% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 27/04/2018 – Cramer Remix: Microsoft and Intel could rule the world again; 19/03/2018 – Former GM, Microsoft CFO named senior White House policy official; 17/04/2018 – Microsoft, Facebook Pledge to Protect Customers From Cyberattacks (Video); 22/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Delivers First 200/100/50GE Speed Test Capability for the K400 400GE QSFP-DD Test System; 19/03/2018 – Microsoft hosts ribbon-cutting ceremony for Microsoft Software & Systems Academy servicing Camp Lejeune; 15/03/2018 – Surfline Chooses Split to Improve Phased Feature Rollouts; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EXPECTS CURRENCY TO BOOST SALES BY 3% IN 4Q; 04/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CORP: MICROSOFT WILL INVEST $5B IN IOT; 14/03/2018 – 21VIANET GROUP – CO, MICROSOFT AGREED TO EXTEND THEIR PARTNERSHIP TO PROVIDE PUBLIC CLOUD SERVICES TO CHINESE CUSTOMERS; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT – ANNOUNCES $25 MILLION Al FOR ACCESSIBILITY PROGRAM AIMED AT USING Al TO AMPLIFY HUMAN CAPABILITIES FOR MORE THAN 1 BLN PEOPLE WITH DISABILITIES

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Harsco Corp (HSC) by 29.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc bought 201,510 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.53% . The institutional investor held 896,182 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.59M, up from 694,672 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Harsco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.67% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $19.69. About 1.30 million shares traded or 38.66% up from the average. Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) has declined 4.83% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.83% the S&P500. Some Historical HSC News: 02/05/2018 – HARSCO SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 30C TO 35C, EST. 28C (2 EST.); 16/03/2018 – Harsco to Participate in Seaport Global Transports & Industrials Conference; 29/05/2018 – HARSCO BUYS ALTEK FOR £45M; 02/05/2018 – Harsco: 2018 GAAP and Adjusted Operating Income Expected to Range From $165 Million to $180 Million; 02/05/2018 – Harsco Corporation Announces $75 Million Share Repurchase Authorization; 21/04/2018 – DJ Harsco Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HSC); 02/05/2018 – Harsco 1Q EPS 21c; 02/05/2018 – Harsco 1Q Rev $408M; 29/05/2018 – HARSCO BUYS ALTEK, A LEADING SUPPLIER OF INNOVATIVE; 21/05/2018 – Harsco Renews and Extends Logistics and Packaging Contract With ArcelorMittal Atlantique & Lorraine (AMAL) in France

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 26 investors sold HSC shares while 76 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 67.90 million shares or 1.07% more from 67.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Us Bank & Trust De invested in 0.01% or 69,987 shares. Comerica Bancshares holds 79,558 shares. Los Angeles Management & Equity Rech reported 75,368 shares. Scopus Asset Mngmt LP holds 0.49% or 628,050 shares in its portfolio. Meeder Asset reported 3,527 shares stake. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 27,298 shares. 167,182 were reported by Mackay Shields Ltd Llc. First Manhattan reported 27,670 shares. Parkside Bancorp & Tru has 0% invested in Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) for 131 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Comm New York invested in 0.01% or 25,096 shares. Putnam Lc invested 0.01% in Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC). 245,841 are owned by Parametric Associate Ltd Liability. Blackrock holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) for 11.59M shares. Millrace Asset stated it has 3.12% of its portfolio in Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC). Pitcairn accumulated 9,730 shares or 0.03% of the stock.

Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) has declined 4.83% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.83% the S&P500.

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $1.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) by 171,283 shares to 572,753 shares, valued at $20.41 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in National Fuel Gas Co N J (NYSE:NFG) by 83,264 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 335,762 shares, and cut its stake in Genomic Health Inc (NASDAQ:GHDX).

Since August 2, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $72,473 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gardner Russo & Gardner Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 3,795 shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 2.14% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Smithbridge Asset Management Inc De owns 4% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 51,516 shares. Moreover, Parnassus Investments Ca has 4.47% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 8.82 million shares. Capstone Investment Advsr Ltd holds 0.07% or 72,706 shares in its portfolio. American Bank holds 60,477 shares or 2.56% of its portfolio. Bainco Intl Invsts invested in 196,822 shares. Mastrapasqua Asset Management owns 190,236 shares. 84,500 were reported by Aureus Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability. First Foundation Advsr holds 9.3% or 1.24 million shares. Numerixs Inv Tech stated it has 19,539 shares. Bangor Natl Bank holds 0.6% or 25,336 shares. 412,003 are held by Hartwell J M Lp. Zevenbergen Cap Investments Limited Co accumulated 43,934 shares. Cap City Tru Fl invested in 55,222 shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT)