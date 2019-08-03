Copper Rock Capital Partners Has Upped Its Electronic Arts (EA) Stake by $1.94 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Edgestream Partners LP Has Raised Its Urban Outfitters (URBN) Stake by $553,523

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 12.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc bought 19,042 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 173,190 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.70M, up from 154,148 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $92.89. About 2.76 million shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500.

Edgestream Partners Lp increased its stake in Urban Outfitters Inc (URBN) by 41.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgestream Partners Lp bought 19,087 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.83% . The hedge fund held 65,142 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.93M, up from 46,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgestream Partners Lp who had been investing in Urban Outfitters Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $21.9. About 1.94M shares traded. Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) has declined 45.82% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.82% the S&P500. Some Historical URBN News: 22/05/2018 – Urban Outfitters earnings skate past expectations; 05/03/2018 Nordstrom And Anthropologie Announce Partnership; 05/04/2018 – URBN Announces Departure of David McCreight; 22/05/2018 – Urban Outfitters first-quarter sales beat estimates; 05/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: PSMT, URBN, FE & more; 22/05/2018 – Urban Outfitters 1Q Net $41.3M; 07/03/2018 – CORRECT: URBAN OUTFITTERS 4Q GROSS MARGIN +31.3%; 16/04/2018 – URBAN OUTFITTERS INC URBN.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $43; RATING OVERWEIGHT; 16/04/2018 – Urban Outfitters May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 5 Yrs; 05/03/2018 – NORDSTROM – TO INTRODUCE MORE THAN 200 ITEMS FROM ANTHROPOLOGIE HOME AT SELECT NORDSTROM FULL-LINE STORES & ON NORDSTROM.COM, BEGINNING MARCH 19

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $2.54 million activity. COLEMAN LEONARD S JR sold $1.01 million worth of stock. $306,330 worth of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) was sold by Schatz Jacob J. on Monday, February 11.

