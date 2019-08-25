Copper Rock Capital Partners Has Trimmed National Fuel Gas Co (NFG) Holding By $1.37 Million; Shorts at Baidu – American Depositary Shares Each Rep (BIDU) Lowered By 4.66%

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc decreased National Fuel Gas Co (NFG) stake by 5.17% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc sold 22,856 shares as National Fuel Gas Co (NFG)’s stock declined 18.92%. The Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc holds 419,026 shares with $25.41M value, down from 441,882 last quarter. National Fuel Gas Co now has $3.93B valuation. The stock decreased 2.90% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $45.58. About 448,144 shares traded. National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG) has declined 10.20% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.20% the S&P500. Some Historical NFG News: 03/05/2018 – National Fuel Gas 2Q Net $91.8M; 19/03/2018 – NATIONAL FUEL GAS FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 03/05/2018 – NATIONAL FUEL SEES FY EPS $3.20 TO $3.35, EST. $3.28; 03/05/2018 – NATIONAL FUEL 2Q OPER EPS $1.11, EST. $1.06; 05/04/2018 – Teleconference Announcement; 10/04/2018 – National Fuel Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – NATIONAL FUEL GAS CO NFG.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.28 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/03/2018 National Fuel Declares Quarterly Dividend and Reports Preliminary Voting Results from Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 03/05/2018 – National Fuel Gas 2Q EPS $1.06; 03/05/2018 – National Fuel Gas 2Q Rev $339.4M

Baidu Inc – American Depositary Shares Each Rep (NASDAQ:BIDU) had a decrease of 4.66% in short interest. BIDU’s SI was 10.16 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 4.66% from 10.66 million shares previously. With 4.28M avg volume, 2 days are for Baidu Inc – American Depositary Shares Each Rep (NASDAQ:BIDU)’s short sellers to cover BIDU’s short positions. The SI to Baidu Inc – American Depositary Shares Each Rep’s float is 3.67%. The stock decreased 3.41% or $3.6 during the last trading session, reaching $101.85. About 6.13 million shares traded or 53.18% up from the average. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 26/04/2018 – Baidu 1Q Adj EPS $2.60; 18/03/2018 – Baidu video streaming unit iQiyi launches $2.4 bln U.S. IPO; 27/04/2018 – Censorship risk casts cloud over Baidu’s bumper profits; 18/05/2018 – BAIDU INC BIDU.O – Ql LU WILL NO LONGER SERVE AS CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF COMPANY STARTING IN JULY 2018; 21/05/2018 – Baidu Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for May. 29; 19/03/2018 – China tech IPOs set to eclipse last year’s total as Baidu unit eyes $2.7bn listing; 02/04/2018 – MEDIA-Baidu, Chongqing Sokon sign cooperation deal; 28/03/2018 – Chinese streaming company iQiyi prices IPO at $18 per share; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU INC QTRLY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO BAIDU WAS RMB 6.7 BLN ($1.1 BLN) AND DILUTED EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO BAIDU PER ADS WAS RMB 19 ($2.98); 26/04/2018 – BAIDU SEES 2Q REV. $3.97B TO $4.17B, EST. $3.85B

Baidu, Inc. provides Internet search services in China and internationally. The company has market cap of $35.65 billion. It operates through three divisions: Search Services, Transaction Services, and IQiyi. It has a 7.94 P/E ratio. It offers Chinese language search platform on its Baidu.com Website that enables users to find relevant information online, including Web pages, news, images, documents, and multimedia files through links provided on its Website; and transaction platform, including Nuomi.com to connect online and offline services provided by third-parties.

Among 6 analysts covering Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Baidu has $215 highest and $11800 lowest target. $163.17’s average target is 60.21% above currents $101.85 stock price. Baidu had 17 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Nomura maintained Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) rating on Wednesday, August 21. Nomura has “Neutral” rating and $11800 target. The stock has “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, March 26. The stock of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, August 9. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by HSBC. Daiwa Securities maintained it with “Buy” rating and $215 target in Friday, March 8 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 21 investors sold NFG shares while 104 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 61.38 million shares or 2.80% less from 63.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Denali Advsrs Limited Com accumulated 230,800 shares. Wellington Management Gru Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0% or 162,884 shares. Jfs Wealth Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation has 1,671 shares. Ameriprise, a Minnesota-based fund reported 348,054 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board invested in 0% or 15,186 shares. Moody Savings Bank Trust Division accumulated 0.01% or 6,900 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc reported 0.01% stake. Trust Company Of Vermont holds 1,114 shares. Dupont Cap holds 0.09% or 61,660 shares in its portfolio. Panagora Asset Management Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG) for 6,159 shares. Eaton Vance reported 5,786 shares. Comerica Commercial Bank reported 0.03% stake. Legal & General Gru Plc reported 0% stake. Johnson Inv Counsel Inc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG). Tci Wealth reported 62 shares.

