Copper Rock Capital Partners Has Trimmed Its Waters (WAT) Stake by $3.20 Million; Stock Value Declined; As Novo (NVO) Share Price Declined, Holder Boston Common Asset Management Cut Its Stake

Boston Common Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Novo (NVO) by 18.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Common Asset Management Llc analyzed 32,430 shares as the company's stock declined 2.46% . The institutional investor held 140,740 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.18 million, down from 173,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Common Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Novo for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $52.93. About 1.16 million shares traded. Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) has declined 5.50% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.50% the S&P500.

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Waters Corp (WAT) by 18.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc analyzed 14,866 shares as the company's stock declined 0.47% . The institutional investor held 65,824 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.17 million, down from 80,690 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Waters Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.96% or $6.75 during the last trading session, reaching $221.04. About 593,117 shares traded or 5.22% up from the average. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 9.19% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500.

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $1.35B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 14,477 shares to 187,667 shares, valued at $19.00M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 55,197 shares in the quarter, for a total of 261,807 shares, and has risen its stake in Baozun Inc Sponsored Adr.

Analysts await Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.13 earnings per share, up 10.94% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.92 per share. WAT’s profit will be $142.19M for 25.94 P/E if the $2.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.14 actual earnings per share reported by Waters Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.47% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 36 investors sold WAT shares while 186 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 61.35 million shares or 1.53% less from 62.30 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 159,262 were reported by Canada Pension Plan Inv Board. Nuveen Asset Limited Liability Company, a Illinois-based fund reported 227,575 shares. Shell Asset Management reported 4,427 shares stake. San Francisco Sentry (Ca) reported 0% stake. Paradigm Asset Management Ltd Co has 450 shares. Geode Management Ltd holds 0.06% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) or 1.15M shares. Johnson Financial Gp reported 0% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Banque Pictet And Cie invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Sei holds 0.05% or 70,397 shares. Trustmark Natl Bank Trust Department invested in 0% or 3 shares. Trillium Asset Mngmt Lc holds 94,876 shares. Diversified invested in 0.02% or 2,180 shares. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas owns 8,437 shares. Bokf Na owns 8,833 shares. Compton Cap Mgmt Inc Ri has invested 0.89% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT).

Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT)

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Analysts await Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, up 6.90% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.58 per share. NVO’s profit will be $1.48 billion for 21.34 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual earnings per share reported by Novo Nordisk A/S for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.64% EPS growth.