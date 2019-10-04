Copper Rock Capital Partners Has Trimmed Holding in Hill Rom Holdings (HRC) as Market Value Rose; Colonial Trust Advisors Has Increased Its Tjx Cos New Com (TJX) Position by $488,228; Share Value Rose

Colonial Trust Advisors increased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New Com (TJX) by 19.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Colonial Trust Advisors bought 9,389 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 57,231 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.03M, up from 47,842 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.39% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $55.27. About 3.60M shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 04/04/2018 – TJX COMPANIES – PLAN TO INCREASE SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM, WITH APPROXIMATELY $2.5 TO $3.0 BLN OF REPURCHASES PLANNED FOR FISCAL 2019; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC QTRLY MARMAXX COMP SALES UP 4%; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC – FULL YEAR GUIDANCE INCLUDES EXPECTED BENEFIT OF ABOUT $0.72 TO $0.73/SHARE DUE TO ITEMS RELATED TO THE 2017 TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC TJX.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $4.84 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/05/2018 – Bargain-hungry shoppers help; 04/04/2018 – TJX COMPANIES – DECLARED A REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $.39 PER SHARE; 12/03/2018 TJX COMPANIES INC TJX.N : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; $85 TARGET PRICE; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Core Equity Adds Anthem, Exits Aetna, Cuts TJX; 15/05/2018 – Two Sigma Investments Adds TJX, Exits Walgreens Boots: 13F; 04/04/2018 – TJX Companies Raises Quarter Dividend to 39c

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Hill Rom Holdings Inc (HRC) by 11.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc sold 22,068 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.25% . The institutional investor held 164,541 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.21M, down from 186,609 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Hill Rom Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $103.22. About 198,937 shares traded. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) has risen 16.48% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.48% the S&P500. Some Historical HRC News: 27/04/2018 – HILL-ROM HOLDINGS – GROETELAARS WILL JOIN CO’S BOARD; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Small Company HLS Adds Hill-Rom, Exits Kaman; 27/04/2018 – Hill-Rom Narrows FY18 View To Adj EPS $4.60-Adj EPS $4.65; 27/04/2018 – Hill-Rom 2Q EPS 42c; 02/05/2018 – Hill-Rom Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 27/04/2018 – Hill-Rom 2Q Adj EPS 88c; 07/03/2018 – HILL-ROM HOLDINGS SAYS ON MARCH 6, BOARD ELECTED WILLIAM G. DEMPSEY AS EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY – SEC FILING; 27/04/2018 – Hill-Rom Appoints John Groetelaars As President And Chief Executive Officer; 27/04/2018 – Hill-Rom Sees 3Q Adj EPS $1.12-Adj EPS $1.14; 09/04/2018 – FDA: Hill-Rom, Inc.- Progressa Bed – AC-powered adjustable hospital bed

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.18, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 30 investors sold HRC shares while 88 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 55.82 million shares or 4.37% more from 53.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Old Natl Financial Bank In reported 0.02% in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC). Fdx Advsr stated it has 8,656 shares. Northern Trust Corporation stated it has 0.02% in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC). Great Lakes Advsr Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.26% or 113,402 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.09% or 17,100 shares. Bessemer Gp Incorporated Inc reported 4,847 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.05% in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC). Blackrock invested in 0.03% or 6.65 million shares. Chase Investment Counsel holds 4,527 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 4,058 shares or 0% of the stock. First Citizens Savings Bank Comm owns 4,596 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Ironwood Ltd Liability Corp reported 155 shares stake. Ameriprise Incorporated has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC). Cwm has invested 0% of its portfolio in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC). Asset Mngmt has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC).

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $1.35 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 14,477 shares to 187,667 shares, valued at $19.00 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 55,197 shares in the quarter, for a total of 261,807 shares, and has risen its stake in Ingevity Corp.

Analysts await Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.65 EPS, up 1.23% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.63 per share. HRC’s profit will be $110.25 million for 15.64 P/E if the $1.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual EPS reported by Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 34.15% EPS growth.