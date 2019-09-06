Copper Rock Capital Partners Has Raised Its Facebook (FB) Stake by $1.53 Million; As Aflac (AFL) Stock Rose, Shareholder Tctc Holdings Decreased by $3.02 Million Its Position

Tctc Holdings Llc decreased its stake in Aflac Inc (AFL) by 6.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tctc Holdings Llc sold 60,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The institutional investor held 855,180 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.76 million, down from 915,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tctc Holdings Llc who had been investing in Aflac Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $51.13. About 2.87 million shares traded. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.62% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AFL News: 25/04/2018 – AFLAC 1Q ADJ. EPS EX-YEN IMPACT $1.02; 02/04/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Credit Ratings to Aflac’s New Japan Subsidiary; Affirms Credit Ratings of U.S. Insurance Subsidiaries; 25/04/2018 – AFLAC INC – IN YEN TERMS, AFLAC JAPAN’S PREMIUM INCOME, NET OF REINSURANCE, WAS ¥353.3 BLN IN QTR , OR 2.6% LOWER THAN A YEAR AGO; 02/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns First-time Aa3 Ifsr To Aflac Japan; Outlook Stable; 25/04/2018 – Aflac 1Q Adj EPS $1.05; 31/05/2018 – MEDIA-SEC is said to review allegations that Aflac misled investors – Bloomberg; 29/05/2018 – Aflac Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – AFLAC AFFIRMED BY FITCH, OUTLOOK STABLE; 17/05/2018 – Aflac, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Google, and Liberty Global Join PegaWorld 2018 Keynote Lineup; 08/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Aflac Incorporated Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 16, 2018 (AFL)

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 11.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc bought 9,291 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 92,158 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.26 million, up from 82,867 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $544.63B market cap company. The stock increased 2.01% or $3.76 during the last trading session, reaching $190.9. About 12.87M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 25/04/2018 – FACEBOOK INC – INCREASE IN SHARE REPURCHASE IS INCREMENTAL TO ORIGINAL AUTHORIZATION; 23/04/2018 – This statement by $FB is incredibly disingenuous. Users ARE the product. They are sold to advertisers, which is how FB generates revenue. If the company publicly denies users are the product, it has not yet come to Jesus; 12/04/2018 – Facebook Prepared to Battle Antitrust Concerns (Audio); 26/03/2018 – US regulator opens Facebook probe; 16/05/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg to Meet With European Lawmakers; 25/04/2018 – Facebook had already planned serious changes to its business headed into the first quarter; 26/04/2018 – Dow rises more than 200 points, Facebook and AMD jump after crushing earnings; 09/04/2018 – Hewlett, Knight, Koch foundations, with other funders, will support independent research on Facebook’s role in elections and de; 23/03/2018 – New York Post: The right way to fix Facebook; 21/03/2018 – New York Post: Sorry: Facebook was never `free’

Tctc Holdings Llc, which manages about $1.85 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 29,145 shares to 369,252 shares, valued at $19.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Union Pac Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 2,054 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,193 shares, and has risen its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Analysts await Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.06 EPS, up 2.91% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.03 per share. AFL’s profit will be $784.81 million for 12.06 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual EPS reported by Aflac Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.19% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold AFL shares while 320 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 471.73 million shares or 2.76% less from 485.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer And Communication Incorporated holds 338,390 shares. Dearborn Prtn Limited Liability Company has 0.05% invested in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) for 14,873 shares. Tanaka Capital Mgmt Inc reported 4.91% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Drexel Morgan & Co invested in 0.21% or 4,775 shares. Sand Hill Glob Advsrs Ltd Liability Company stated it has 8,000 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. The New Hampshire-based Charter Tru has invested 0.12% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Evercore Wealth Mngmt Llc invested 0.1% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Stearns Services Group invested 0.06% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 1.08 million shares. Credit Agricole S A holds 0.05% or 18,380 shares. Curbstone accumulated 20,100 shares. Moreover, S&Co has 0.52% invested in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Becker Cap reported 8,912 shares. Duncker Streett Inc has 0.24% invested in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). 165,756 were reported by M&T National Bank & Trust Corp.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $99,659 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board holds 2.07% or 6.43M shares. Fulton Fincl Bank Na owns 0.7% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 60,105 shares. United Automobile Association holds 2.91 million shares or 1.25% of its portfolio. Hills National Bank & holds 0.36% or 8,046 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Old Second Natl Bank Of Aurora has 0.1% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 1,655 shares. Pictet Asset Management Limited invested in 0.79% or 2.15 million shares. Schnieders Cap Management Ltd Company, California-based fund reported 11,681 shares. Weitz Inv Mgmt has 433,500 shares. Guild Management, California-based fund reported 3,256 shares. Meritage Portfolio Mgmt, Kansas-based fund reported 61,792 shares. Kornitzer Capital Mngmt Ks stated it has 0.25% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Dsm Prtn Ltd Liability Com, a New York-based fund reported 2.20 million shares. Mutual Of America Mgmt Limited Com holds 317,180 shares. New York-based Arrow Financial Corporation has invested 1.4% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 28,963 are held by Blue Finance.

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $1.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pgt Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:PGTI) by 157,491 shares to 1.02M shares, valued at $14.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Callon Petroleum Co (NYSE:CPE) by 68,834 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.11M shares, and cut its stake in Bankunited Inc (NYSE:BKU).

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.