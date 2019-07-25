Copper Rock Capital Partners Has Lowered Omnicell (OMCL) Holding as Share Value Rose; Compania De Minas Buenaventu (BVN) Shareholder Prince Street Capital Management Has Cut Stake

Prince Street Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Compania De Minas Buenaventu (BVN) by 30.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prince Street Capital Management Llc sold 213,981 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.93% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 485,400 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.39M, down from 699,381 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prince Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Compania De Minas Buenaventu for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $17.51. About 1.04M shares traded. CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) has 0.00% since July 25, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical BVN News: 26/04/2018 – BUENAVENTURA 1Q ADJ EBITDA $173.7M; 26/04/2018 – BUENAVENTURA 1Q REV. $316.9M; 30/05/2018 – Peru’s Buenaventura seeks deal with Southern on copper project; 29/05/2018 – BUENAVENTURA `ALWAYS ALERT TO OPPORTUNITIES’ OUTSIDE PERU; 23/04/2018 – Buenaventura Announces the Appointment of Juan Carlos Ortiz as Vice Pres of Ops; 29/05/2018 – BUENAVENTURA COULD SELL BONDS BUT WOULD BE PROJECT SPECIFIC; 29/05/2018 – BUENAVENTURA CHAIRMAN RULES OUT STREAMING DEALS

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Omnicell Inc (OMCL) by 43.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc sold 160,377 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 208,250 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.71 million, down from 368,627 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Omnicell Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $70.94. About 287,164 shares traded. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 73.99% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 69.56% the S&P500. Some Historical OMCL News: 24/05/2018 – VitalConnect Announces Joe Lynch as Chief Marketing Officer; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL 1Q ADJ EPS 29C, EST. 25C; 31/05/2018 – Omnicell to Showcase Industry-Leading Medication Management Automation Platform at Annual ASHP Summer Meeting; 14/03/2018 lnfirmary Health Adopts Omnicell’s Sterile Compounding Solutions and Services; 17/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–Omnicell Supply Management System – San Jose – 9469; 26/04/2018 – Omnicell Sees FY18 Adj EPS $1.85-Adj EPS $2.05; 10/04/2018 – Omnicell’s Medication Management Automation Portfolio to Be Featured at the American Organization of Nurse Executives 2018 Conference; 14/03/2018 – Infirmary Health Adopts Omnicell’s Sterile Compounding Solutions and Services; 20/03/2018 – Omnicell to Showcase Industry-Leading Medication Management Automation Platform and Solutions at the European Association of Ho; 26/04/2018 – Omnicell Sees 2Q Adj EPS 36c-Adj EPS 42c

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $1.38 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) by 87,043 shares to 1.06M shares, valued at $16.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aspen Technology Inc (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 33,770 shares in the quarter, for a total of 188,442 shares, and has risen its stake in Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 sales for $361,804 activity. $161,237 worth of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) shares were sold by Taborga Jorge R..