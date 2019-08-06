Copper Rock Capital Partners Has Lowered Its Stake in Generac Holdings (GNRC) as Market Value Rose; Sm Energy Co (SM) Position Upped by 1492 Capital Management Llc

1492 Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Sm Energy Co (SM) by 139.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1492 Capital Management Llc bought 44,107 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.41% . The institutional investor held 75,708 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32M, up from 31,601 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1492 Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sm Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.14% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $9.8. About 3.79 million shares traded or 6.77% up from the average. SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) has declined 64.02% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 64.02% the S&P500. Some Historical SM News: 03/05/2018 – SM Energy 1Q EPS $2.81; 27/03/2018 – SM Energy Presenting at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Apr 9; 03/05/2018 – SM Energy 1Q Net $317.4M; 29/03/2018 – SM Energy Approves Semi-Annual Cash Div of 5c/Share; 17/04/2018 – SM Energy Announces First Quarter Preview, Permian Outperformance, And Realized Pricing Above Expectations; 26/03/2018 – SM ENERGY CO – BASED ON FIRST TWO MONTHS OF QUARTER, PERMIAN BASIN PRODUCTION EXCEEDED PLAN; 03/05/2018 – SM ENERGY CO QTRLY AVERAGE DAILY PRODUCTION 112.7 MBOE/D VS 134.4 MBOE/D; 04/04/2018 – SM ENERGY PACTS TO SELL ADDED NON-CORE ASSETS FOR $292M; 04/04/2018 – SM Energy Announces Agreements To Sell Additional Non-Core Assets For $292 Million, Coring Up And Bringing Down Net Debt; 26/03/2018 – SM ENERGY CO – EXPECTS TO ALIGN CASH FLOW AND TOTAL CAPITAL SPEND BY MID-YEAR 2019

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Generac Holdings Inc (GNRC) by 5.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc sold 29,331 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.89% . The institutional investor held 470,588 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.89M, down from 499,919 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Generac Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.48B market cap company. The stock increased 2.80% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $71.96. About 320,203 shares traded. Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) has risen 36.67% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.67% the S&P500. Some Historical GNRC News: 07/03/2018 Back-to-Back Nor’easters Prove Power Outage Preparedness Tops Homeowners’ Priorities; 02/05/2018 – GENERAC SEES FY NET SALES CHANGE +6% TO +8%; 02/05/2018 – GENERAC 1Q ADJ EPS 74C, EST. 62C; 04/05/2018 – For Hurricane Preparedness Week, Generac Reminds All to Prepare Early; 02/05/2018 – Generac Raises 2018 Net Sales Outlook to Improve 6%-8% Over the Prior Year

More notable recent SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Keeley Mid Cap Dividend Value Fund 2nd-Quarter Shareholder Commentary – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “SM Energy (SM) Tops Q2 EPS by 9c – StreetInsider.com” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Easy Come, Easy Go: How SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Shareholders Got Unlucky And Saw 87% Of Their Cash Evaporate – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “SM Energy reports Q2 production results, revises 2019 guidance – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) Investors Should Think About This Before Buying It For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Since May 7, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $200,271 activity. Ottoson Javan D bought $73,150 worth of stock or 5,000 shares.

