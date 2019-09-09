Copper Rock Capital Partners Has Lowered Its Position in Hanover Ins Group (THG) by $498,408 as Stock Rose; Fosun International LTD Cut Array Biopharma (ARRY) Position by $1.75 Million; Stock Value Rose

Fosun International Ltd decreased its stake in Array Biopharma Inc (ARRY) by 16.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fosun International Ltd sold 76,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 107.05% . The institutional investor held 384,055 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.12M, down from 460,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fosun International Ltd who had been investing in Array Biopharma Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.68B market cap company. It closed at $47.85 lastly. It is up 192.84% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 192.84% the S&P500. Some Historical ARRY News: 07/03/2018 – MERCK & CO – CO, ISAI TO DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALIZE LENVIMA JOINTLY, BOTH AS MONOTHERAPY AND IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S ANTI-PD-1 THERAPY, KEYTRUDA; 17/05/2018 – Syndax Announces Updated Results from Phase 2 ENCORE 601 Trial of Entinostat in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab); 28/03/2018 – lmmunovaccine Announces Initiation of Patient Dosing in lnvestigator-Sponsored Phase 2 Clinical Trial of Its Lead Candidate DPX-Survivac Used in Combination with Pembrolizumab in Patients with DLBCL; 16/04/2018 – U.S. FDA OKS OPDIVO® (NIVOLUMAB) + YERVOY® (IPILIMUMAB); 09/05/2018 – ARRAY BIOPHARMA 3Q REV. $66.4M, EST. $33.2M; 27/04/2018 – ADVANTAGENE – COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE SAFETY, EFFICACY OF CO’S INVESTIGATIONAL GENE MEDIATED CYTOTOXIC IMMUNOTHERAPY COMBINED WITH BRISTOL’S OPDIVO; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – IN PHASE 3 CHECKMATE -214 TRIAL, OPDIVO + YERVOY ALSO DELIVERED DURABLE RESPONSES, WITH HIGHER OBJECTIVE RESPONSE RATE VS SUNITINIB; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) PLUS YERVOY (IPILIMUMAB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED PATIENTS WITH MSI-H OR DMMR METASTATIC COLORECTA; 24/03/2018 – ImmunoGen Presents Data from FORWARD II Assessment of Mirvetuximab Soravtansine in Combination with Pembrolizumab at the Societ; 17/05/2018 – SYNDAX: ENTINOSTAT/KEYTRUDA TRIAL SUGGESTS `ENHANCED BENEFIT`

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Hanover Ins Group Inc (THG) by 2.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc sold 4,372 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.38% . The institutional investor held 189,701 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.68M, down from 194,073 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Hanover Ins Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $133.99. About 119,858 shares traded. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) has risen 8.32% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical THG News: 28/03/2018 – HANOVER INSURANCE GROUP IS EXPLORING OPTIONS FOR INTL SPECIALTY; 16/04/2018 – HANOVER ESTIMATES CATASTROPHE IMPACT $66M TO $76M; 28/03/2018 – Hanover Insurance Declined to Provide Additional Details; 12/03/2018 – Hanover Trading Activity Rises to More Than Quadruple Average; 09/05/2018 – The Hanover recognized by Forbes as one of “America’s Best Mid-Size Employers”; 24/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS HANOVER INSURANCE GROUP’S RATINGS; OUTLOOK STA; 04/05/2018 – HANOVER INSURANCE GROUP INC THG.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $135 FROM $121; 30/05/2018 – Hanover Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By KBW for Jun. 6-7; 28/03/2018 – The Hanover Insurance Group is Exploring Strategic Alternatives for its International Specialty Business; 28/03/2018 – HANOVER INSURANCE GROUP INC – RETAINED GOLDMAN SACHS & CO., LLC. TO SERVE AS ITS ADVISER THROUGH PROCESS

Fosun International Ltd, which manages about $1.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 9,545 shares to 22,780 shares, valued at $4.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hdfc Bank Ltd (NYSE:HDB) by 4,940 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,260 shares, and has risen its stake in Kura Oncology Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold ARRY shares while 54 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 214.23 million shares or 4.48% more from 205.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) for 62,157 shares. First Mercantile Trust has 0.11% invested in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) for 19,762 shares. Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Com, Massachusetts-based fund reported 2.76M shares. Putnam Invs Ltd holds 194,783 shares. Stifel Financial reported 54,859 shares. 308 are held by First Hawaiian State Bank. San Francisco Sentry Investment Gru (Ca) accumulated 574 shares. Baker Bros Advisors LP owns 0.6% invested in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) for 3.84M shares. Hbk Investments LP invested 0.01% in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY). Barclays Public Limited Com holds 0% or 110,414 shares in its portfolio. Td Asset Management Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) for 244,761 shares. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can invested 0% in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY). Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd reported 33,019 shares. Blackrock Inc holds 17.02 million shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company accumulated 0% or 3,281 shares.

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $1.38 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 16,709 shares to 247,867 shares, valued at $21.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Sts Wtr Co (NYSE:AWR) by 44,695 shares in the quarter, for a total of 261,321 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Analysts await The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $2.02 EPS, up 2.54% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.97 per share. THG’s profit will be $79.31M for 16.58 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.88 actual EPS reported by The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.45% EPS growth.