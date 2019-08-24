Copper Rock Capital Partners Has Lowered Its Portland General Electric Co (POR) Position by $923,355; Market Valuation Rose; Pepsico (PEP) Shareholder Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa Has Lowered Its Position

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Portland General Electric Co (POR) by 5.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc sold 18,105 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 313,059 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.14 million, down from 331,164 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Portland General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $55.75. About 378,829 shares traded. Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) has risen 21.97% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.97% the S&P500. Some Historical POR News: 15/03/2018 – Stull, Stull & Brody Announces that a Complaint has been filed and it is Investigating Claims Relating to Potential Securities Law Violations by Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR); 27/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC CO SAYS REAFFIRMS ITS 2018 GUIDANCE OF $2.10 – $2.25 PER DILUTED SHARE; 10/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC CO POR.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $42 FROM $41; 25/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL BOOSTS DIV TO 36.25C FROM 34C; EST. 36C; 25/04/2018 – Portland General Electric Raises Dividend to 36.25c Vs. 34c; 26/03/2018 – Portland General Electric Schedules Earnings Release and Conference Call for Friday, April 27; 25/04/2018 – Portland General Electric Increases Dividend; 27/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC CO POR.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 SHR VIEW $2.10 TO $2.25; 22/05/2018 – PGE Seeks 100 Average Megawatts of New Renewable Re; 30/04/2018 – PGE to Host Summit Focused on Diversity, Inclusion and Equity on May 23

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 14.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa sold 2,679 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 15,836 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.94M, down from 18,515 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $182.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $2.39 during the last trading session, reaching $130.27. About 2.97M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500.

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $1.38 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 9,291 shares to 92,158 shares, valued at $15.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI) by 16,347 shares in the quarter, for a total of 112,172 shares, and has risen its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.20, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 24 investors sold POR shares while 92 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 80.64 million shares or 0.50% less from 81.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brandywine Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 225 shares. Los Angeles Capital Mngmt And Equity Research stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR). Geode Mgmt Ltd Company accumulated 0.02% or 1.49 million shares. First Trust Ltd Partnership invested in 0.06% or 607,187 shares. Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement System has 0.01% invested in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) for 139,760 shares. Huntington Bank holds 1,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Hawaiian Bank & Trust has invested 0% in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR). Meeder Asset Inc reported 42,815 shares. Wellington Grp Inc Llp holds 0% or 55,409 shares in its portfolio. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv holds 0.03% in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) or 362,400 shares. Trust Co Of Vermont holds 12,368 shares. First Mercantile Tru holds 4,742 shares. Moreover, Fmr Ltd Com has 0.01% invested in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) for 1.58 million shares. Sterling Mgmt Ltd Com has invested 0.29% in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR). Pnc Financial Services Group accumulated 3,219 shares.

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10B for 21.71 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual earnings per share reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa, which manages about $985.61M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Harley Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) by 33,013 shares to 39,451 shares, valued at $1.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lennox Intl Inc (NYSE:LII) by 7,698 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,345 shares, and has risen its stake in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL).