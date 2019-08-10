Copper Rock Capital Partners Has Lowered Its Penn National Gaming (PENN) Holding; Cormedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) Shorts Up By 4.37%

Cormedix Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) had an increase of 4.37% in short interest. CRMD’s SI was 3.84M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 4.37% from 3.68 million shares previously. With 444,000 avg volume, 9 days are for Cormedix Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD)’s short sellers to cover CRMD’s short positions. The stock decreased 2.26% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $8.2. About 167,655 shares traded. CorMedix, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) has risen 176.86% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 176.86% the S&P500. Some Historical CRMD News: 29/05/2018 – CORMEDIX INC – MORE THAN 75% OF KEY DATA FOR NEUTROLIN PHASE 3 LOCK-IT 100 REVIEWED AND SOURCE-VERIFIED FOR PRE-PLANNED INTERIM ANALYSIS – SEC FILING; 09/03/2018 CORMEDIX FILES $70M MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 19/03/2018 – CORMEDIX 4Q LOSS/SHR 15C; 29/05/2018 – CORMEDIX INC. REPORTS PROGRESS ON LOCK-IT 100 DATA REVIEW AND APPOINTS PAUL CHEW AS CONSULTANT ADVISOR CMO; 19/03/2018 – CORMEDIX INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.15; 19/03/2018 – CORMEDIX INC – AT DEC 31, 2017, CO HAD $12.0 MLN IN CASH AND SHORT-TERM INVESTMENTS

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc decreased Penn National Gaming Inc (PENN) stake by 2.27% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc sold 23,178 shares as Penn National Gaming Inc (PENN)’s stock declined 7.22%. The Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc holds 999,277 shares with $19.78 million value, down from 1.02M last quarter. Penn National Gaming Inc now has $2.16B valuation. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $18.47. About 1.02M shares traded. Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) has declined 37.93% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.93% the S&P500. Some Historical PENN News: 12/04/2018 – PENN NATIONAL GAMING – REMAIN ON TRACK TO COMPLETE TRANSACTION IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 26/03/2018 – Penn National Gaming Board Elects Saul V. Reibstein to Serve as a Director; 12/04/2018 – Penn National Gaming Secures Illinois Gaming Board Approval Of Its Pending Acquisition Of Pinnacle Entertainment; 29/03/2018 – Penn National Gaming Shareholders Approve Pinnacle Entertainment Acquisition; 29/05/2018 – Penn National Gaming to Exit Jamul Casino Term Loan C Facility and the Project; 14/05/2018 – U.S. CASINO GAMING COMPANIES RISE AFTER U.S. TOP COURT BACKS NEW JERSEY’S BID TO LEGALIZE SPORTS BETTING; 27/04/2018 – Penn National Gaming Secures Mississippi Gaming Commission and Pennsylvania State Horse Racing Commission Approval of Its Pending Acquisition of Pinnacle Entertainment; 22/03/2018 – PGCB: The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board Approves Operator Change of the Meadows Casino To Penn National Gaming; 13/03/2018 – PINNACLE ENTERTAINMENT INC – THE PARTIES CONTINUE TO EXPECT ANTICIPATED TIMETABLE FOR COMPLETING MERGER TO OCCUR IN H2 OF 2018; 26/04/2018 – Penn National Gaming 1Q EPS 48c

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.34, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 19 investors sold PENN shares while 78 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 106.92 million shares or 1.70% more from 105.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 37,900 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co has 69 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 1.33M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 243,863 are held by Parametric Assoc Ltd Liability Corporation. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Company holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) for 101,060 shares. Stifel Corp owns 103,583 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Ubs Asset Americas holds 0% or 101,424 shares in its portfolio. Charles Schwab Inv has invested 0.01% in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN). Cornerstone Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN). Principal Fin Group invested 0.01% in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN). Tower Capital Ltd Liability (Trc) holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) for 8,064 shares. Fifth Third Retail Bank has 1,934 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Quantbot Technologies Limited Partnership reported 0.26% stake. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems has 18,731 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Ltd has 2.51M shares.

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc increased Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) stake by 16,709 shares to 247,867 valued at $21.76M in 2019Q1. It also upped Genomic Health Inc (NASDAQ:GHDX) stake by 38,609 shares and now owns 331,205 shares. American Sts Wtr Co (NYSE:AWR) was raised too.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $957,511 activity. The insider Snowden Jay A bought 10,875 shares worth $212,171. Shares for $530,400 were bought by HANDLER DAVID A. Fair William J had bought 11,000 shares worth $214,940 on Monday, May 13.

