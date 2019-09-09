Copper Rock Capital Partners Has Lowered Its Hill Rom Holdings (HRC) Holding by $13.59 Million; Market Valuation Rose; Stanley-Laman Group LTD Has Cut Adobe (ADBE) Holding by $384,636; Stock Value Rose

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Hill Rom Holdings Inc (HRC) by 40.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc sold 129,442 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.25% . The institutional investor held 186,609 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.64M, down from 316,051 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Hill Rom Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $106.22. About 349,833 shares traded. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) has risen 16.48% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.48% the S&P500. Some Historical HRC News: 12/03/2018 – Hill-Rom Will Transfer to UHS Certain Moveable Medical Equipment That Can Be Rented to Customers; 27/04/2018 – Hill-Rom Narrows FY18 View To Adj EPS $4.60-Adj EPS $4.65; 27/04/2018 – Hill-Rom Appoints John Groetelaars As President And Chief Executive Officer; 27/04/2018 – Hill-Rom 2Q EPS 42c; 27/04/2018 – HILL-ROM HOLDINGS – GROETELAARS WILL JOIN CO’S BOARD; 07/05/2018 – Siemens Healthineers and Hill-Rom to Provide Comprehensive Diabetes Care for Primary Care Facilities; 27/04/2018 – HILL-ROM HOLDINGS INC – GROETELAARS SUCCEEDS JOHN J. GREISCH; 07/03/2018 – HILL-ROM HOLDINGS SAYS ON MARCH 6, BOARD ELECTED WILLIAM G. DEMPSEY AS EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 – HILL-ROM HOLDINGS – BOARD DECLARED QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.20/SHARE; 07/03/2018 – HILL-ROM HOLDINGS INC – BOARD OF DIRECTORS DECLARED AN 11 PERCENT INCREASE IN COMPANY’S QUARTERLY DIVIDEND RATE

Stanley-Laman Group Ltd decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 6.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stanley-Laman Group Ltd sold 1,446 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 21,948 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.85M, down from 23,394 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stanley-Laman Group Ltd who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $138.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $2.81 during the last trading session, reaching $284.94. About 2.27 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Adobe Systems Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADBE); 16/04/2018 – ADOBE SAYS IS ACQUIRING SAYSPRING INC- BLOG; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS REAFFIRMS 2018 FORECAST; 27/03/2018 – OneTrust Announces Adobe Cloud Platform Launch Extension; 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $235 FROM $193; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.55, EST. $1.44; 15/03/2018 – oneAudience Integrates Mobile-Driven Audiences in Adobe Analytics Cloud; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE SUMMIT ANNUAL CONFERENCE KICKS OFF IN LAS VEGAS; 21/05/2018 – Adobe To Acquire Magento Commerce; 26/03/2018 – Barron’s: Adobe: Some Serious Risks Lurk in JMP’s Sudden Downgrade

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 26 investors sold HRC shares while 102 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 53.48 million shares or 5.51% less from 56.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mufg Americas Holdings Corporation reported 266 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Incorporated Md has 26,137 shares. Northcoast Asset Management Ltd Company stated it has 4,743 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC). Lpl Fincl Limited holds 0% or 2,319 shares. 12,905 were accumulated by King Luther Corporation. Whittier Trust Communication has 0% invested in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) for 500 shares. D E Shaw & has 0.01% invested in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC). Gradient Invs Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC). Howe Rusling accumulated 3,150 shares. Channing Capital Management Ltd Liability holds 0.7% or 142,378 shares in its portfolio. Earnest Limited Liability has invested 0% of its portfolio in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC). 8,119 are owned by Johnson Counsel. 21,726 are owned by Globeflex Capital Lp. 1.86M are owned by State Street.

More notable recent Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should We Be Delighted With Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.’s (NYSE:HRC) ROE Of 14%? – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do You Know About Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:HRC) ROCE? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Hillrom Announces Launch of $425 Million Private Placement – PRNewswire” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on September 08, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Hillrom to Present at the 17th Annual Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Analysts await Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.65 earnings per share, up 1.23% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.63 per share. HRC’s profit will be $112.05M for 16.09 P/E if the $1.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual earnings per share reported by Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 34.15% EPS growth.

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $1.38B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Genomic Health Inc (NASDAQ:GHDX) by 38,609 shares to 331,205 shares, valued at $22.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Sts Wtr Co (NYSE:AWR) by 44,695 shares in the quarter, for a total of 261,321 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Adobe Systems (ADBE) Stock Moves -0.5%: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Adobe Systems (ADBE) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Is Adobe (ADBE) Down 4.2% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on January 12, 2019. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Is Adobe a Buy? – Nasdaq” published on June 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Adobe Earnings: ADBE Stock Dips Despite Revenue Surging 25% – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 14, 2019.

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 17 after the close. They expect $1.59 earnings per share, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $770.68 million for 44.80 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carnegie Asset Ltd Liability Com invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Lc owns 2,179 shares. Highland Management Ltd Llc stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). American Intl Gru Inc Inc holds 0.22% or 214,020 shares in its portfolio. The Minnesota-based Gradient Invs has invested 0.06% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Brown Brothers Harriman & reported 4,440 shares. Northstar Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 11,800 shares. Qs Invsts Ltd holds 62,995 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. American Rech & holds 2.88% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 37,926 shares. Auxier Asset Mgmt reported 0.05% stake. Marietta Invest Lc reported 1.29% stake. Windward Cap Mngmt Company Ca accumulated 0.06% or 1,677 shares. 3,794 were accumulated by Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland). Ferguson Wellman Mngmt owns 14,791 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 3,996 shares or 0.09% of the stock.