Copper Rock Capital Partners Has Lowered Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) Position; Gladstone Commercial (GOOD) Has 1.65 Sentiment

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc decreased Euronet Worldwide Inc (EEFT) stake by 17.22% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc sold 23,511 shares as Euronet Worldwide Inc (EEFT)’s stock rose 4.11%. The Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc holds 113,004 shares with $19.01M value, down from 136,515 last quarter. Euronet Worldwide Inc now has $8.08 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.65% or $2.4 during the last trading session, reaching $148.25. About 358,259 shares traded. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) has risen 70.99% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.99% the S&P500. Some Historical EEFT News: 31/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Constellation Brands, Yintech Investment, EZCORP, Euronet Worldwide, Fidelity National Financi; 24/04/2018 – Euronet Worldwide 1Q Adj EPS 73c; 07/05/2018 – Euronet Acquires Easycash And Expands Presence In Ireland; 19/03/2018 – Euronet Conference Call Scheduled By Northland for Mar. 27; 25/04/2018 – Euronet acquires lnnova Tax Free Group and Expands its Merchant Acquiring Offering in Europe; 25/04/2018 – EURONET BUYS INNOVA TAX FREE GROUP, EXPANDS MERCHANT ACQUIRING; 24/04/2018 – Euronet Worldwide 1Q Rev $550.5M; 24/04/2018 – Euronet Worldwide 1Q EPS 49c; 24/04/2018 – EURONET 1Q ADJ CASH EPS 73C, EST. 73C; 07/05/2018 – EURONET WORLDWIDE INC – ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF ABOUT 400 EASYCASH BRANDED ATMS IN IRELAND, FROM ULSTER BANK

Gladstone Commercial Corp (GOOD) investors sentiment is 1.65 in Q2 2019. It’s the same as in 2019Q1. The ratio is the same, as only 66 institutional investors started new and increased holdings, while 40 decreased and sold their stakes in Gladstone Commercial Corp. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 18.19 million shares, up from 16.48 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Gladstone Commercial Corp in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 14 Reduced: 26 Increased: 43 New Position: 23.

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc increased Omnicell Inc (NASDAQ:OMCL) stake by 22,738 shares to 230,988 valued at $19.87M in 2019Q2. It also upped Bankunited Inc (NYSE:BKU) stake by 39,358 shares and now owns 445,443 shares. Pnm Res Inc (NYSE:PNM) was raised too.

Analysts await Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.74 EPS, up 31.10% or $0.65 from last year’s $2.09 per share. EEFT’s profit will be $149.30M for 13.53 P/E if the $2.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual EPS reported by Euronet Worldwide, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 72.33% EPS growth.

More notable recent Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why I Think Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Don’t Sell Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Before You Read This – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “If You Had Bought Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Stock Five Years Ago, You Could Pocket A 240% Gain Today – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019. More interesting news about Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Euronet Worldwide, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:EEFT) 19% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Is Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) Down 2.2% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 30 investors sold EEFT shares while 126 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 46.76 million shares or 35.44% less from 72.42 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Victory Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.71% of its portfolio in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership, Massachusetts-based fund reported 427,597 shares. Dimensional Fund Lp holds 485,255 shares. Cap Guardian Trust, a California-based fund reported 455,908 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) for 503,334 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership owns 0.01% invested in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) for 100,761 shares. First Tru Limited Partnership invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). 19,015 were accumulated by Highland Cap Management Limited Liability Corp. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 1,637 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Oak Ridge Invs Lc reported 144,557 shares. The Illinois-based Group Inc One Trading Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Dillon Associates Inc has invested 2.83% of its portfolio in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Bb&T Limited Co invested in 10,463 shares. Synovus Fin owns 505 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 106 are held by Csat Investment Advisory Lp.

Among 2 analysts covering Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Euronet Worldwide has $20000 highest and $18900 lowest target. $194.50’s average target is 31.20% above currents $148.25 stock price. Euronet Worldwide had 3 analyst reports since June 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, September 9 by Citigroup.

More notable recent Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOOD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is This Stock Worth Buying? – Nasdaq” on September 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is This A Good Buying Opportunity For Roku (ROKU)? – Nasdaq” published on September 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Akazoo S.A.’s (NASDAQ:SONG) P/E Ratio Really That Good? – Yahoo Finance” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOOD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Reasons Why IBM Stock Is Still a Good Investment – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Mercantile Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MBWM) Have A Good P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 21, 2019.

Gladstone Commercial Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company has market cap of $739.23 million. It engages in investing in and owning net leased industrial and commercial real properties, and making long-term industrial and commercial mortgage loans. It has a 1054.55 P/E ratio. The firm leases its real estate properties to small businesses, as well as to large public companies.

The stock increased 0.87% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $23.2. About 74,305 shares traded. Gladstone Commercial Corporation (GOOD) has risen 9.25% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.25% the S&P500. Some Historical GOOD News: 10/04/2018 – DoJ MO Western: Former Treasurer Pleads Guilty to Embezzling from Gladstone Firefighters Union; 17/04/2018 – LNG LTD SAYS BUYER OF GLADSTONE LNG IS LNG QUEENSLAND PTY; 27/04/2018 – Peapack Gladstone 1Q EPS 57c; 01/05/2018 – Gladstone Commercial 1Q FFO 40c/Shr; 12/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within GDS HOLDINGS, California Water Service Group Holding, Gladstone Commercial, Ocean Rig U; 30/04/2018 – Gladstone Commercial Corporation Earnings Call and Webcast Information; 10/04/2018 – CIRM: Gladstone researchers tame toxic protein that carries increased Alzheimer’s risk; 16/04/2018 – LNG SAYS GLADSTONE LNG SALE PACT EXECUTED W/ 3RD-PARTY BUYER; 23/04/2018 – DJ Gladstone Commercial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GOOD); 10/04/2018 – Gladstone Commercial Corporation Announces Monthly Cash Distributions for April, May and June 2018, and First Quarter Ended Mar

Since January 1, 0001, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 sales for $53,429 activity.

Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc Tx holds 2.65% of its portfolio in Gladstone Commercial Corporation for 441,275 shares. Albert D Mason Inc owns 48,649 shares or 0.77% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bard Associates Inc has 0.69% invested in the company for 65,355 shares. The Massachusetts-based Delphi Management Inc Ma has invested 0.38% in the stock. Avenir Corp, a -based fund reported 93,452 shares.