Copper Rock Capital Partners Has Lifted Its Wex (WEX) Position; United Services Automobile Association Boosted Its Webster Financial (WBS) Position

United Services Automobile Association increased Webster Financial Corp (WBS) stake by 81.18% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. United Services Automobile Association acquired 11,460 shares as Webster Financial Corp (WBS)’s stock declined 2.54%. The United Services Automobile Association holds 25,577 shares with $1.22M value, up from 14,117 last quarter. Webster Financial Corp now has $4.47 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $48.79. About 263,899 shares traded. Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) has declined 22.63% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.63% the S&P500. Some Historical WBS News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Webster Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WBS); 19/04/2018 – WEBSTER FINANCIAL 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.44%; 22/03/2018 – WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORP WBS.N : UBS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING: TARGET PRICE $58; 23/04/2018 – WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORP WBS.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $56; 15/05/2018 – Putnam Investment Buys New 1% Position in Webster Financial; 23/04/2018 – WEBSTER FINL BOOSTS COMMON DIV; 19/04/2018 – WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME WAS $214.2 MLN COMPARED TO $192.7 MLN; 23/04/2018 – Webster Financial Corporation Increases Common Dividend; 06/03/2018 Webster Financial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Webster Financial

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc increased Wex Inc (WEX) stake by 29.25% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc acquired 34,489 shares as Wex Inc (WEX)’s stock rose 4.86%. The Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc holds 152,411 shares with $31.72M value, up from 117,922 last quarter. Wex Inc now has $8.99 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.77% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $208.35. About 192,042 shares traded. WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) has risen 14.74% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.74% the S&P500. Some Historical WEX News: 02/05/2018 – WEX Health Announces Partner Excellence Award Winners; 04/05/2018 – Infinisource Benefit Services wins CDH Platform Partner of the Year Award from WEX Health, Inc; 03/05/2018 – WEX INC WEX.N FY2018 REV VIEW $1.43 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 05/04/2018 – WEX Appoints Clare Murphy as European Director of Sales; 10/04/2018 – WEX Inc. and Mike Albert Fleet Solutions Extend Partnership; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Tech Adds Intuit, Exits Wex, Cuts Facebook; 07/05/2018 – WEX Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 03/05/2018 – Winland Electronics Sees FY Rev $1.44B-$1.48B; 03/05/2018 – WEX INC WEX.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.435 BLN TO $1.475 BLN; 05/04/2018 – WEX Names Anant Patel as New European Managing Director

Among 13 analysts covering WEX (NYSE:WEX), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 77% are positive. WEX has $26000 highest and $197 lowest target. $224.62’s average target is 7.81% above currents $208.35 stock price. WEX had 16 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies reinitiated it with “Hold” rating and $23000 target in Thursday, July 18 report. On Thursday, July 18 the stock rating was maintained by BTIG Research with “Buy”. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, August 2 by Morgan Stanley. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of WEX in report on Friday, June 21 with “Buy” rating. Barclays Capital maintained WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) rating on Monday, May 6. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $23800 target. On Wednesday, March 20 the stock rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Wolfe Research given on Friday, March 22. The rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Buy” on Wednesday, June 5. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 25 by Barclays Capital. As per Friday, March 22, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.48, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 21 investors sold WEX shares while 79 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 41.37 million shares or 1.24% more from 40.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gam Ag accumulated 1,187 shares. Stephens Ar holds 0.05% in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) or 11,110 shares. Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.03% of its portfolio in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). 22,470 were reported by Psagot Investment House Ltd. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 0.12% of its portfolio in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) for 11,100 shares. Neuberger Berman Limited Liability Corp reported 1.55M shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Oppenheimer Incorporated has 0.01% invested in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 0.04% in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Tower Research Cap Limited Com (Trc) holds 0.01% of its portfolio in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) for 664 shares. Dupont Management stated it has 0.02% in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Echo Street Cap Mngmt Lc, a New York-based fund reported 538,049 shares. Tiverton Asset Lc stated it has 0.01% in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Westfield Mngmt LP reported 0.21% of its portfolio in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Wellington Mngmt Grp Llp has invested 0.19% in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). State Street reported 0.02% in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX).

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc decreased Aci Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW) stake by 181,081 shares to 752,384 valued at $25.84 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Kbr Inc (NYSE:KBR) stake by 172,412 shares and now owns 986,147 shares. Genomic Health Inc (NASDAQ:GHDX) was reduced too.

United Services Automobile Association decreased Fluor Corp (NYSE:FLR) stake by 47,728 shares to 20,177 valued at $680,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Ingles Markets Inc (NASDAQ:IMKTA) stake by 15,219 shares and now owns 19,754 shares. Perficient Inc (NASDAQ:PRFT) was reduced too.

