Copper Rock Capital Partners Has Lifted Genomic Health (GHDX) Stake; Waste Management (WM) Holder Parnassus Investments Has Lowered Holding by $333,308 as Stock Value Rose

Parnassus Investments decreased its stake in Waste Management Inc. (WM) by 0.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parnassus Investments sold 3,236 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 5.88 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $610.65M, down from 5.88 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parnassus Investments who had been investing in Waste Management Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $119.12. About 1.61M shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 06/04/2018 – Moody’s Updates Its Rating Methodology For Environmental Services And Waste Management Companies; 15/03/2018 – Federal Register: Hazardous and Solid Waste Management System: Disposal of Coal Combustion Residuals From Electric Utilities;; 10/04/2018 – Bradbury H. Anderson Also Steps Down as Chairman of Waste Management; 10/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT – THOMAS WEIDEMEYER WILL PERFORM DUTIES OF CHAIRMAN OF BOARD ON AN INTERIM BASIS UNTIL A SUCCESSOR IS ELECTED BY MEMBERS OF BOARD; 09/03/2018 – North America Food Waste Management Market Analysis 2017-2023 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Waste Management; 17/05/2018 – Waste Management Board of Directors Elects Thomas Weidemeyer New Chairman of the Board; 19/03/2018 – WASTE MGMT BUYS ANDERSON RUBBISH DISPOSAL, MOORPARK RUBBISH; 20/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of First Horizon National and Waste Management; 16/04/2018 – INDIA NOTIFIES AMENDED RULES FOR PLASTIC WASTE MANAGEMENT

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Genomic Health Inc (GHDX) by 13.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc bought 38,609 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.30% . The institutional investor held 331,205 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.89 million, up from 292,596 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Genomic Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.78B market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $74.64. About 254,137 shares traded. Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) has risen 39.36% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.36% the S&P500. Some Historical GHDX News: 30/03/2018 – EPIC SCIENCES AND GENOMIC HEALTH ANNOUNCE FAVORABLE DRAFT LOCAL COVERAGE DETERMINATION (LCD) ON MEDICARE COVERAGE FOR USE OF THE ONCOTYPE DX® AR-V7 NUCLEUS DETECT™ TEST IN PATIENTS WITH METASTATIC…; 06/03/2018 – Shivom Partnership With Genetic Technologies Will Enable Better Cancer Prediction and Prevention Through Mass Genomic Data Anal; 21/05/2018 – New Data Reinforce Positive Impact of the Oncotype DX® Genomic Prostate Score™ Test in Guiding Treatment Decisions; 08/03/2018 – GENOMIC HEALTH INC GHDX.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.34, REV VIEW $383.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/05/2018 – Veracyte Announces That Data From Multiple Studies Demonstrate “Real-World” Value of Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier in Thyroid Cancer Diagnosis; 05/03/2018 Genomic Health Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – H3 Biomedicine Publishes Comprehensive Genomic Landscape Analysis in Cell Reports Revealing Breadth, Frequency and Potential; 12/03/2018 – Harvard-MIT’s Broad Institute Powers Genomic Research in the Cloud; 20/05/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Genomic Valley Biotech Ltd. – Intimation Regarding Holding Of Board Meeting On 30.05.2018; 09/05/2018 – Genomic Health Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16

More notable recent Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Stocks to Recession-Proof Your Portfolio – Motley Fool” on July 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Waste Management Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Stocks Peter Lynch Would Love – Motley Fool” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Waste Management, Inc. (WM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Waste Management Inc (WM) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Creative Planning holds 0.03% or 81,613 shares. Buckhead Mngmt Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.4% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Swiss Savings Bank accumulated 2.36 million shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss owns 1,950 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Inc Va reported 11,860 shares. Comm Savings Bank holds 654,809 shares. Cognios Cap Limited Liability Company invested in 0.84% or 22,813 shares. Ftb Advisors holds 0.04% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) or 4,530 shares. Moreover, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 0.15% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 32,716 shares. Moreover, Karpas Strategies Ltd Liability Com has 0.49% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Gofen And Glossberg Lc Il has invested 0.16% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Moreover, Essex Inv Management Limited has 0.04% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). 3,220 were accumulated by Gfs Advisors Ltd Llc. The Alabama-based Buckingham Mngmt Inc has invested 0.51% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Dumont Blake Advsr Limited Liability Corp reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Parnassus Investments, which manages about $10.39 billion and $25.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fortive Corp. by 21,463 shares to 973,731 shares, valued at $81.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in International Business Machine (NYSE:IBM) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.00 million shares, and has risen its stake in Dentsply Sirona Inc..

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.14 EPS, down 0.87% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.15 per share. WM’s profit will be $483.63M for 26.12 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual EPS reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.70% EPS growth.

More notable recent Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Shareholder Investigation Alert: Halper Sadeh LLP Reminds Investors That it is Investigating Whether the Sale of These Companies is Fair to Shareholders â€“ TSS, TYPE, GHDX – GlobeNewswire” on July 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Stocks to Buy Ahead of the Next Market Crash – Nasdaq” published on June 20, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “30 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Today’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Pre-Market Most Active for Jul 29, 2019 : MYL, TEVA, NOK, PFE, LXRX, AMD, YNDX, AZN, STM, GHDX, TVIX, ABB – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC is Investigating the Board of Directors of Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: GHDX) on Behalf of Genomic Shareholders and Encourages Genomic Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 10 insider sales for $58.11 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 1.55 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold GHDX shares while 55 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 33.94 million shares or 5.45% more from 32.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Inc Pa reported 232,171 shares. 331,205 are held by Copper Rock Ptnrs Lc. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 0% or 62,086 shares in its portfolio. Geode Cap Ltd Llc reported 390,764 shares. Barclays Public Limited Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) for 28,203 shares. Vanguard Gp accumulated 2.52M shares or 0.01% of the stock. Us Bancorporation De reported 3,133 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Intl Gru Inc holds 0% or 13,365 shares. De Burlo Gp holds 0.82% in Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) or 58,100 shares. Advisors Asset Mgmt Inc owns 0.02% invested in Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) for 19,719 shares. M&T Natl Bank Corporation owns 7,204 shares. Baker Bros Advsr LP holds 4.57% in Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) or 10.20 million shares. Millennium Limited Liability has invested 0.06% in Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX). 35,510 were reported by Gotham Asset Mngmt Lc. Zebra Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 6,306 shares.

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $1.38 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exlservice Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 18,410 shares to 293,805 shares, valued at $17.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comfort Systems Usa Inc (NYSE:FIX) by 28,829 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 476,299 shares, and cut its stake in Idacorp Inc (NYSE:IDA).