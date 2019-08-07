Copper Rock Capital Partners Has Lifted Genomic Health (GHDX) Holding by $2.66 Million as Share Value Rose; As Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Share Value Rose, Yacktman Asset Management LP Has Lifted Its Holding by $898,320

Yacktman Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) by 0.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yacktman Asset Management Lp bought 18,715 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The hedge fund held 2.02M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $97.69 million, up from 2.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yacktman Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $200.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.16% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $45.45. About 12.66M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 06/04/2018 – ISS SUGGESTS WELLS FARGO SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE FOR REPORT ON INCENTIVE BASED COMPENSATION AND RISKS OF MATERIAL LOSSES; 04/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Resi Servicer Rkgs On Wells Fargo Home Mortgage; 24/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO WFC.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.39/SHR; 24/04/2018 – GLOBAL BANKS: UBS SAYS IT IS OVERWEIGHT ON US BANKS; 29/03/2018 – Wells Fargo’s Massive Home-Lending Arm Shuffles Top Lieutenants; 23/04/2018 – California Treasurer Calls for Wells Fargo CEO Removal Amid ‘Laundry List of Misdeeds’; 20/04/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Wells Fargo agrees to pay $1 billion to settle over loan abuse; 20/04/2018 – Star Tribune: BREAKING: Wells Fargo to pay $1 billion for mortgage, auto lending abuses; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Welltower; 13/04/2018 – Dow drops 100 points, led by JP Morgan and Wells Fargo

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Genomic Health Inc (GHDX) by 13.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc bought 38,609 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.30% . The institutional investor held 331,205 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.89M, up from 292,596 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Genomic Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $73.09. About 180,844 shares traded. Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) has risen 39.36% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.36% the S&P500. Some Historical GHDX News: 21/05/2018 – Genomic Health: GPS Test Improves Risk Assessment for One in Four Patients; 21/03/2018 – Genomic Vision: 2017 Annual Results; 14/03/2018 – GENOMIC VISION SA GVI.PA – IF SUCCESSFULLY, GENOMIC VISION WILL RECEIVE ROYALTIES FOR ANY TEST SERVICE INDEPENDENTLY DEVELOPED BY QUEST AS A RESULT OF RESEARCH; 30/03/2018 – Foundation Medicine’s FDA-Approved FoundationOne CDx Comprehensive Genomic Profiling Assay Now Available in U.S; 08/03/2018 – GENOMIC HEALTH SEES FY EPS 32C TO 50C, EST. 34C; 26/04/2018 – Large Independent Study Using the Oncotype DX® Test Accepted for Presentation at 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology (A; 22/04/2018 – DJ Genomic Health Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GHDX); 30/03/2018 – Epic Sciences and Genomic Health Announce Favorable Draft Local Coverage Determination (LCD) on Medicare Coverage for Use of th; 08/03/2018 – RPT-GENOMIC HEALTH INC GHDX.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.34, REV VIEW $383.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/05/2018 – ILLUMINA BUYS EDICO GENOME TO ACCELERATE GENOMIC DATA ANALYSIS

Yacktman Asset Management Lp, which manages about $30.82 billion and $8.09 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) by 12,830 shares to 26,508 shares, valued at $5.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 651,183 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.29M shares, and cut its stake in Comcast Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 568,478 were reported by Dnb Asset As. Cohen Lawrence B has 0.72% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Marco Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Company, Georgia-based fund reported 42,449 shares. 2,467 were accumulated by Destination Wealth Management. 7,872 were reported by Mcrae Cap Management. Advisory has 9,886 shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Mngmt holds 1.20 million shares. 900,445 are owned by Alpine Woods Capital Ltd Liability Co. 14,487 were reported by Aimz Inv Advsrs Ltd Liability. The California-based Glynn Ltd has invested 0.17% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Aspen Investment Management Inc stated it has 0.51% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Balasa Dinverno Foltz Ltd holds 49,319 shares. Mai Capital Mgmt holds 220,681 shares. 4,181 are owned by Aldebaran Fincl. Longview Partners (Guernsey) Limited invested in 5.35% or 21.03M shares.

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $1.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Charles River Labs International Inc (NYSE:CRL) by 10,399 shares to 173,043 shares, valued at $24.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Generac Holdings Inc (NYSE:GNRC) by 29,331 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 470,588 shares, and cut its stake in Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 1.55 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold GHDX shares while 55 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 33.94 million shares or 5.45% more from 32.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Daiwa Group owns 235 shares. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 0% or 9,476 shares in its portfolio. Convergence Investment Partners Limited Liability reported 13,170 shares. Sei stated it has 0.01% in Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX). Metropolitan Life Insur Ny reported 0.02% stake. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca has invested 0.07% in Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX). Lee Danner & Bass Incorporated holds 3,000 shares. Advsrs Asset Mngmt holds 19,719 shares. Nordea Investment Management Ab owns 72,456 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 22,235 are owned by Cibc World Mkts Inc. Capital Impact Advisors Ltd Liability Co owns 24,665 shares or 0.7% of their US portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt has invested 0.15% in Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX). Moreover, Aqr Capital Mgmt Limited has 0.03% invested in Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX). Laurion Capital LP holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) for 21,968 shares. Comerica Bancorp accumulated 0.01% or 11,864 shares.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 sales for $59.33 million activity. Another trade for 13,146 shares valued at $908,684 was made by BAKER BROS. ADVISORS LP on Wednesday, April 10.