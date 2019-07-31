Copper Rock Capital Partners Has Lifted Electronic Arts (EA) Holding; Regions Financial Has 0.99 Sentiment

Regions Financial Corp (RF) investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.21, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 235 investment professionals increased or opened new equity positions, while 237 reduced and sold equity positions in Regions Financial Corp. The investment professionals in our database now have: 701.07 million shares, down from 725.50 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Regions Financial Corp in top ten equity positions decreased from 2 to 1 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 47 Reduced: 190 Increased: 171 New Position: 64.

Regions Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate clients in the United States. The company has market cap of $16.05 billion. The Company’s Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending, as well as equipment lease financing services and corresponding deposits. It has a 9.9 P/E ratio. This segment serves corporate, middle market, and commercial real estate developers and investors.

The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $15.99. About 6.43 million shares traded. Regions Financial Corporation (RF) has declined 25.42% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RF News: 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL SEES 2018 ADJ NON-INTEREST INCOME UP 3%-6%; 18/04/2018 – Regions Financial Corp expected to post earnings of 31 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 26/04/2018 – MOODY’S: SLOWDOWN IN NONINTEREST-BEARING DEPOSIT GROWTH IS CREDIT NEGATIVE FOR US BANKS; 06/04/2018 – Regions Fincl Agrees to Sell Insurance Business to BB&T Insurance Holdings; 27/04/2018 – Regions Bank Integrates Community Investment Capital and Syndication Businesses into Combined Regions Affordable Housing; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – EXPECTS REGIONS INSURANCE TRANSACTION WILL GENERATE COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 OF APPROXIMATELY $300 MLN; 25/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – TURNER WILL SUCCEED CHAIRMAN AND CEO GRAYSON HALL; 30/04/2018 – Regions Courts Big Bank Talent With Charlotte Trading Expansion; 09/04/2018 – Regions Earns Fannie Mae STAR Recognition for Assisting Homeowners and Excellence in Mortgage Servicing; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL 1Q EPS CONT OPS 35C, EST. 31C

Analysts await Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.39 earnings per share, up 21.88% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.32 per share. RF’s profit will be $391.56M for 10.25 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual earnings per share reported by Regions Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Fsi Group Llc holds 4.51% of its portfolio in Regions Financial Corporation for 295,124 shares. First Western Capital Management Co owns 17,273 shares or 3.47% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Sirios Capital Management L P has 3.28% invested in the company for 3.82 million shares. The New York-based Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. has invested 2.96% in the stock. Paragon Capital Management Llc, a Kansas-based fund reported 319,129 shares.

