Copper Rock Capital Partners Has Increased Holding in Aspen Technology (AZPN) by $3.48 Million; As Capital One Financial (COF) Stock Declined, First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Lifted by $2.34 Million Its Stake

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Aspen Technology Inc (AZPN) by 21.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc bought 33,770 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.49% . The institutional investor held 188,442 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.56M, up from 154,672 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Aspen Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 11.74% or $14.68 during the last trading session, reaching $139.75. About 1.27M shares traded or 218.10% up from the average. Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) has risen 38.80% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AZPN News: 25/04/2018 – Aspen Technology 3Q Rev $125.9M; 09/04/2018 – ASPEN TECHNOLOGY INC AZPN.O : BAIRD RAISES TO OUTPERFORM, RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $77; 25/04/2018 – Aspen Technology 3Q Adj EPS 58c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Aspen Technology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AZPN); 25/04/2018 – ASPEN TECH 3Q REV. $125.9M, EST. $122.0M; 25/04/2018 – ASPEN TECH 3Q ADJ EPS 58C, EST. 52C; 14/05/2018 – Aspen Tech Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Aspen Technology 3Q Net $37.8M; 25/04/2018 – Borealis Selects Aspen Mtell® Prescriptive Maintenance Software to Improve Reliability at Polyethylene Production Site in Sweden; 08/05/2018 – Aspen Tech Presenting at Conference May 15

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Capital One Financial Corp (COF) by 17.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc bought 28,891 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 193,510 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.81M, up from 164,619 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Capital One Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $88.76. About 1.98M shares traded. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 1.44% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.44% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 16/05/2018 – S&PGR Asgns 2 Capital One Multi-Asset Exctn Tr Series Rtgs; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q Adj EPS $2.65; 15/03/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL — FEBRUARY AUTO NET CHARGE-OFFS RATE 1.39 PCT VS 2.01 PCT IN JANUARY; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Capital One Multi-Asset Execution Note Trust; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – AFFORDABILITY IN HOUSING IS JUST GOING TO BECOME MORE AND MORE DIFFICULT TO MAINTAIN – CEO ON COF CALL; 15/05/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL-APRIL DOMESTIC CREDIT CARD NET CHARGE-OFFS RATE 5.04 PCT VS 5.29 PCT IN MARCH; 23/05/2018 – Capital One Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q Net Interest Income $5.72 Billion; 15/03/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL-30+ DAY PERFORMING DELINQUENCIES RATE FOR DOMESTIC CREDIT CARD 3.92 PCT AT FEB END VS 4.11 PCT AT JAN END; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES OF $1,674 MLN VS $1,992 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR

More notable recent Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: UAA, PEP, NVTA – Investorplace.com” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Dividend Hunters Love Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Capital One Announces Data Security Incident – PRNewswire” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Here Are A Few Things Capital One Customers Should Do Following The Data Breach – Benzinga” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Capital One participates in MoneyLion funding round – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $1.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Generac Holdings Inc (NYSE:GNRC) by 29,331 shares to 470,588 shares, valued at $23.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aci Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 63,102 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 933,465 shares, and cut its stake in Exlservice Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EXLS).

