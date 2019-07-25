Copper Rock Capital Partners Has Increased Facebook (FB) Stake by $1.53 Million as Valuation Rose; Prince Street Capital Management Has Raised Stake in Mercadolibre (MELI) by $6.24 Million

Prince Street Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) by 22.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prince Street Capital Management Llc bought 12,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 58.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 66,400 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.71 million, up from 54,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prince Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mercadolibre Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $7 during the last trading session, reaching $653. About 408,066 shares traded. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has risen 91.88% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 87.45% the S&P500.

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 11.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc bought 9,291 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 92,158 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.26M, up from 82,867 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $567.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.92% or $5.97 during the last trading session, reaching $198.69. About 33.15M shares traded or 94.12% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 31/03/2018 – Snapchat is building the same kind of data-sharing API that just got Facebook into trouble:; 03/04/2018 – Contributing Op-Ed Writer: Don’t Fix Facebook. Replace It; 18/04/2018 – Facebook announced the steps it will take to comply with a strict European privacy law known as the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) which comes into force on May 25; 06/04/2018 – Mark Bergen on Facebook and Google; 08/03/2018 – In Sri Lanka, Facebook Contends With Shutdown After Mob Violence; 06/04/2018 – This week on #TooEmbarrassed to Ask: The YouTube shooting, Spotify’s IPO and a Facebook-Cambridge Analytica update; 11/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook has criticized Facebook for its data practices; 23/03/2018 – CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA: SORRY SCL ELECTIONS LICENSED FACEBOOK DATA; 13/03/2018 – Britain to consider new tax mechanism for online sales; 03/05/2018 – TWITTER HAS DISCLOSED PASSWORD STORAGE GLITCH TO REGULATORS

Prince Street Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.36B and $243.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Freeport (NYSE:FCX) by 2.00M shares to 727,000 shares, valued at $9.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Athenex Inc by 318,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 232,000 shares, and cut its stake in B2gold Corp (NYSEMKT:BTG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold MELI shares while 113 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 60.23 million shares or 59.30% more from 37.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Valley Advisers holds 800 shares. National Bank Of America Corporation De has invested 0.03% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Da Davidson And holds 1,816 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Synovus Fincl Corporation reported 90 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hillhouse Cap Mgmt Ltd holds 0.69% of its portfolio in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) for 32,600 shares. Calamos Advisors Limited Liability owns 0.01% invested in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) for 3,735 shares. Hightower Advisors Limited Liability has 0% invested in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) for 977 shares. Moreover, Glenmede Na has 0% invested in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Art Advsr Ltd Liability holds 6,161 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holdings Inc owns 319,751 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Saturna Corp invested in 10,000 shares. Andra Ap, Alabama-based fund reported 7,200 shares. Artisan Partnership owns 189,669 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.03% of its portfolio in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) for 53,339 shares. Agf Investments Inc invested in 0.04% or 7,046 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cypress Gp holds 0.07% or 2,193 shares. Principal Grp Incorporated accumulated 4.86M shares. Wright Investors Inc stated it has 5,971 shares. Stillwater Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1,675 shares. Avalon Advsr Ltd Liability Com owns 11,077 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Miura Global Lc holds 4.85% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 170,000 shares. Northstar Grp reported 15,492 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt holds 0.89% or 67,578 shares in its portfolio. Diamond Hill Capital Mngmt accumulated 2.10M shares. Brave Warrior Advsrs Lc has 7.02% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 838,174 shares. Pinebridge Invests Limited Partnership holds 202,602 shares. Estabrook Capital Management accumulated 130 shares. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 0.76% or 534,079 shares in its portfolio. Incline Global Mngmt Limited Liability Com accumulated 186,708 shares. Altimeter Limited Partnership has invested 20.28% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $1.38 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Icf International Inc (NASDAQ:ICFI) by 122,626 shares to 287,497 shares, valued at $21.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) by 184,174 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 744,036 shares, and cut its stake in Harsco Corp (NYSE:HSC).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 sales for $3.19 million activity. On Wednesday, January 30 Cox Christopher K sold $795,000 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 5,300 shares. Wehner David M. also sold $788,374 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Thursday, January 31.