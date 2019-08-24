Copper Rock Capital Partners Has Increased American Sts Wtr Co (AWR) Holding By $3.17 Million; Whitehorse Finance (WHF) SI Decreased By 73.37%

Whitehorse Finance Inc (NASDAQ:WHF) had a decrease of 73.37% in short interest. WHF’s SI was 37,100 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 73.37% from 139,300 shares previously. With 77,100 avg volume, 1 days are for Whitehorse Finance Inc (NASDAQ:WHF)’s short sellers to cover WHF’s short positions. The SI to Whitehorse Finance Inc’s float is 0.46%. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $12.98. About 32,240 shares traded. WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) has declined 4.30% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.30% the S&P500. Some Historical WHF News: 08/05/2018 – WHITEHORSE FINANCE INC – QTRLY SHR $0.68; 23/05/2018 – WHITE HORSE BHD WHSE.KL – YEAR-AGO QTRLY NET PROFIT 4.2 MLN RGT; YEAR-AGO QTRLY REV 142.6 MLN RGT; 12/03/2018 WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. Announces Quarterly Distribution; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Raises Four, Affirms Two WhiteHorse VI Ltd. Rtgs; 08/05/2018 – WhiteHorse Finance 1Q EPS 68c; 29/03/2018 – WHITEHORSE FINANCE INC WHF.O : DEUTSCHE BANK STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $14.50; 09/05/2018 – WHITEHORSE FINANCE INC WHF.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $15 FROM $14.50

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc increased American Sts Wtr Co (AWR) stake by 20.63% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc acquired 44,695 shares as American Sts Wtr Co (AWR)’s stock rose 10.34%. The Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc holds 261,321 shares with $18.61 million value, up from 216,626 last quarter. American Sts Wtr Co now has $3.24 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $87.94. About 198,475 shares traded. American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR) has risen 29.79% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.79% the S&P500. Some Historical AWR News: 25/05/2018 – AMERICAN STATES WATER CO SAYS AGGREGATE COMMITMENT UNDER FACILITY IS UNCHANGED AT $150 MLN – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – American States Water 1Q Rev $94.7M; 30/04/2018 – American States Water Company Announces Regular Common Dividends; 07/05/2018 – AMERICAN STATES WATER 1Q EPS 29C, EST. 34C; 24/05/2018 – American States Water Short-Interest Ratio Up 168% to 11 Days; 25/05/2018 – AMERICAN STATES WATER CO – ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT TO EXTEND MATURITY OF REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY TO MAY 23, 2023; 19/04/2018 – DJ American States Water Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AWR); 23/03/2018 – American States Water Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – American States Water 1Q EPS 29c; 07/05/2018 – AMERICAN STATES WATER 1Q OPER REV. $94.7M, EST. $98.3M (2 EST.)

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 15 investors sold AWR shares while 66 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 25.70 million shares or 2.41% less from 26.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amp Cap Investors holds 0.01% in American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR) or 30,089 shares. Symons Cap invested 0.2% in American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR). 86,130 were reported by Walthausen & Ltd. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability Corp reported 4,049 shares. State Teachers Retirement Sys invested in 0.02% or 100,575 shares. Moreover, Bessemer Grp has 0.02% invested in American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR). The Michigan-based Sigma Planning has invested 0.02% in American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR). Mutual Of America Mgmt Limited Com reported 1,050 shares stake. 289,172 are held by Morgan Stanley. Hightower Lc holds 0.01% or 16,250 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement invested 0% of its portfolio in American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR). Millennium Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 59,052 shares. Fuller Thaler Asset Incorporated reported 0% of its portfolio in American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR). Franklin Res reported 0% in American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR). Lpl Fincl reported 24,459 shares stake.

More notable recent American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “7 â€œBoringâ€ Stocks With Exciting Prospects – Investorplace.com” on August 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “American States Water Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR) – Seeking Alpha” published on August 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “American States Water Co (AWR) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Expected Dividend Increases In August 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “American States Water Company Announces CPUC Decision Which Approves New Electric Rates at GSWC – Business Wire” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc decreased Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) stake by 19,689 shares to 324,147 valued at $27.17M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Pnm Res Inc (NYSE:PNM) stake by 19,562 shares and now owns 347,305 shares. Hill Rom Holdings Inc (NYSE:HRC) was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. American States Water Company has $62 highest and $52 lowest target. $57’s average target is -35.18% below currents $87.94 stock price. American States Water Company had 5 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Sell” rating and $62 target in Wednesday, February 27 report. The stock has “Sell” rating by UBS on Monday, March 11.

More notable recent WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stonegate Capital Partners Initiates Coverage on WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (Nasdaq: WHF) – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “WhiteHorse -2.8% after Q2 misses, Oppenheimer downgrades – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “WhiteHorse Finance (WHF) Q2 Earnings Match Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “WhiteHorse Finance (WHF) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “WhiteHorse Finance 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 3.83 in Q1 2019. Its up 2.75, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 3 investors sold WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. shares while 3 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 10 raised stakes. 3.29 million shares or 77.88% more from 1.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Telemus Capital Ltd Co has 0.01% invested in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) for 10,000 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership owns 87,391 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Millennium Mngmt Lc holds 0% in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) or 11,046 shares. Ares Management Lc owns 464,208 shares or 0.41% of their US portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & stated it has 0% in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF). Bb&T Secs Ltd Com reported 12,170 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada accumulated 1,391 shares or 0% of the stock. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Co accumulated 1,660 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Co has 0.01% invested in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF). Wolverine Asset Mgmt Limited Com invested 0% in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF). Advisory Incorporated has 67,791 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Sweden-based Nordea Management Ab has invested 0% in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF). Regions Corporation invested 0% in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF). Morgan Stanley reported 0% of its portfolio in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF). Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0% in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) or 2,558 shares.