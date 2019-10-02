Copper Rock Capital Partners Has Decreased Its Selective Insurance Group (SIGI) Position by $5.74 Million; As Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) Stock Declined, Shareholder Slate Path Capital LP Raised Its Holding

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Selective Insurance Group Inc (SIGI) by 16.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc sold 77,562 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.81% . The institutional investor held 387,656 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.03 million, down from 465,218 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Selective Insurance Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $74. About 33,507 shares traded. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) has risen 27.57% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.57% the S&P500. Some Historical SIGI News: 09/04/2018 – Selective Insurance: Losses ro Reduce Fully Diluted Earnings Per Shr by 44c; 09/04/2018 – Selective Insurance Group Announces 1Q Catastrophe Losses, Other Property Losses and Net Favorable Reserve Development; 03/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Selective Insurance’s Ratings; Outlook Stable; 09/04/2018 – Selective Insurance Group, Inc. Announces First Quarter Catastrophe Losses, Other Property Losses and Net Favorable Reserve Development; 14/03/2018 Selective Insurance Group Announces Officer Appointments; 02/05/2018 – SELECTIVE INSURANCE 1Q OPER EPS 46C, EST. 48C; 02/05/2018 – Selective Insurance 1Q Rev $626.7M; 09/04/2018 – SELECTIVE INSURANCE 1Q PROPERTY LOSSES EXCEEDED EXPECTATIONS; 09/04/2018 – Selective Insurance: That Estimated 11c/Share Would Partially Offset Losse; 02/05/2018 – Selective Insurance 1Q EPS 32c

Slate Path Capital Lp increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALNY) by 28.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Slate Path Capital Lp bought 135,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.55% . The hedge fund held 615,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $44.62M, up from 480,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Slate Path Capital Lp who had been investing in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $75. About 245,868 shares traded. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) has declined 19.85% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ALNY News: 20/04/2018 – ALNYLAM – AS PER SETTLEMENT, DICERNA WILL BE RESTRICTED IN ITS DEVELOPMENT RELATING TO OLIGONUCLEOTIDE-BASED THERAPEUTICS FOR A DEFINED SET OF CO’S TARGETS; 15/05/2018 – Alnylam Appoints Colleen Reitan to the Board of Directors; 12/03/2018 – Alnylam Retains Global Rights to Lumasiran, an Investigational RNAi Therapeutic for the Treatment of Primary Hyperoxaluria Type; 20/04/2018 – DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS – SETTLEMENT ALLOWS CO TO ADVANCE ALL KEY, PLANNED PIPELINE PROGRAMS; 03/04/2018 – ALNYLAM -PURSUANT TO DEAL, AGILENT HAS AGREED TO MANUFACTURE, SUPPLY TO CO, ACTIVE PHARMACEUTICAL INGREDIENTS REQUIRED FOR PATISIRAN FOR COMMERCIAL SALE; 20/04/2018 – DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS – SETTLEMENT EXCLUDES ANY AMOUNTS RECEIVED BY DICERNA FROM ITS EXISTING COLLABORATION WITH BOEHRINGER-INGELHEIM; 26/03/2018 – ALNYLAM SEES ADVANCING LUMASIRAN TO PHASE 3 STUDY IN LATE 2018; 20/04/2018 – Alnylam: Settlement Doesn’t Include Any License to Alnylam’s GalNAc Conjugate Intellectual Property; 20/04/2018 – DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ALNYLAM WILL DISMISS ALL CLAIMS OF “TRADE SECRET MISAPPROPRIATION” & OTHER RELATED CLAIMS BROUGHT IN COURT AGAINST CO; 07/05/2018 – The Medicines Company Announces Inclisiran Data Showing Significant Reductions in Potentially Harmful Subtypes of Bad

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $1.35 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI) by 8,705 shares to 120,877 shares, valued at $24.73M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Applied Indl Technologies Inc (NYSE:AIT) by 93,271 shares in the quarter, for a total of 371,878 shares, and has risen its stake in Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL).

More notable recent Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Selective Insurance Group, Inc. 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on February 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Don’t Sell Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Before You Read This – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is It Smart To Buy Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (PNFP) – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Selective Insurance (SIGI) Misses Q1 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Analysts await Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.12 earnings per share, up 13.13% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.99 per share. SIGI’s profit will be $66.49M for 16.52 P/E if the $1.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual earnings per share reported by Selective Insurance Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.45% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 23 investors sold SIGI shares while 57 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 45.88 million shares or 0.13% more from 45.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fmr Limited Liability Company, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1,408 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Company owns 45,411 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership stated it has 0.09% in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI). Parkside Fin Natl Bank & has 0% invested in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI). Lpl Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 88,846 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity owns 22,428 shares. Swiss Bancorporation stated it has 109,800 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Co stated it has 0% in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI). 520,570 are owned by Fincl Bank Of America De. Moreover, Louisiana State Employees Retirement has 0.09% invested in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) for 22,100 shares. Pdt Prtn Limited Liability Company has 0.1% invested in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI). Bessemer Group Inc Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) for 69,900 shares. Morgan Stanley has 0.01% invested in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) for 296,698 shares. Captrust Fincl has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI). Stifel Corporation reported 329,784 shares.

More notable recent Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Alnylam Presents New Clinical Results for Givosiran at the 2019 International Congress on Porphyrins and Porphyrias – Business Wire” on September 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) Investor Presentation – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” published on January 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Alnylam Pharmaceuticals beats by $0.38, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Biotech Stocks That Could Soar This Week – Motley Fool” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Alnylam completes NDA submission for Givosiran for AHP – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 05, 2019.