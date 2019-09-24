Copper Rock Capital Partners Has Decreased Its Kbr (KBR) Stake by $4.14 Million; Stock Value Rose; Lapides Asset Management Stake in Nuance Communications (NUAN) Cut by $1.69 Million as Share Price Declined

Lapides Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Nuance Communications Inc. (NUAN) by 41.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lapides Asset Management Llc sold 112,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.01% . The institutional investor held 156,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.50 million, down from 269,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lapides Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Nuance Communications Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $16.53. About 2.03 million shares traded or 7.70% up from the average. Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) has risen 12.66% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.66% the S&P500. Some Historical NUAN News: 05/03/2018 CallMiner Wins Silver Stevie® Award in New Contact Center Solution Category for Joint Solution with Nuance Communications; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC QTRLY NON-GAAP REVENUE OF $518.3 MLN, UP 1% OVER PRIOR YEAR; 28/03/2018 – Nuance Digital Messaging Connects People with Brands One Billion Times a Year; 05/03/2018 – Nuance and Partners HealthCare Collaborate to Accelerate Widespread Development, Deployment and Adoption of AI Applications for; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC – COMPANY REVISED ITS FISCAL YEAR 2018 GROWTH ESTIMATES TO 2% TO 4% ORGANIC GROWTH FROM 3% TO 5% ORGANIC GROWTH; 07/03/2018 – Nuance and Epic Team to Deliver Array of Al-powered Healthcare Virtual Assistants; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC – COMPANY IS REITERATING ITS EXPECTATION FOR 5% TO 7% GROWTH IN NET NEW BOOKINGS IN FISCAL YEAR 2018; 27/03/2018 – NEUBERGER BERMAN – BELIEVES NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS BOARD SHOULD REQUEST KATHRYN MARTIN ACCEPT SHAREHOLDER’S REPEATED OPPOSITION TO BOARD SEAT & RESIGN; 15/05/2018 – Golden Gate Adds Nuance, Exits Black Knight, Cuts KLX: 13F; 05/03/2018 – NUANCE IN AI PACT W/ PARTNERS HEALTHCARE

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Kbr Inc (KBR) by 14.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc sold 172,412 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.51% . The institutional investor held 986,147 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.60M, down from 1.16M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Kbr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $25.32. About 584,104 shares traded. KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) has risen 36.33% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.33% the S&P500. Some Historical KBR News: 26/04/2018 – KBR Inc 1Q EPS 97c; 12/04/2018 – KBR Expands Proprietary ROSE Technology into Latin America with ENAP Contract in Chile; 21/03/2018 – KBR INC – NAVAL GROUP ENGAGES KBR FOR AUSTRALIA’S FUTURE SUBMARINE FACILITY DESIGN SERVICES SUBCONTRACT; 26/04/2018 – KBR INC KBR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.37 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/04/2018 – KBRwyle Awarded $32M Task Order to Advance U.S. Air Force Air and Space Systems; 25/04/2018 – KBR COMPLETES DEBT-ONLY REFINANCING WITH $2.15B CREDIT LINE; 19/04/2018 – KBR Acquires Carillion’s Aspire Defence Interests; 19/03/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS KBR INC. TO RATING ‘B+’; 25/04/2018 – KBR INC – TERM LOAN A FACILITY WILL BE USED TO FUND KBR’S LOAN TO JKC JOINT VENTURE IN ORDER TO COMPLETE COMBINED CYCLE POWER PLANT ON ICHTHYS PROJECT; 25/04/2018 – KBR INC – EXPECTS TO RESUME A LOWERING OF ITS GROSS DEBT TO EBITDA LEVERAGE RATIO OVER TIME

Analysts await Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $0.17 earnings per share, down 37.04% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.27 per share. NUAN’s profit will be $48.56M for 24.31 P/E if the $0.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual earnings per share reported by Nuance Communications, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.05% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.44 earnings per share, down 4.35% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.46 per share. KBR’s profit will be $62.28M for 14.39 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual earnings per share reported by KBR, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.32% EPS growth.

