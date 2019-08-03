Copper Rock Capital Partners Has Decreased Hanover Ins Group (THG) Stake By $498,408; Last Week Inter Pipeline Ltd. (TSE:IPL) Analysts

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc decreased Hanover Ins Group Inc (THG) stake by 2.25% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc sold 4,372 shares as Hanover Ins Group Inc (THG)’s stock rose 7.38%. The Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc holds 189,701 shares with $21.68 million value, down from 194,073 last quarter. Hanover Ins Group Inc now has $5.15B valuation. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $130.49. About 153,968 shares traded. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) has risen 8.32% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical THG News: 24/05/2018 – The Hanover Expands its Surety Leadership Team to Support Growth and Momentum; 15/05/2018 – The Hanover Insurance Group Announces Retirement Of Longtime Chairman Michael P. Angelini; 02/05/2018 – Hanover Insurance 1Q Net $67.7M; 28/03/2018 – HANOVER INSURANCE GROUP IS EXPLORING OPTIONS FOR INTL SPECIALTY; 28/03/2018 – HANOVER INSURANCE GROUP IS EXPLORING OPTIONS FOR INTL; 12/03/2018 – Increasing Number of Motorists Are Uninsured, Putting lnsured Drivers At Risk; 28/03/2018 – HANOVER IS SAID SEEKING SALE FOR CHAUCER: INSURANCE INSIDER; 04/05/2018 – HANOVER INSURANCE GROUP INC THG.N : KBW RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 28/03/2018 – Hanover Insurance Undertaking Review of Strategic Alternatives, Including Possible Sale, for London-based Chaucer; 02/05/2018 – HANOVER 1Q OPER EPS $1.95, EST. $1.67

Among 6 analysts covering Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Inter Pipeline has $28 highest and $20 lowest target. $24.33’s average target is 9.15% above currents $22.29 stock price. Inter Pipeline had 6 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 19 by Raymond James. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of Inter Pipeline Ltd. (TSE:IPL) earned “Hold” rating by IBC on Friday, February 15. GMP Securities downgraded Inter Pipeline Ltd. (TSE:IPL) rating on Tuesday, February 19. GMP Securities has “Hold” rating and $23 target. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 19 by National Bank Canada. See Inter Pipeline Ltd. (TSE:IPL) latest ratings:

19/02/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Sell New Target: $20 Maintain

19/02/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $25 Maintain

19/02/2019 Broker: National Bank Canada Rating: Buy New Target: $28 Maintain

19/02/2019 Broker: GMP Securities Rating: Hold New Target: $23 Downgrade

15/02/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Hold New Target: $24

15/02/2019 Broker: IBC Rating: Hold New Target: $26 Maintain

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $255,372 activity. Welzenbach Mark Joseph also sold $255,372 worth of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) shares.

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc increased Genomic Health Inc (NASDAQ:GHDX) stake by 38,609 shares to 331,205 valued at $22.89 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) stake by 9,291 shares and now owns 92,158 shares. Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.00, from 0 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 0 investors sold THG shares while 0 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 15,736 shares or 114.59% more from 7,333 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Haverford Trust Communication owns 0.01% invested in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) for 7,333 shares. Captrust Advsrs stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG).

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation, natural gas liquids processing, and bulk liquid storage businesses in Canada and Europe. The company has market cap of $9.10 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Oil Sands Transportation, Conventional Oil Pipelines, Natural Gas Liquids Processing, and Bulk Liquid Storage. It has a 16.04 P/E ratio. The Oil Sands Transportation segment transports petroleum products, such as bitumen blend and diluent through Cold Lake, Corridor, and Polaris pipeline systems covering approximately 3,300 kilometers of pipeline and 3.8 million barrels of storage capacity.

