Copper Rock Capital Partners Has Cut Penn National Gaming (PENN) Holding; Alberton Acquisition – Rights (ALACR) Shorts Increased By 3.03%

Alberton Acquisition Corporation – Rights (NASDAQ:ALACR) had an increase of 3.03% in short interest. ALACR’s SI was 17,000 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 3.03% from 16,500 shares previously. With 5,300 avg volume, 3 days are for Alberton Acquisition Corporation – Rights (NASDAQ:ALACR)’s short sellers to cover ALACR’s short positions. It closed at $0.25 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 22, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc decreased Penn National Gaming Inc (PENN) stake by 2.27% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc sold 23,178 shares as Penn National Gaming Inc (PENN)’s stock declined 17.23%. The Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc holds 999,277 shares with $19.78M value, down from 1.02 million last quarter. Penn National Gaming Inc now has $2.10 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.82% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $17.91. About 2.86 million shares traded or 46.04% up from the average. Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) has declined 39.79% since July 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.22% the S&P500. Some Historical PENN News: 21/03/2018 – PENN NATIONAL GETS APPROVAL FROM W.VA. LOTTERY COMMISSION; 21/03/2018 – PENN NATIONAL GETS REGULATORY OK FOR PINNACLE ENTERTAINMENT BUY; 29/03/2018 – PENN NATIONAL SAYS HOLDERS OK PINNACLE ENTERTAINMENT PURCHASE; 21/03/2018 – PENN NATIONAL GETS APPROVAL FROM PA. GAMING CONTROL BOARD; 14/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Penn National Gaming, Hortonworks, Tempur Sealy International, Macquarie I; 26/04/2018 – Penn National Gaming 1Q Net $45.4M; 21/03/2018 – PENN NATIONAL GAMING INC – GOAL REMAINS TO COMPLETE TRANSACTION IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 21/03/2018 – Penn National Gaming Secures Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board And West Virginia Lottery Commission Approval Of Its Pending Acquisition Of Pinnacle Entertainment; 29/03/2018 – Penn National Gaming Shareholders Approve Pinnacle Entertainment Acquisition; 29/03/2018 – Penn National Gaming and Pinnacle Continue to Expect Closing in Second Half of 201

Analysts await Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.37 earnings per share, down 35.09% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.57 per share. PENN’s profit will be $43.34M for 12.10 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Penn National Gaming, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.71% EPS growth.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $427,111 activity. 11,000 shares valued at $214,940 were bought by Fair William J on Monday, May 13. $212,171 worth of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) shares were bought by Snowden Jay A.

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc increased Wex Inc (NYSE:WEX) stake by 25,734 shares to 117,922 valued at $22.53 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) stake by 16,709 shares and now owns 247,867 shares. Genomic Health Inc (NASDAQ:GHDX) was raised too.