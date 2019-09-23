Copper Rock Capital Partners Has Cut Holding in Exlservice Holdings (EXLS) by $2.39 Million; Heico (HEI) Stock Rose While Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa Lifted Holding by $1.52 Billion

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa increased its stake in Heico Corp (HEI) by 330.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa bought 11,374 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.47% . The institutional investor held 14,812 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.98 billion, up from 3,438 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa who had been investing in Heico Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.09B market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $129.27. About 250,070 shares traded. HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) has risen 85.42% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 85.42% the S&P500. Some Historical HEI News: 17/04/2018 – Heico’s Dukane Seacom Acquired Emergency Locator Transmitter Beacon Product Line of Instrumar Limited; 29/05/2018 – HEICO Corporation Reports Record Net Sales and Operating Income for the Second Quarter of Fiscal 2018; Full Fiscal Year 2018 Ne; 17/04/2018 HEICO Corporation Subsidiary Acquires Flight Critical Aerospace Electronics Product Line; 23/04/2018 – DJ HEICO Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HEI); 19/04/2018 – DJ HEICO Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HEI.A); 29/05/2018 – HEICO – ESTIMATE CONSOLIDATED FISCAL 2018 YEAR-OVER-YEAR GROWTH IN NET INCOME TO BE 33% – 35%; 29/05/2018 – HEICO SEES FY NET SALES CHANGE +13% TO +14%; 17/04/2018 – Dukane Seacom Is Part of HEICO’s Electronic Technologies Group; 17/04/2018 – HEICO CORP – ELT PRODUCT LINE WILL BE INTEGRATED INTO DUKANE SEACOM’S EXISTING SARASOTA, FL FACILITY WITHIN YEAR FOLLOWING CLOSING; 29/05/2018 – HEICO Corporation Reports Record Net Sales and Operating Income for the Second Quarter of Fiscal 2018; Full Fiscal Year 2018 Net Income Growth Estimates Raised

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Exlservice Holdings Inc (EXLS) by 12.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc sold 36,181 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.72% . The institutional investor held 257,624 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.04M, down from 293,805 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Exlservice Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $65.09. About 21,269 shares traded. ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) has risen 15.89% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.89% the S&P500. Some Historical EXLS News: 23/04/2018 – DJ ExlService Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXLS); 01/05/2018 – EXLSERVICE SEES FY REV. $835M TO $855M, EST. $845.4M; 01/05/2018 – EXLSERVICE 1Q REV. $207.0M, EST. $203.9M; 15/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Mountain Province Diamonds, Limoneira, Arsanis, ExlService, Argo Group Internation; 01/05/2018 – EXLSERVICE 1Q ADJ EPS 64C, EST. 64C; 01/05/2018 – ExlService Agrees to Acquire SCIOInspire Holdings; 17/05/2018 – FLAMINGO Al LTD FGO.AX – MASTER SERVICES DEAL SIGNED WITH EXL SERVICE HOLDINGS; 01/05/2018 – ExlService Sees FY Rev $835M-$855M; 01/05/2018 – EXL deepens investment in Healthcare and Analytics by signing a definitive agreement to acquire payment integrity and populatio; 01/05/2018 – ExlService Sees Deal Closing in Next 3 Month

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.39, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 22 investors sold HEI shares while 92 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 32.15 million shares or 2.59% more from 31.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Private Tru Na stated it has 0.07% in HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI). 860,175 were reported by Lord Abbett Lc. Cambridge Research Advsrs Inc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI). Stifel Finance Corp holds 0.01% in HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) or 42,521 shares. Bessemer Gp Inc reported 0% stake. Piedmont Inv has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI). Signaturefd Ltd Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) for 78 shares. Whittier reported 9 shares stake. The Ontario – Canada-based Royal Natl Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI). Benjamin F Edwards And Com holds 0.04% or 3,222 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp has 0% invested in HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI). Stevens Management Limited Partnership invested 0.13% in HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI). Schwartz Inv Counsel has invested 0.02% in HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI). Moreover, Cutter Brokerage Inc has 0.34% invested in HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) for 8,155 shares. Bahl And Gaynor Inc has 0.02% invested in HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI).

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa, which manages about $50189.81B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Circor International Inc (NYSE:CIR) by 561 shares to 3,287 shares, valued at $151.20M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Progressive Corp/The (Call) (NYSE:PGR) by 280,725 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45 shares, and cut its stake in Kirkland’s Inc (NASDAQ:KIRK).

Since June 10, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $298,300 activity.

Analysts await ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, up 1.67% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.6 per share. EXLS’s profit will be $20.84 million for 26.68 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by ExlService Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.17% EPS growth.

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $1.35 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) by 86,632 shares to 481,295 shares, valued at $17.63 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wex Inc (NYSE:WEX) by 34,489 shares in the quarter, for a total of 152,411 shares, and has risen its stake in Charles River Labs Intl Inc (NYSE:CRL).