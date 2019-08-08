Copper Rock Capital Partners Has Cut By $6.46 Million Its Commvault Systems (CVLT) Stake; Shorts at TINTRI (TNTRQ) Lowered By 30.69%

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc decreased Commvault Systems Inc (CVLT) stake by 26.59% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc sold 100,943 shares as Commvault Systems Inc (CVLT)’s stock declined 13.61%. The Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc holds 278,699 shares with $17.91M value, down from 379,642 last quarter. Commvault Systems Inc now has $1.94B valuation. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $42.92. About 576,679 shares traded or 24.49% up from the average. Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) has declined 27.99% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.99% the S&P500. Some Historical CVLT News: 02/04/2018 – Elliott Associates, L.P., Affiliates Report Stake In CommVault Systems; 02/04/2018 – ELLIOTT MANAGEMENT – BELIEVE COMMVAULT HAS ABILITY TO ACHIEVE MID-20S OPER. MARGIN TARGET WITHIN NEXT 3 YRS; 15/05/2018 – Etf Managers Group Buys New 2.2% Position in CommVault; 06/03/2018 – Kaminario and Commvault Join Forces to Accelerate and Automate Operational Backup and Recovery and Ensure Business Continuity; 01/05/2018 – CommVault Systems: Board Will Have 11 Members Following New Appointments; 02/04/2018 – Commvault, which makes backup and recovery software, is facing a proxy battle with Elliott Management, which is said to be frustrated with its margins, according to sources; 01/05/2018 – COMMVAULT: ELLIOTT TO WITHDRAWING THEIR DIRECTOR NOMINEES; 11/04/2018 – Commvault Expands Microsoft Azure Stack Integration; 02/04/2018 – ELLIOTT MANAGEMENT – COST-STRUCTURE INITIATIVES IDENTIFIED FOR COMMVAULT INCLUDE DE-LAYERING OF MANAGEMENT POSITIONS, RE-EVALUATING GO-TO-MARKET MODEL; 20/03/2018 – Commvault Appoints Olaf Duennweller Area-Vice President EMEA Central

TINTRI INC (OTCMKTS:TNTRQ) had a decrease of 30.69% in short interest. TNTRQ’s SI was 28,000 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 30.69% from 40,400 shares previously. With 9,300 avg volume, 3 days are for TINTRI INC (OTCMKTS:TNTRQ)’s short sellers to cover TNTRQ’s short positions. It closed at $0.0369 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 8, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Tintri, Inc. develops and markets an enterprise cloud platform combining cloud management software technology and a range of all-flash storage systems for virtualized and cloud environments in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.40 million. The company's platform provides large organizations and cloud service providers with public cloud capabilities inside their data centers and public cloud services. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s products and technologies include Tintri CONNECT, a proprietary software architecture for virtualized and cloud applications; Tintri OS, which helps the interaction between the virtualized infrastructure and the underlying storage serving that infrastructure; Tintri Global Center, an intelligent data and system management product; and VM Scale-out software, which creates resource pools of Tintri storage systems and optimizes the location of applications.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $4.45 million activity. On Wednesday, February 13 the insider BUNTE AL sold $4.35M. 1,385 Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) shares with value of $93,998 were sold by Merrill Gary.

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc increased Wex Inc (NYSE:WEX) stake by 25,734 shares to 117,922 valued at $22.53 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Genomic Health Inc (NASDAQ:GHDX) stake by 38,609 shares and now owns 331,205 shares. Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.65 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold CVLT shares while 61 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 37.30 million shares or 1.03% less from 37.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Invest Inc reported 391,999 shares. Numerixs holds 0.04% in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) or 4,550 shares. Qs Invsts Lc holds 0.05% or 74,974 shares. Comerica Retail Bank has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT). Goldman Sachs Group Inc has 1.32 million shares. Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 0.01% in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT). Ameriprise Financial stated it has 246,184 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Boston Prns has 0% invested in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) for 31,233 shares. Fort Washington Inv Oh, Ohio-based fund reported 223,714 shares. Maverick Capital Limited holds 104,090 shares. Envestnet Asset Management owns 17,264 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Advisors Asset Inc, a Colorado-based fund reported 556 shares. Ing Groep Nv owns 5,908 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Blackrock has 0.01% invested in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) for 4.67 million shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas owns 34,222 shares.

More notable recent Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Commvault Systems, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CVLT) ROE Of 1.5% Concerning? – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/30/2019: CVLT,SSNC,RNG,IT – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “CommVault Systems Q1 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Commvault Appoints Michael John Melnyk As Director Of Investor Relations – PRNewswire” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-McDermott, Gartner, Under Armour, LSB Industries – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 30, 2019.