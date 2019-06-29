Copper Rock Capital Partners Has Boosted Its Facebook (FB) Stake by $1.53 Million; Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno Cut Holding in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by $2.85 Million

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 5.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno sold 1,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,400 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.23 million, down from 27,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $932.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $10.65 during the last trading session, reaching $1893.63. About 3.04 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 21/05/2018 – The Week: Parrot learns to use Amazon Alexa in home; 26/03/2018 – JPMorgan Partners With Amazon to Bring Alexa to Trading Floors (Video); 05/04/2018 – The issue could give a competitive advantage to either Amazon or its rival package shippers; 03/04/2018 – NO ONGOING WHITE HOUSE TALKS ABOUT ACTION ON AMAZON; 05/03/2018 – ChainStore [Reg]: Report: Amazon stops selling Google’s Nest smart home line–but not by choice; 21/05/2018 – Amazon taps former NBC exec to help run TV programming; 31/03/2018 – Trump is taking on Amazon over its tax treatment; 19/04/2018 – Tech Today: Chips Sink, Apple Shifts iPhone Plans, Amazon’s in Prime Time — Barron’s Blog; 25/05/2018 – Amazon Echo passes on private conversation; 16/05/2018 – Amazon loses another key executive as it becomes a top target for poaching tech talent

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 11.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc bought 9,291 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 92,158 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.26M, up from 82,867 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $550.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $3.5 during the last trading session, reaching $193. About 12.80 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 18/04/2018 – IBD: Facebook To Design Own Chips, Cut Back On Intel, Qualcomm Reliance; 29/03/2018 – Apple unveils new privacy tools ahead of EU law; 20/03/2018 – Cambridge Analytica worked on Facebook ads with President Donald Trump’s campaign ahead of the presidential election in 2016 and has been accused of using the data to help influence the vote; 25/05/2018 – Ireland’s Abortion Referendum Becomes a Test for Facebook and Google; 10/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Faces Congress: Facebook Won’t ‘Proactively’ Assist in Immigration Enforcement Effort; 24/05/2018 – Facebook will ask users outside of Europe to review their privacy settings, too Facebook is pushing its GDPR efforts to people outside of Europe; 09/04/2018 – Facebook chief admits ‘mistakes’; 14/05/2018 – RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES 13F SHOWS NO FACEBOOK STAKE AT 1Q END; 30/04/2018 – JUDGE INCLINED TO MAKE FACEBOOK COMPLY WITH SUBPOENA; 18/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-FACEBOOK TO CHANGE TERMS FOR USERS, LIMITING EFFECT OF NEW EU PRIVACY LAW

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno, which manages about $604.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walt Disney Co/The (NYSE:DIS) by 24,000 shares to 122,000 shares, valued at $13.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $5.28 EPS, up 4.14% or $0.21 from last year’s $5.07 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.60 billion for 89.66 P/E if the $5.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $7.09 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.53% negative EPS growth.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 8 insider sales for $21.33 million activity. $1.35M worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) was sold by Stretch Colin on Wednesday, January 30. Cox Christopher K also sold $2.39 million worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares. On Thursday, January 31 the insider Wehner David M. sold $788,374.

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $1.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 46,893 shares to 727,670 shares, valued at $27.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pgt Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:PGTI) by 157,491 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.02M shares, and cut its stake in Comfort Systems Usa Inc (NYSE:FIX).

