Copper Rock Capital Partners Has Boosted Its Callaway Golf Co (ELY) Position; Albemarle (ALB) SI Decreased By 6.69%

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc increased Callaway Golf Co (ELY) stake by 33.37% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc acquired 354,426 shares as Callaway Golf Co (ELY)’s stock rose 6.63%. The Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc holds 1.42 million shares with $24.31M value, up from 1.06 million last quarter. Callaway Golf Co now has $1.87B valuation. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $19.85. About 2.06M shares traded or 65.79% up from the average. Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) has declined 4.23% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.23% the S&P500. Some Historical ELY News: 27/04/2018 – CALLAWAY GOLF CO ELY.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19; 09/05/2018 – CALLAWAY GOLF CO – BOARD HAS DECLARED A REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.01 PER SHARE; 09/05/2018 – Russell L. Fleischer Named to Board of Directors of Callaway Golf Company; 26/04/2018 – Callaway Golf Company Announces Record Net Sales And Earnings For The First Quarter Of 2018 And Significantly Increases Full Ye; 26/04/2018 – CALLAWAY GOLF BOOSTS FORECAST FOR YEAR; 26/04/2018 – Callaway Golf Raises FY View To EPS 77c-EPS 82c; 21/05/2018 – Callaway Golf Presenting at Conference May 23; 09/05/2018 – Russell L. Fleischer Named to Bd of Directors of Callaway Golf Co; 07/05/2018 – TITOMIC LTD TTT.AX – ENTERED COLLABORATIVE AGREEMENT WITH CALLAWAY GOLF COMPANY; AGREEMENT FOR TITOMIC’S TO DEVELOP NOVEL PRODUCTS; 27/04/2018 – CORRECT: CALLAWAY GOLF 1Q ADJ EPS REPORTED IN ERROR

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) had a decrease of 6.69% in short interest. ALB’s SI was 15.22 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 6.69% from 16.31M shares previously. With 1.48 million avg volume, 10 days are for Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB)’s short sellers to cover ALB’s short positions. The SI to Albemarle Corporation’s float is 14.47%. The stock increased 1.32% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $68.29. About 1.23M shares traded. Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) has declined 21.06% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.06% the S&P500. Some Historical ALB News: 14/05/2018 – Carmignac Gestion Buys New 1.1% Position in Albemarle; 16/04/2018 – ALBEMARLE NAMES GLEN MERFELD CTO FOR LITHIUM BUSINESS; 23/05/2018 – Chile high court declines to weigh in on lithium spat at Maricunga; 26/03/2018 – ALBEMARLE CEO LUKE KISSAM SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW; 09/03/2018 – Albemarle Corporation Receives Increase in Lithium Quota for Chile Operations; 17/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 06/03/2018 Graphene Rapidly Becoming the Industry Secret Weapon for Ultra-quick Battery Charging Technology; 22/04/2018 – DJ Albemarle Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALB); 17/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE RASIED TO BBB FROM BBB- BY FITCH; 10/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE LITHIUM EXPANSION PROJECTS REMAIN “ON TRACK” WITH 2018 SPENDING SEEN AT $550-$675 MLN – CEO

Since May 13, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $70,850 activity. Marlow DeeAnne J bought 1,000 shares worth $70,850.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company has market cap of $7.24 billion. The firm offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents for applications in lithium batteries, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles and plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets; cesium products for the chemical and pharmaceutical industries; and zirconium, barium, and titanium products for pyrotechnical applications. It has a 13.33 P/E ratio. It also makes cesium products for the chemical and pharmaceutical industries; and zirconium, barium, and titanium products for various pyrotechnical applications, including airbag igniters; and performance catalyst solutions, such as polymer catalysts, curatives, organometallics, and electronic materials for polyolefin polymers, packaging, non-packaging, films, injection molding, alpha-olefins, electronic materials, solar cells, polyurethanes, epoxies, and other engineered resins markets.

Among 8 analysts covering Albemarle (NYSE:ALB), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Albemarle has $12800 highest and $6000 lowest target. $91.63’s average target is 34.18% above currents $68.29 stock price. Albemarle had 11 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight” on Friday, April 12. Nomura maintained Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) rating on Friday, August 9. Nomura has “Neutral” rating and $7100 target. On Monday, August 12 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Neutral” on Friday, March 29. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, May 10. The firm has “Buy” rating by SunTrust given on Friday, August 9. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Outperform” on Friday, August 9. On Thursday, August 15 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Underweight”. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Tuesday, July 9.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.12, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 36 investors sold Albemarle Corporation shares while 127 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 167 raised stakes. 92.98 million shares or 0.95% more from 92.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alethea Capital Ltd Company invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Finance Architects invested 0% of its portfolio in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Blue Edge Cap Ltd Llc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Moreover, Creative Planning has 0% invested in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) for 3,792 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & accumulated 141,236 shares. Clal Hldg holds 0.03% in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) or 20,000 shares. Kistler owns 1,885 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability invested 0.04% in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Atria Invs Limited Liability Corp holds 0.02% or 4,765 shares. Robecosam Ag owns 340,000 shares. Aperio Grp Incorporated Limited Liability holds 41,200 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec owns 0% invested in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) for 6,590 shares. Benedict Fincl reported 0.17% stake. Leavell Invest Mngmt Incorporated has 0.29% invested in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) for 38,645 shares. The Michigan-based Ls Invest Lc has invested 0.02% in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB).

Since May 20, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $324,630 activity. FLEISCHER RUSSELL L bought $73,750 worth of Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) on Thursday, May 23. BREWER OLIVER G III also bought $151,400 worth of Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) on Monday, May 20. On Monday, May 20 Lynch Brian P. bought $99,480 worth of Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) or 6,575 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 35 investors sold ELY shares while 57 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 84.69 million shares or 7.81% more from 78.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Us Bancshares De holds 0.01% in Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) or 146,761 shares. Gsa Prtnrs Llp, United Kingdom-based fund reported 38,373 shares. Numerixs Investment Incorporated reported 800 shares. Legal And General Grp Public Ltd Com reported 228,883 shares. Nordea Invest holds 0.01% or 276,962 shares. Advisory Research reported 47,404 shares. Timessquare Capital Mngmt Lc reported 2.41 million shares stake. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 30,094 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Profit Investment Mgmt Ltd Llc has 2.12% invested in Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) for 167,490 shares. Davenport Llc owns 15,830 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Liability Com holds 39,555 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Neuberger Berman Grp Incorporated Lc holds 0.01% or 434,819 shares in its portfolio. Sei Invests Co owns 249,416 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Manufacturers Life Com The invested in 57,994 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Systems holds 0% or 59,929 shares in its portfolio.