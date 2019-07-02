Copper Rock Capital Partners Has Boosted Its American Sts Wtr Co (AWR) Stake; First Mid Illinois Bancshares Has 1.12 Sentiment

First Mid Illinois Bancshares Inc (FMBH) investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.12, from 1 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 29 investment professionals started new and increased positions, while 26 reduced and sold stakes in First Mid Illinois Bancshares Inc. The investment professionals in our database now own: 4.59 million shares, up from 4.46 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding First Mid Illinois Bancshares Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 18 Increased: 22 New Position: 7.

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc increased American Sts Wtr Co (AWR) stake by 20.63% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc acquired 44,695 shares as American Sts Wtr Co (AWR)’s stock rose 3.84%. The Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc holds 261,321 shares with $18.61M value, up from 216,626 last quarter. American Sts Wtr Co now has $2.74B valuation. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $74.38. About 290,762 shares traded or 66.94% up from the average. American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR) has risen 31.33% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.90% the S&P500. Some Historical AWR News: 24/05/2018 – American States Water Short-Interest Ratio Up 168% to 11 Days; 25/05/2018 – AMERICAN STATES WATER CO – ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT TO EXTEND MATURITY OF REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY TO MAY 23, 2023; 07/05/2018 – AMERICAN STATES WATER CO QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $94.7 MLN VS $98.8 MLN; 07/05/2018 – American States Water 1Q Rev $94.7M; 25/05/2018 – AMERICAN STATES WATER CO SAYS AGGREGATE COMMITMENT UNDER FACILITY IS UNCHANGED AT $150 MLN – SEC FILING; 25/05/2018 – AMERICAN STATES WATER CO – CO MAY ELECT TO INCREASE AGGREGATE COMMITMENT BY UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $50 MLN; 07/05/2018 – AMERICAN STATES WATER 1Q OPER REV. $94.7M, EST. $98.3M (2 EST.); 23/03/2018 – American States Water Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – American States Water Company Announces Regular Common Dividends; 30/04/2018 – American States Water Approved a Qtrly Div of 2.55c a Share

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides community banking services and products to commercial, retail, and agricultural clients in the United States. The company has market cap of $577.36 million. The firm accepts various deposit products, such as demand, money market, and time deposits, as well as savings and NOW accounts. It has a 12.92 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan portfolio includes commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, including infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

Castine Capital Management Llc holds 1.32% of its portfolio in First Mid Bancshares, Inc. for 127,965 shares. Maltese Capital Management Llc owns 400,700 shares or 1.02% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Thb Asset Management has 0.57% invested in the company for 118,063 shares. The New York-based Jacobs Asset Management Llc has invested 0.56% in the stock. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 67,380 shares.

Analysts await First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 2.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.72 per share. FMBH’s profit will be $12.34M for 11.70 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by First Mid Bancshares, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.50% negative EPS growth.

The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $34.62. About 18,474 shares traded. First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (FMBH) has declined 8.00% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.43% the S&P500. Some Historical FMBH News: 15/03/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Odonate Therapeutics, Greenlight Reinsurance, Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP, GTx,; 02/05/2018 – News On First BancTrust Corp. (FIRT) Now Under FMBH

Since January 2, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $94,879 activity. $19,983 worth of American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR) was sold by SWITZER BRYAN K on Wednesday, January 2. $42,150 worth of American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR) was sold by TANG EVA G on Tuesday, February 12. ROSS LLOYD E sold 500 shares worth $32,440.

Among 2 analysts covering American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. American States Water Company had 5 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Sell” on Wednesday, February 27. The stock of American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR) earned “Sell” rating by UBS on Monday, March 11.

