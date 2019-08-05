Copper Rock Capital Partners Decreased Selective Insurance Group (SIGI) Holding; Cummins (CMI) Shorts Increased By 8.32%

Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) had an increase of 8.32% in short interest. CMI’s SI was 3.42M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 8.32% from 3.16 million shares previously. With 1.17 million avg volume, 3 days are for Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI)’s short sellers to cover CMI’s short positions. The SI to Cummins Inc’s float is 2.21%. The stock decreased 0.66% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $158.68. About 1.32 million shares traded or 9.27% up from the average. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 18/04/2018 – Cummins Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Eric Cummins Appointed as CFO of Deluxe; 14/05/2018 – Cummins-JAC Joint Venture to Continue Ops at the Manufacturing Facility in Hefei, Chin; 01/05/2018 – CUMMINS 1Q EPS $1.96; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q REV. 12.1B RUPEES; 17/04/2018 – MEDIA-GE’s Jenbacher is attracting interest from Cummins, CVC – Bloomberg; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q OTHER INCOME 664M RUPEES; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cummins Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CMI); 27/04/2018 – Wartsila, private equity among bidders for GE’s Jenbacher; 05/04/2018 – Teamsters: Cummins Workers Across America Remember Dr. King, Continue Fight For Affordable Health Care

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc decreased Selective Insurance Group Inc (SIGI) stake by 5.57% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc sold 27,448 shares as Selective Insurance Group Inc (SIGI)’s stock rose 5.81%. The Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc holds 465,218 shares with $29.95M value, down from 492,666 last quarter. Selective Insurance Group Inc now has $4.62B valuation. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $78.01. About 139,818 shares traded. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) has risen 27.57% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.57% the S&P500. Some Historical SIGI News: 02/05/2018 – SELECTIVE SEES 2018 AFTER-TAX NET INVESTMENT INCOME OF $150M; 09/04/2018 – Selective Insurance Group Announces 1Q Catastrophe Losses, Other Property Losses and Net Favorable Reserve Development; 09/04/2018 – SELECTIVE INSURANCE 1Q PROPERTY LOSSES EXCEEDED EXPECTATIONS; 14/03/2018 Selective Insurance Group Announces Officer Appointments; 23/03/2018 – Selective Insurance Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – SELECTIVE INSURANCE 1Q OPER EPS 46C, EST. 48C; 03/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Selective Insurance’s Ratings; Outlook Stable; 09/04/2018 – Selective Insurance: Losses ro Reduce Fully Diluted Earnings Per Shr by 44c; 09/04/2018 – SELECTIVE INSURANCE SAYS LOSSES TO REDUCE 1Q EPS BY 44C; 23/04/2018 – DJ Selective Insurance Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SIGI)

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc increased American Sts Wtr Co (NYSE:AWR) stake by 44,695 shares to 261,321 valued at $18.61 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) stake by 87,043 shares and now owns 1.06M shares. Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold SIGI shares while 57 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 45.82 million shares or 2.75% less from 47.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mesirow Fincl Investment Mgmt has invested 1.55% of its portfolio in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI). Arizona State Retirement Systems stated it has 90,965 shares. Renaissance Lc has 60,794 shares. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag stated it has 0.01% in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI). Parametric Portfolio Associate Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 215,978 shares in its portfolio. First Bancorp Of Omaha reported 41,159 shares. Voloridge owns 8,121 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board has 16,000 shares. Voya Investment Management invested in 342,865 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI). Financial Bank Of America De invested in 0.01% or 574,484 shares. Chase Invest Counsel Corporation has 0.63% invested in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI). Profund Advsr Lc has 5,855 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Smith Graham And Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 1.4% or 201,956 shares in its portfolio. Pinebridge Investments LP holds 29,162 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Selective Insurance (SIGI) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “RNR vs. SIGI: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Experiences Big Inflow – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Selective Reports Strong Results for the Second Quarter of 2019, with Record Net Income per Diluted Share of $1.21 and Non-GAAP Operating Income(1) per Diluted Share of $1.16 – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Cummins Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, makes, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. The company has market cap of $25.04 billion. It operates through Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems divisions. It has a 9.69 P/E ratio. The Engine segment makes and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brand names for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, gas and oil, defense, and agricultural markets.

More notable recent Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Should You Know About Cummins Inc.’s (NYSE:CMI) Future? – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “These Fundamentals Make Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Truly Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “With EPS Growth And More, Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Cummins Sees Sales Growth Stall Out – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cummins -5% seeing flat revenue for 2019 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $63,499 activity. 423 shares were sold by HERMAN ALEXIS M, worth $63,499. $30,900 worth of stock was sold by Embree Tracy A on Wednesday, February 6.