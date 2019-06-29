Copper Rock Capital Partners Decreased Position in Hanover Ins Group (THG) by $498,408; Nicholas Investment Partners LP Boosted Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) Stake by $625,416

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Hanover Ins Group Inc (THG) by 2.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc sold 4,372 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.03% with the market. The institutional investor held 189,701 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.68 million, down from 194,073 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Hanover Ins Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.22B market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $2.2 during the last trading session, reaching $128.3. About 536,293 shares traded or 138.47% up from the average. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) has risen 6.04% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.61% the S&P500. Some Historical THG News: 28/03/2018 – The Hanover Insurance Group is Exploring Strategic Alternatives for its International Specialty Business; 15/05/2018 – HANOVER INSURANCE GROUP: RETIREMENT OF LONGTIME CHAIRMAN; 16/04/2018 – Hanover Insurance Sees Impact of Catastrophe Activity At of $66M-$76M Pretax; 30/05/2018 – Hanover Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By KBW for Jun. 6-7; 28/03/2018 – HANOVER IS SAID SEEKING SALE FOR CHAUCER: INSURANCE INSIDER; 02/05/2018 – HANOVER 1Q NET INVESTMENT INCOME $82.9M; 03/05/2018 – CoverWallet Expands its Innovative Insurtech Platform to The Hanover Insurance Group Agents; 24/05/2018 – The Hanover Expands its Surety Leadership Team to Support Growth and Momentum; 03/05/2018 – CoverWallet Expands its Innovative lnsurtech Platform to The Hanover Insurance Group Agents; 16/04/2018 – The Hanover Estimates the Impact of First Quarter Catastrophes

Nicholas Investment Partners Lp increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NBIX) by 30.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nicholas Investment Partners Lp bought 7,107 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.03% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 30,346 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.67 million, up from 23,239 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.71B market cap company. The stock increased 2.46% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $84.43. About 602,587 shares traded. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) has declined 13.32% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.75% the S&P500. Some Historical NBIX News: 30/04/2018 – Neurocrine 1Q Loss $41.8M; 25/04/2018 – NEUROCRINE SAYS INGREZZA IMPROVES TARDIVE DYSKINESIA SYMPTOMS; 10/04/2018 – FDA extends review for AbbVie, Neurocrine’s uterine pain drug; 10/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – BASED ON ABBVIE’S REVIEW OF DATA, COMPANY REMAINS CONFIDENT IN NDA AND CONTINUES TO WORK WITH FDA TO BRING ELAGOLIX TO PATIENTS; 10/04/2018 – AbbVie: Elagolix Clinical Trial Program Largest Prospective Randomized Endometriosis Trial Conducted to Date

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $1.38B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Genomic Health Inc (NASDAQ:GHDX) by 38,609 shares to 331,205 shares, valued at $22.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aspen Technology Inc (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 33,770 shares in the quarter, for a total of 188,442 shares, and has risen its stake in Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI).

Analysts await The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.83 EPS, down 16.82% or $0.37 from last year’s $2.2 per share. THG’s profit will be $74.48M for 17.53 P/E if the $1.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual EPS reported by The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.63% negative EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $1.09 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.00, from 0 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 0 investors sold THG shares while 0 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 15,736 shares or 114.59% more from 7,333 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Captrust has 535 shares. Haverford reported 7,333 shares stake.

Nicholas Investment Partners Lp, which manages about $1.37B and $1.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aspen Technology Inc (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 29,676 shares to 53,201 shares, valued at $5.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kennametal Inc (NYSE:KMT) by 53,170 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 123,114 shares, and cut its stake in Tabula Rasa Healthcare Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.45, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold NBIX shares while 71 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 101.77 million shares or 17.27% more from 86.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3,278 were accumulated by Jgp Glob Gestao De Recursos Ltda. Allen Investment Management Ltd Llc owns 8,147 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 536,880 are owned by Capital Guardian Trust. Lpl Financial Limited Liability Company, a California-based fund reported 4,551 shares. Smithfield Trust holds 0% in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) or 70 shares. Amalgamated Comml Bank holds 20,404 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Maryland-based Hussman Strategic has invested 0.22% in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). Wells Fargo And Co Mn has 0.01% invested in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) for 556,636 shares. Moreover, Nomura Asset Limited has 0.01% invested in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) for 14,611 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 12,364 shares. Brown Advisory Incorporated accumulated 0.09% or 375,387 shares. 534,532 were reported by Goldman Sachs Gp Incorporated. Hsbc Public Ltd Co invested in 0% or 9,995 shares. Mckinley Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp Delaware has 1.12% invested in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) for 176,388 shares. Van Eck Assocs Corporation reported 113,766 shares.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 16 selling transactions for $2.78 million activity. 4,096 shares were sold by GORMAN KEVIN CHARLES, worth $344,986. 1,857 shares were sold by ROBERTS EIRY, worth $156,159. BENEVICH ERIC also sold $76,883 worth of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) on Wednesday, February 6. Gano Kyle also sold $63,673 worth of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) shares. $107,911 worth of stock was sold by Lippoldt Darin on Tuesday, February 5. $76,859 worth of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) was sold by Bozigian Haig P..