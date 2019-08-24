Copper Rock Capital Partners Decreased Holding in Wns Holdings LTD Spon Adr (WNS) by $4.94 Million as Stock Price Rose; As Dexcom (DXCM) Stock Price Rose, Broadfin Capital Trimmed Its Holding by $13.38 Million

Broadfin Capital Llc decreased its stake in Dexcom Inc (DXCM) by 62.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadfin Capital Llc sold 112,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.25% . The hedge fund held 67,500 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.04M, down from 179,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadfin Capital Llc who had been investing in Dexcom Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $173.55. About 1.20 million shares traded or 12.35% up from the average. DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) has risen 67.97% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 67.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DXCM News: 27/03/2018 – FDA approves DexCom’s glucose monitoring system; 02/05/2018 – DEXCOM 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 32C, EST. LOSS/SHR 33C; 02/05/2018 – DexCom 1Q Rev $184.4M; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS PERMITTED MARKETING OF THE DEXCOM G6 INTEGRATED CONTINUOUS GLUCOSE MONITORING (ICGM) SYSTEM; 27/03/2018 – DEXCOM G6 ICGM CAN BE USED TO DETERMINE BLOOD GLUCOSE LEVELS; 08/03/2018 – WaveForm: Patent Trial and Appeal Board Rulles Two Early Patents Aren’t Invalid, Based on Challenges by Dexcom Inc; 08/03/2018 WaveForm Technologies Receives Favorable Decision on Critical Glucose Monitoring Patents; 09/04/2018 – DexCom Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Dexcom G4 in a Population With Normal Oral Glucose Tolerance Test; 27/03/2018 – DEXCOM INC – EXPECTS TO LAUNCH DEXCOM G6 CGM SYSTEMLATER THIS YEAR

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Wns Holdings Ltd Spon Adr (WNS) by 21.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc sold 93,205 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.25% . The institutional investor held 336,257 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.13 million, down from 429,462 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Wns Holdings Ltd Spon Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $61.51. About 83,470 shares traded. WNS (NYSE:WNS) has risen 29.56% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.56% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.40, from 1.47 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 17 investors sold DXCM shares while 136 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 96.78 million shares or 13.30% more from 85.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The United Kingdom-based Hsbc Plc has invested 0% in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Dowling And Yahnke Ltd Liability has invested 0.61% in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Chicago Equity Prns Ltd Co has 0.05% invested in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) for 11,435 shares. Principal Fin Group Inc holds 65,732 shares. Advisory Research reported 4,588 shares stake. Atika Cap owns 80,000 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Ltd Llc holds 265,032 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.05% or 325,320 shares in its portfolio. Centurylink Investment Mgmt Communication has 0.45% invested in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) for 9,302 shares. Bkd Wealth Advsr Limited Company has invested 0.04% in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). 1.16 million are held by Wellington Mgmt Grp Llp. Moreover, Shell Asset Management has 0.03% invested in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Moreover, Great West Life Assurance Can has 0.01% invested in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma has invested 0% in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Pura Vida Limited Liability owns 64,787 shares or 2.55% of their US portfolio.

Broadfin Capital Llc, which manages about $1.26 billion and $484.31 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Heron Therapeutics Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 280,706 shares to 400,000 shares, valued at $9.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nevro Corp by 322,615 shares in the quarter, for a total of 622,615 shares, and has risen its stake in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $1.38B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Genomic Health Inc (NASDAQ:GHDX) by 38,609 shares to 331,205 shares, valued at $22.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) by 87,043 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.06 million shares, and has risen its stake in Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI).