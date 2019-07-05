Copper Rock Capital Partners Continues to Hold Position in Fiserv (FISV); As United Parcel Services (UPS) Market Valuation Declined, Boston Research & Management Has Upped Position

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 7.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc bought 16,709 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 247,867 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.76 million, up from 231,158 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $94.33. About 1.05M shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 18.57% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.14% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 25/04/2018 – Financial Institutions Get Fit for Open Banking with Fiserv; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q EPS $1.00; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Continues to Expect Internal Rev Growth of at Least 4.5 % for the Year; 10/04/2018 – Fiserv Wins Most Creative Application of Voice Technology in PYMNTS.com Challenge with Amazon Alexa; 24/04/2018 – Matt: BREAKING: Sources tell SoccerBallNews™ that Brookfield-based Fiserv, Inc. will purchase naming rights for the new M…; 01/05/2018 – FISERV: FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE AFFIRMED; 06/03/2018 Fiserv and Mastercard Help Financial Institutions Approve More Genuine Transactions Without Increasing Risk; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q Rev $1.44B; 30/05/2018 – Broadway Bank Enhances Commercial Banking Experience to Support Growth Goals; 23/04/2018 – R Bank Creates an Excellent Experience for Employees and Customers With Move to Fiserv Technology

Boston Research & Management Inc increased its stake in United Parcel Services (UPS) by 11.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Research & Management Inc bought 3,195 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 31,896 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.56 million, up from 28,701 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Services for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $87.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $102.29. About 939,057 shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.72% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 07/05/2018 – CR Magazine Names UPS A “Best Corporate Citizen” Ninth Year In Row; 30/05/2018 – AMS AG AMS.S SAYS PREPARATIONS FOR EXPECTED MAJOR RAMP-UPS IN THE SECOND HALF 2018 ARE ON TRACK; 04/05/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Global Balanced Cuts UPS, Buys More Oracle; 06/03/2018 – United Parcel Service Names Jim Barber Chief Operating Officer; 24/04/2018 – Schneider Electric Announces the Availability of APC Smart-UPS With SmartConnect Intelligent Cloud Management for the UK & Ireland; 08/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Walmart’s grocery delivery partnerships with Uber, Lyft fail to take off; 09/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Thornton, CO 2015A Tax Incre & Rfdg Bnd Rtg To ‘A+’; 16/04/2018 – GEORGE WILLIS NAMED UPS PRESIDENT OF U.S. OPS MYRON GRAY TO; 10/05/2018 – Templeton Asset Management Adds UPS, Exits Rockwell Collins: 13F; 23/05/2018 – UPS hits customers with new fees for oversized packages

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $3.56 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold FISV shares while 301 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 384.95 million shares or 12.17% more from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Prudential Finance invested 0.06% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Hemenway Trust Commerce Limited Liability Corporation holds 3.36% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) or 236,376 shares. Legacy accumulated 2.99% or 72,707 shares. Jackson Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 10,471 shares. Livingston Grp Asset Mngmt Company (Operating As Southport Cap Management) holds 7,953 shares. Amer Intl Gru Inc has 0.06% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). First Business Financial Inc has 1.59% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Royal Retail Bank Of Canada holds 253,620 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Enterprise Finance reported 203 shares. North Star Asset Mgmt invested in 179,706 shares. Moreover, Great Lakes Advsr Ltd Com has 0.07% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Moody National Bank Tru Division holds 0% or 350 shares. Copper Rock Cap Ptnrs Lc stated it has 247,867 shares or 1.58% of all its holdings. D E Shaw Co stated it has 3,398 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $1.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Harsco Corp (NYSE:HSC) by 266,971 shares to 694,672 shares, valued at $14.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Penn National Gaming Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) by 23,178 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 999,277 shares, and cut its stake in Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC).

More notable recent Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Fiserv Enables Digital Delivery of Consumer Bills Via Mobile Wallet – Business Wire” on July 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Fiserv: Compelling First Data Deal Dynamics – Seeking Alpha” published on May 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Is a Beat in the Cards for Fiserv (FISV) in Q4 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on February 05, 2019. More interesting news about Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Fiserv Q1 operating margin narrows Y/Y – Seeking Alpha” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Read This Before Buying Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

Boston Research & Management Inc, which manages about $265.07 million and $240.00M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class (BRKB) by 1,900 shares to 20,913 shares, valued at $4.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Howland Cap Mngmt Limited Co accumulated 40,167 shares. Homrich And Berg stated it has 0.1% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Bluemountain Ltd Llc holds 0% or 1,241 shares. Masters Llc reported 150,000 shares stake. Advisor Prns Limited Liability Com accumulated 11,004 shares. Bkd Wealth Advisors Ltd invested in 19,691 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Jensen invested in 1.64M shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems reported 0.27% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Btim Corp has 504,847 shares. First United Natl Bank Tru reported 13,081 shares. Covington Cap Mngmt owns 72,062 shares. Gamble Jones Counsel has 12,697 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. 47,448 are held by Iberiabank. Nomura Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0.21% or 194,060 shares in its portfolio. Stearns Ser Grp Inc Inc stated it has 10,172 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 sale for $996,353 activity. Another trade for 9,112 shares valued at $1.01M was sold by Peretz Richard N..

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “UPS dips after light Q1 results – Seeking Alpha” on April 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Diageo plc (DEO) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Amazon Air Capacity Expands With New 15-Plane Order – Nasdaq” on June 30, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “FedEx Dumps Amazon Before Amazon Dumps It – Motley Fool” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Today’s Pickup: Amazon’s In-House Delivery Network Might Have Problems With Late Deliveries – Benzinga” with publication date: July 05, 2019.