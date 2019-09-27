Copper Rock Capital Partners Boosted Its Portland General Electric Co (POR) Holding by $322,380; Aureus Asset Management Holding in Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Trimmed as Market Valuation Rose

Aureus Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP) by 25.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aureus Asset Management Llc sold 2,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 8,035 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.33M, down from 10,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aureus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.90% or $3.1 during the last trading session, reaching $160.17. About 872,090 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 05/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 175 EUROS FROM 162 EUROS; 11/04/2018 – ADP Increases Cash Dividend; 12/03/2018 – HONG KONG — France’s Groupe ADP plans to bid for the right to operate the international airport in Sapporo, Japan and is in talks to assemble a consortium for this purpose; 07/03/2018 – U.S. ADP Feb. National Franchise Report (Table); 02/04/2018 – AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING INC ADP.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $130 FROM $119; 20/05/2018 – LE MAIRE: FRANCE’S ADP STAKE SHOULD BE REINVESTED IN INNOVATION; 19/03/2018 – Mercer and WorkMarket, an ADP Company, Announce Alliance for Cloud-Based Platform That Streamlines Managing the Future; 21/03/2018 – ADP Applauds Five Companies for Best Practices in Human Capital Management at 25th Annual ADP Meeting of the Minds Conference; 18/04/2018 – ADP to Release Quarterly Workforce Vitality Report With Deeper Labor Market Insights on WEDNESDAY, April 25, 2018; 14/03/2018 – ADP PARIS AIRPORTS FEBRUARY TRAFFIC RISES 0.9%

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Portland General Electric Co (POR) by 1.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc bought 5,970 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 319,029 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.28 million, up from 313,059 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Portland General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $56.77. About 233,514 shares traded. Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) has risen 21.97% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.97% the S&P500. Some Historical POR News: 25/04/2018 – Portland General Electric Raises Dividend to 36.25c Vs. 34c; 22/05/2018 – PGE Seeks 100 Average Megawatts of New Renewable Re; 27/04/2018 – Portland General Electric 1Q Rev $493M; 25/04/2018 – Portland General Electric Increases Dividend; 25/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL BOOSTS DIV TO 36.25C FROM 34C; EST. 36C; 27/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC CO POR.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 SHR VIEW $2.10 TO $2.25; 10/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC CO POR.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $42 FROM $41; 30/04/2018 – PGE to Host Summit Focused on Diversity, Inclusion and Equity on May 23; 08/03/2018 AutoGrid Names Nancy Covey Vice President of Marketing; 25/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC BOOSTS DIV

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.33 EPS, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. ADP’s profit will be $577.15 million for 30.11 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

Aureus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $874.10 million and $812.01M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) by 20,480 shares to 653,968 shares, valued at $28.11 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. Sponsored Adr (NYSE:BABA) by 6,980 shares in the quarter, for a total of 108,909 shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 0.95 in 2019Q1.

