Copper Rock Capital Partners Boosted Its Aspen Technology (AZPN) Position by $3.48 Million; Clarivest Asset Management Position in Netease (NTES) Lifted by $17.78 Million as Share Price Rose

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Aspen Technology Inc (AZPN) by 21.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc bought 33,770 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 188,442 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.56 million, up from 154,672 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Aspen Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $127.53. About 225,222 shares traded. Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) has risen 23.22% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.79% the S&P500. Some Historical AZPN News: 08/05/2018 – Aspen Tech Presenting at Conference May 15; 04/04/2018 – Aspen to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 2, 2018; 25/04/2018 – Aspen Technology 3Q EPS 52c; 08/05/2018 – AspenTech Joins SAP® PartnerEdge® Program; Announces Availability of Aspen Mtell® on SAP App Center; 23/04/2018 – DJ Aspen Technology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AZPN); 04/04/2018 Clio Health Appoints Steve Dailey as CEO to Drive a Patient-Centric Health and Wellness Experience; 25/04/2018 – ASPEN TECH 3Q ADJ EPS 58C, EST. 52C; 18/04/2018 – TrendMiner Customer CP Kelco to Present Gained Operational Value of Data Analytics at OSlsoft Pl World 2018; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Position in Aspen Tech; 25/04/2018 – ASPEN TECHNOLOGY INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $125.9 MLN VS $119.3 MLN

Clarivest Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Netease Inc (NTES) by 614900% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clarivest Asset Management Llc bought 73,788 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.94% with the market. The institutional investor held 73,800 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.82 million, up from 12 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clarivest Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Netease Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $3.71 during the last trading session, reaching $257.79. About 380,630 shares traded. NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) has declined 2.79% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.22% the S&P500. Some Historical NTES News: 23/05/2018 – Caixin: Baidu, NetEase Join Queue for Issuing CDRs; 13/03/2018 – Cross-Licensing Agreement is Signed Between NetEase Cloud Music and AliMusic; 04/05/2018 – NetEase Cloud Music and Big Hit Entertainment team up to launch BTS’ song catalog; 11/05/2018 – Origin Asset Adds BlackRock, Exits Skyworks, Cuts Netease: 13F; 17/05/2018 – ADRs End Mostly Lower; NetEase Trades Actively; 26/03/2018 – NetEase and Google Unveil Open Source Automated Testing Solution on GDC Opening Day; 16/05/2018 – Netease 1Q Rev $2.26B; 08/03/2018 – MMORPG Crusaders of Light Launches on Steam with New Server and Major Content Update; 27/04/2018 – NetEase Youdao Completes Its First Strategic Funding, Getting the Firm Admitted into the “Unicorn” Club with a Valuation of $1.1 Billion; 25/04/2018 – NETEASE INC NTES.O : CLSA RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM

Clarivest Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.41B and $4.95B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (NYSE:WCG) by 16,941 shares to 786 shares, valued at $211,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in America Movil Sab De Cv (NYSE:AMX) by 108,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.77 million shares, and cut its stake in Wabash Natl Corp (NYSE:WNC).

More notable recent NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Nokia Corporation (NOK) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 05/16/2019: CUI, NTES, WIX, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on May 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: SWKS, NTES – Nasdaq” on May 16, 2019. More interesting news about NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 05/16/2019: RNG,NTES,DZSI,VRTU,CSCO,TNE.AX – Nasdaq” published on May 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “In Pursuit of an Earnings Beat? Play These Top 5 Stocks – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

More notable recent Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “AspenTech Boss Ups Asset Optimization Plays As Big Oil Goes Into Digital Overdrive – Forbes Now” on June 19, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Aspen Technology, One Liberty Properties, JC Penney, First Busey, KLX, and Johnson Outdoors â€” New Research Emphasizes Economic Growth – GlobeNewswire” published on September 04, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Aspen Technology (AZPN) is an Incredible Growth Stock: 3 Reasons Why – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Aspen Technology, Inc. (AZPN) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Aspen Technology’s (AZPN) CEO Antonio Pietri on Q3 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold AZPN shares while 94 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 62.85 million shares or 1.99% less from 64.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fund Mgmt has invested 0.1% in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN). Eagle Boston Inv Mgmt has 1.12% invested in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN). Axa holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) for 478,508 shares. Pnc Finance Services has invested 0% of its portfolio in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has 0.02% invested in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) for 81,528 shares. Raymond James Service Advsr owns 2,963 shares. Svcs Automobile Association invested in 0% or 10,909 shares. C M Bidwell & Assocs Limited reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN). International Gru invested 0% in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN). Alps Advisors Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN). Blackrock has invested 0.02% in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Com owns 2,340 shares. Castleark Mngmt Limited Com reported 0.1% in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN). Northeast Consultants Incorporated reported 0.02% in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN). Boothbay Fund Management Limited Company invested in 15,681 shares or 0.16% of the stock.