Copper Rock Capital Partners Boosted Callaway Golf Co (ELY) Stake By $1.31 Million; Xbiotech (XBIT) SI Increased By 22.71%

Xbiotech Inc (NASDAQ:XBIT) had an increase of 22.71% in short interest. XBIT’s SI was 2.12M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 22.71% from 1.73 million shares previously. With 184,300 avg volume, 12 days are for Xbiotech Inc (NASDAQ:XBIT)’s short sellers to cover XBIT’s short positions. The SI to Xbiotech Inc’s float is 16.15%. The stock increased 3.21% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $7.4. About 69,634 shares traded. XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) has risen 58.92% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 58.92% the S&P500. Some Historical XBIT News: 16/04/2018 – XBIOTECH INC – CONDUCTING FINAL PREPARATIONS FOR STUDY LAUNCH INCLUDING FIRST CLINICAL SITE INITIATION SCHEDULED LATER THIS MONTH; 02/04/2018 – XBIOTECH INC – HAS OBTAINED AN EXCLUSIVE, WORLDWIDE LICENSE FROM CT ATLANTIC AG; 02/04/2018 – XBIOTECH INC – OBTAINED AN EXCLUSIVE, WORLDWIDE LICENSE FROM CT ATLANTIC AG, A SWISS BIOTECHNOLOGY COMPANY; 20/04/2018 – DJ XBiotech Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XBIT); 02/04/2018 – XBIOTECH – WILL USE ITS TECHNOLOGY TO ADVANCE DEVELOPMENT OF TRUE HUMAN(TM )ANTI-NY-ESO-1 MONOCLONAL ANTIBODY, 12D7; 16/04/2018 – XBIOTECH INC – UPCOMING PHASE 2 CLINICAL STUDIES IN PATIENTS WITH MODERATE TO SEVERE ATOPIC DERMATITIS (AD) AND HIDRADENITIS SUPPURATIVA (HS); 16/04/2018 – XBIOTECH INC – CO WOULD EVALUATE A NEW SUBCUTANEOUS FORMULATION OF CO’S TRUE HUMAN MONOCLONAL ANTIBODY, MABP1, IN TWO SEPARATE PHASE 2 STUDIES; 02/04/2018 XBiotech In-licenses Anti-NY-ESO-1 Antibody Targeting Advanced Cancer; 02/04/2018 – XBIOTECH IN-LICENSES ANTI-NY-ESO-1 ANTIBODY FROM CT ATLANTIC; 16/04/2018 – XBiotech Announces Upcoming Phase 2 Clinical Studies in Dermatology

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc increased Callaway Golf Co (ELY) stake by 8.93% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc acquired 87,043 shares as Callaway Golf Co (ELY)’s stock rose 6.63%. The Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc holds 1.06M shares with $16.90 million value, up from 975,146 last quarter. Callaway Golf Co now has $1.73B valuation. The stock increased 2.22% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $18.43. About 1.16M shares traded. Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) has declined 4.23% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.23% the S&P500. Some Historical ELY News: 27/04/2018 – CALLAWAY GOLF CO ELY.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19; 26/04/2018 – CALLAWAY GOLF CO ELY.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.71, REV VIEW $1.13 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/04/2018 – Callaway Golf Company to Broadcast First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 21/05/2018 – Callaway Golf Presenting at Conference May 23; 27/04/2018 – CALLAWAY GOLF 1Q EPS 65C, EST. 51C; 26/04/2018 – Callaway Golf Company Announces Record Net Sales And Earnings For The First Quarter Of 2018 And Significantly Increases Full Year Financial Guidance; 09/05/2018 – Russell L. Fleischer Named to Bd of Directors of Callaway Golf Co; 26/04/2018 – CALLAWAY GOLF CO ELY.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $0.77 TO $0.82; 22/05/2018 – Callaway Golf Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – TITOMIC LTD TTT.AX – ENTERED COLLABORATIVE AGREEMENT WITH CALLAWAY GOLF COMPANY; AGREEMENT FOR TITOMIC’S TO DEVELOP NOVEL PRODUCTS

Since May 20, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $324,630 activity. $99,480 worth of Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) was bought by Lynch Brian P. on Monday, May 20. 10,000 Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) shares with value of $151,400 were bought by BREWER OLIVER G III. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $73,750 was made by FLEISCHER RUSSELL L on Thursday, May 23.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 39 investors sold ELY shares while 67 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 78.56 million shares or 6.12% less from 83.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 29,940 shares. Moreover, Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Liability has 0.06% invested in Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY). Pnc Financial Service Group reported 3,255 shares stake. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Co holds 0% or 146 shares in its portfolio. Stifel Financial Corp reported 860,696 shares. New York-based Timessquare Cap Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.29% in Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY). Engineers Gate Manager Lp reported 35,500 shares. Aperio Grp Limited Com invested 0% in Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY). Grp One Trading Lp reported 1,244 shares. Gotham Asset Limited Liability Corp has 0.04% invested in Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) for 160,627 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill reported 0.01% in Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY). Advisory Research invested in 123,840 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Glenmede Tru Na has invested 0.16% in Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY). James Inv Rech owns 8,015 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & reported 178,554 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Callaway Golf has $24 highest and $21.5000 lowest target. $22.75’s average target is 23.44% above currents $18.43 stock price. Callaway Golf had 4 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Berenberg maintained the shares of ELY in report on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy” rating. Stephens upgraded the shares of ELY in report on Friday, August 9 to “Overweight” rating.

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc decreased Bankunited Inc (NYSE:BKU) stake by 100,382 shares to 406,085 valued at $13.80 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Comfort Systems Usa Inc (NYSE:FIX) stake by 28,829 shares and now owns 476,299 shares. Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) was reduced too.

XBiotech Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company has market cap of $303.49 million. The companyÂ’s lead product is Xilonix, which is also known as MABp1, a therapeutic antibody that neutralizes interleukin-1 alpha, which has completed Phase III clinical trial in Europe for the treatment of symptomatic and advanced colorectal cancer. It currently has negative earnings. It has also investigating its lead product candidate in various clinical trials for other inflammatory conditions, including vascular disease, type II diabetes, acne, psoriasis, pyoderma gangrenosum, and hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as staphylococcus aureus infection, influenza, and clostridium difficile infection diseases.