Copper Rock Capital Partners Boosted By $4.03 Million Its Wintrust Financial (WTFC) Position; BALMORAL RESOURCES LTD ORDINARY SHARES (BALMF) Shorts Increased By 2.65%

BALMORAL RESOURCES LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:BALMF) had an increase of 2.65% in short interest. BALMF’s SI was 310,000 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 2.65% from 302,000 shares previously. With 60,600 avg volume, 5 days are for BALMORAL RESOURCES LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:BALMF)’s short sellers to cover BALMF’s short positions. The stock increased 1.92% or $0.0027 during the last trading session, reaching $0.146. About 22,302 shares traded. Balmoral Resources Ltd (OTCMKTS:BALMF) has 0.00% since September 29, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc increased Wintrust Financial Corp (WTFC) stake by 26.72% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc acquired 55,197 shares as Wintrust Financial Corp (WTFC)’s stock declined 5.25%. The Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc holds 261,807 shares with $19.15M value, up from 206,610 last quarter. Wintrust Financial Corp now has $3.62 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $64.56. About 359,349 shares traded. Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC) has declined 18.73% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.73% the S&P500. Some Historical WTFC News: 02/05/2018 – Wintrust to Buy Delaware Place Bank for $34M; 26/04/2018 – Wintrust Financial Corporation Announces Cash Dividend; 16/04/2018 – Wintrust 1Q Net $82M; 16/04/2018 – WINTRUST FINANCIAL 1Q EPS $1.40, EST. $1.28; 16/04/2018 – WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $225.1 MLN VS $192.6 MLN; 16/04/2018 – Wintrust Financial Corporation Reports Record First Quarter 2018 Net Income, an Increase of 40% Over Prior Year; 16/04/2018 – Wintrust Sees Profit, Revenue Boost In Latest Quarter; 06/04/2018 – Wintrust Financial Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Wintrust Financial Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – Wintrust 1Q EPS $1.40

Balmoral Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company has market cap of $23.21 million. The firm explores for gold, nickel, copper, cobalt, platinum, and palladium deposits. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s principal project is the Detour Trend project comprising 1,000 square kilometers area located in Quebec, Canada.

Since July 19, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $49,989 activity. Shares for $49,989 were bought by SWEENEY GARY D.

