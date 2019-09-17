Copeland Capital Management Upped Power Integrations (POWI) Stake; Asa Gold & Precious Metals LTD Has Cut Royal Gold (RGLD) Position By $12.24 Million

Copeland Capital Management Llc increased Power Integrations Inc (POWI) stake by 20.8% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Copeland Capital Management Llc acquired 77,882 shares as Power Integrations Inc (POWI)’s stock rose 16.31%. The Copeland Capital Management Llc holds 452,373 shares with $36.27 million value, up from 374,491 last quarter. Power Integrations Inc now has $2.68 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $91.51. About 75,249 shares traded. Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) has risen 29.91% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.91% the S&P500. Some Historical POWI News: 26/04/2018 – Power Integrations 1Q Rev $103.1M; 30/04/2018 – Power Integrations’ SCALE Gate Drivers Now Available With Conformal Coating; 26/04/2018 – POWER INTEGRATIONS SEES 2Q REV. $106M TO $112M, EST. $110.0M; 19/03/2018 – Power Integrations Names Necip Sayiner to Its Bd of Directors; 06/03/2018 Dynamically Configurable Off-Line Switcher IC From Power Integrations Supports USB PD 3.0 + PPS; 26/04/2018 – POWER INTEGRATIONS INC – 2018 GAAP OPERATING EXPENSES ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $41.5 MLN; 20/04/2018 – DJ Power Integrations Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (POWI); 10/05/2018 – Dir Bickell Gifts 350 Of Power Integrations Inc; 26/04/2018 – POWER INTEGRATIONS INC – SEES 2018 NON-GAAP GROSS MARGIN IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY 52 PERCENT; 26/04/2018 – POWER INTEGRATIONS 1Q ADJ EPS 67C, EST. 59C

Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd decreased Royal Gold Inc (RGLD) stake by 80% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd sold 120,000 shares as Royal Gold Inc (RGLD)’s stock rose 35.52%. The Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd holds 30,000 shares with $3.08M value, down from 150,000 last quarter. Royal Gold Inc now has $8.20 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.79% or $3.39 during the last trading session, reaching $125.04. About 268,073 shares traded. Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) has risen 35.85% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RGLD News: 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD – EVALUATING CARRYING VALUE OF 0.78% TO 5.45% SLIDING-SCALE NSR GOLD ROYALTY & 1.09% NSR COPPER ROYALTY ON BARRICK’S PASCUA-LAMA PROJECT; 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD CITES TEMPORARY SHUTDOWN OF MILL PROCESSING FACILITY; 27/03/2018 – Royal Gold Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Royal Gold 3Q Loss $153.7M; 20/03/2018 Royal Gold Announces Second Quarter Dividend; 02/05/2018 – Royal Gold 3Q Loss/Shr $2.35; 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD SAYS 3Q DELIVERIES NOT YET IMPACTED BY SHUTDOWN; 28/03/2018 – ROYAL GOLD INC RGLD.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $102 FROM $100; 02/05/2018 – ROYAL GOLD 3Q ADJ EPS 48C, EST. 43C; 29/05/2018 – Royal Gold Access Event Scheduled By National Bank Financial

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 30 investors sold RGLD shares while 88 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 50.04 million shares or 1.31% less from 50.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ls Inv Advisors Llc reported 3,196 shares. Pictet Asset holds 0% or 10,876 shares. Moreover, Strs Ohio has 0% invested in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) for 3,811 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems has 11,546 shares. Quantitative Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.12% or 29,789 shares in its portfolio. Principal Fincl holds 0.03% or 286,704 shares. Sei reported 0.01% in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD). First Republic Mngmt Incorporated reported 0% in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD). Thrivent For Lutherans owns 17,320 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Fmr Lc holds 0.01% or 1.24M shares. Investec Asset Mgmt Limited has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD). Cwm Limited Liability Corporation reported 0% stake. Riverhead Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 11,353 shares. Blackrock reported 6.69M shares. 1,076 are owned by Signaturefd Limited Liability Company.

Analysts await Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.61 EPS, up 165.22% or $0.38 from last year’s $0.23 per share. RGLD’s profit will be $39.99 million for 51.25 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual EPS reported by Royal Gold, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.56% EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Royal Gold has $132.9000 highest and $100 lowest target. $116.45’s average target is -6.87% below currents $125.04 stock price. Royal Gold had 9 analyst reports since March 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. B. Riley & Co maintained Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) rating on Monday, September 9. B. Riley & Co has “Buy” rating and $132.9000 target. FBR Capital upgraded Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) rating on Monday, April 1. FBR Capital has “Buy” rating and $100 target.

Copeland Capital Management Llc decreased Factset Research Systems Inc (NYSE:FDS) stake by 2,192 shares to 42,239 valued at $12.10M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Marketaxess Holdings (NASDAQ:MKTX) stake by 8,685 shares and now owns 44,215 shares. Exponent Inc (NASDAQ:EXPO) was reduced too.

