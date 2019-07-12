Copeland Capital Management Upped Its Cognex (CGNX) Position by $717,550 as Stock Declined; Park Natl (PRK) Shareholder Park Circle Co Boosted Its Position

Copeland Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cognex Corporation (CGNX) by 11.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Copeland Capital Management Llc bought 14,351 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 143,421 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.30M, up from 129,070 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copeland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cognex Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $41.94. About 1.16M shares traded. Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) has declined 7.68% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.11% the S&P500. Some Historical CGNX News: 07/05/2018 – Cognex Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 01/05/2018 – Analyst Neil Campling of Mirabaud Securities said that weaker-than-expected first quarter earnings and second quarter earnings from Cognex provide more evidence of this; 01/05/2018 – Cognex sells technologies to factories that assist with putting OLED screens on iPhone X devices; 10/05/2018 – lvanti Introduces Support for Cognex Mobile Data Capture Solutions; 30/04/2018 – COGNEX 1Q REV. $169.6M, EST. $171.1M; 30/04/2018 – COGNEX 1Q ADJ. EPS 18C; 21/04/2018 DJ Cognex Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CGNX); 01/05/2018 – Apple accounts for 20 percent of Cognex revenues, according to Campling; 03/05/2018 – Cognex to Webcast Conference Presentations; 30/04/2018 – Cognex 1Q Rev $169.6M

Park Circle Co increased its stake in Park Natl Corp (PRK) by 31.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Circle Co bought 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.56% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 21,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.99M, up from 16,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Circle Co who had been investing in Park Natl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $97.52. About 33,368 shares traded. Park National Corporation (NYSEMKT:PRK) has declined 12.26% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PRK News: 15/03/2018 Park National Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – PARK NATIONAL,PARK NATIONAL BANK GET OCC REGULATORY APPROVALS; 20/04/2018 – PARK NATIONAL 1Q EPS $2.02, EST. $1.58; 20/04/2018 – PARK NATIONAL CORP QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $64.9 MLN VS ABOUT $59 MLN; 23/03/2018 – Park National Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – Park National 1Q EPS $2.02; 20/04/2018 – PARK NATIONAL CORP – BOARD OF DIRECTORS INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND FROM $0.94 PER COMMON SHARE TO $0.96 PER COMMON SHARE; 03/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Heritage Commerce, Park National, One Liberty Properties, American National Insurance,; 22/04/2018 – DJ Park National Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PRK); 20/04/2018 – Park National Raises Dividend to 96c Vs. 94c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold CGNX shares while 102 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 153.84 million shares or 1.68% less from 156.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paloma Partners Mgmt Com holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) for 18,304 shares. Nomura accumulated 0% or 3,976 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys invested in 0.03% or 268,280 shares. Williams Jones And Associates Llc has 19,990 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Brinker holds 47,576 shares. Advisory invested in 0.01% or 5,355 shares. Strs Ohio invested in 0% or 2,117 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) for 19,293 shares. Financial Bank Of America Corporation De holds 1.22M shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Pinebridge Investments LP invested in 0.03% or 26,156 shares. Van Eck Assocs has invested 0% in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX). Victory Capital reported 0% of its portfolio in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX). Highland Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 22,125 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. 139,192 were accumulated by Temasek (Private) Ltd. Citadel Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Illinois-based fund reported 44,335 shares.

