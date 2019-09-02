Copeland Capital Management Trimmed Its Holding in Motorola Solutions (MSI) as Stock Rose; Atika Capital Management Stake in Molina Healthcare (MOH) Has Trimmed by $2.41 Million

Copeland Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI) by 79.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Copeland Capital Management Llc sold 81,271 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.28% . The institutional investor held 20,830 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.93 million, down from 102,101 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copeland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Motorola Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $180.91. About 692,244 shares traded. Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) has risen 37.75% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.75% the S&P500. Some Historical MSI News: 10/05/2018 – Zoom Telephonics Begins Volume Shipments of Motorola AC1700 Dual-Band WiFi Gigabit Router with Extended Range; 10/05/2018 – RadioResource: Germany’s Brandenburg State Selects Motorola TETRA Radios; 23/04/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS: PACT EXTENDED FOR 7 YRS, VALUED AT A$261M; 07/03/2018 – Motorola Solutions Completes Acquisition Of Airbus DS Communications; 03/05/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS INC QTRLY SALES OF $1.5 BLN, UP 15 PERCENT FROM A YEAR AGO; 23/04/2018 – RadioResource: Motorola Wins $200M Contract in Australia; 14/03/2018 – RadioResource: Brazilian Airport Deploys Motorola Solutions TETRA System; 23/04/2018 – RadioResource: Motorola Reports Gold Coast Games TETRA Network Performance; 30/04/2018 – Aiqudo Announces Global Voice Assistant Agreement with Motorola; 19/04/2018 – Phone Scoop: Motorola Making Gains in U.S. Market: Lenovo is finding renewed success for its Motorola phone business in the

Atika Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Molina Healthcare Inc (MOH) by 44.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atika Capital Management Llc sold 17,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.72% . The hedge fund held 21,000 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.98M, down from 38,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atika Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Molina Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $130.28. About 373,496 shares traded. Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) has risen 29.24% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.24% the S&P500. Some Historical MOH News: 06/03/2018 – MOLINA AGREED TO BUYBACK ABOUT $96.8M AMOUNT OF 1.625% NOTES; 25/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Molina Healthcare, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadli; 11/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Molina Healthcare, Inc. (MOH); 30/04/2018 – Molina Health Sees 2018 Adj EPS $4.24-Adj EPS $4.74; 30/04/2018 – MOLINA MAY SELL ACA INSURANCE IN WISCONSIN, UTAH IN 2019; 22/04/2018 – DJ Molina Healthcare Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MOH); 06/03/2018 – MOLINA HEALTHCARE INC – ON A NET BASIS, CO WILL NOT RECEIVE PROCEEDS FROM TRANSACTIONS, WILL PAY CUSTOMARY FEES AND EXPENSES IN CONNECTION THEREWITH; 30/04/2018 – MOLINA SAYS MAY RETURN TO OBAMACARE IN WISCONSIN, UTAH IN 2019; 29/05/2018 – Molina Healthcare Elects Richard Zoretic to Board of Directors; 30/04/2018 – Molina Health Sees 2018 Net $272M-Net $306M

Atika Capital Management Llc, which manages about $492.16M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc by 15,000 shares to 195,000 shares, valued at $8.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 28,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Zai Lab Ltd.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold MOH shares while 94 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 70.18 million shares or 4.45% more from 67.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co, New York-based fund reported 5,491 shares. Castleark Mgmt Limited Liability owns 2,820 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Riverhead Capital Ltd Llc invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH). Eqis Inc holds 0.05% or 4,824 shares. Wealth Architects Ltd Liability Co invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH). Reliance Of Delaware stated it has 1,712 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Sun Life Fincl has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH). Mastrapasqua Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 10,398 shares. Tiedemann Advisors Limited Liability Corp holds 1.43% or 214,266 shares. Pnc Finance Service Gru owns 0% invested in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) for 6,078 shares. 95 were accumulated by Captrust Advsr. 1.08 million are owned by Jpmorgan Chase &. 1,611 were reported by M&T Bankshares Corporation. 4,117 were reported by Fort Ltd Partnership. Artemis Invest Management Limited Liability Partnership reported 89,937 shares stake.

Analysts await Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $2.72 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $2.72 per share. MOH’s profit will be $166.17 million for 11.97 P/E if the $2.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.11 actual earnings per share reported by Molina Healthcare, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.54% negative EPS growth.

Copeland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.04B and $1.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) by 11,748 shares to 94,743 shares, valued at $6.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comfort Systems Usa Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 22,014 shares in the quarter, for a total of 335,608 shares, and has risen its stake in Evercore Inc (NYSE:EVR).

Since August 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $46.79 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold MSI shares while 181 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 145 raised stakes. 136.82 million shares or 2.37% less from 140.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mason Street Advsr Ltd has invested 0.07% in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) invested in 0.19% or 13,240 shares. Amica Mutual Insurance Co reported 0.1% in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). M&R Capital stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Essex Financial Serv Inc accumulated 0.37% or 8,617 shares. Commonwealth Bank Of Australia owns 629 shares. Indexiq Advsr Lc has invested 0.13% in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). 23,745 are owned by M&T Fincl Bank. Metropolitan Life has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). First Personal Fincl Ser has invested 0% in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Scott Selber reported 17,226 shares. Daiwa Secs has 94,124 shares. Bluecrest Capital Limited reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Trexquant Invest LP holds 48,065 shares. Beck Mack & Oliver Lc has 0.01% invested in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) for 1,728 shares.