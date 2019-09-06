Copeland Capital Management Trimmed Costco Wholesale (COST) Position; Invesco LTD Upped By $122.35 Million Its Teleflex (TFX) Stake

Invesco Ltd increased Teleflex Inc (TFX) stake by 151.43% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Invesco Ltd acquired 405,144 shares as Teleflex Inc (TFX)’s stock rose 21.07%. The Invesco Ltd holds 672,691 shares with $203.26M value, up from 267,547 last quarter. Teleflex Inc now has $16.48B valuation. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $356.48. About 226,852 shares traded. Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) has risen 25.47% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.47% the S&P500. Some Historical TFX News: 03/05/2018 – Teleflex 1Q Adj EPS $2.15; 03/05/2018 – TELEFLEX – SEES CO INCURRING PRE-TAX RESTRUCTURING & RESTRUCTURING RELATED CHARGES IN CONNECTION WITH MAY 1 RESTRUCTURING PLAN OF $102 MLN TO $133 MLN; 16/05/2018 – NeoTract to Unveil New Clinical Data on the UroLift® System at American Urological Association 2018 Meeting; 03/05/2018 – TELEFLEX INC TFX.N -ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS, CO REAFFIRMED ITS FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE RANGE OF BETWEEN 12% AND 13% OVER PRIOR YEAR; 11/05/2018 – TELEFLEX INC TFX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $9.83, REV VIEW $2.48 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – TELEFLEX INC – NEW RESTRUCTURING PLAN TO FURTHER IMPROVE COMPANY COST STRUCTURE ANNOUNCED; 12/04/2018 – FDA: Teleflex Medical Europe Ltd- Baker Jejunostomy Tubes: Product Code Equivalent Code (a) 655300160 655316 (b) 655500200; 09/03/2018 Teleflex at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Securities Today; 31/05/2018 – Teleflex to Showcase Key Anesthesia Products at Euroanesthesia 2018 (“ESA”) in Copenhagen; 11/05/2018 – Teleflex Incorporated Hosts Analyst & Investor Day

Copeland Capital Management Llc decreased Costco Wholesale (COST) stake by 54.81% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Copeland Capital Management Llc sold 17,599 shares as Costco Wholesale (COST)’s stock rose 14.09%. The Copeland Capital Management Llc holds 14,513 shares with $3.52 million value, down from 32,112 last quarter. Costco Wholesale now has $130.60 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $296.97. About 1.58M shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 31/03/2018 – Boxed, often dubbed the “Costco for millennials,” sells and delivers a range of goods including sparkling water, chips, cookies and toilet paper in bulk; 12/04/2018 – Costco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corp expected to post earnings of $1.69 a share – Earnings Preview; 17/05/2018 – lnstacart faces new challenge with Kroger/Ocado tie-up; 24/04/2018 – Costco Increases Dividend To 57 Cents A Share — MarketWatch; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO APRIL COMP SALES EX-GAS UP 7.9%, EST. UP 6.60%; 18/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-UPS goes Groupon, launching discounts for retailers; 18/05/2018 – Children’s National Dedicates Costco Wholesale Atrium in Recognition of 30-Year Partnership; 16/05/2018 – As Skin-Baring Season Dawns, SeroVital’s hGH Booster Becomes Easier to Find Through National Costco Distribution; 04/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – COSTCO – 04/04/2018 02:16 PM

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The California-based Destination Wealth has invested 1.72% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Hilltop Hldgs Incorporated holds 0.08% or 1,583 shares. Old Second Savings Bank Of Aurora holds 0.05% or 608 shares in its portfolio. Gsa Cap Prns Limited Liability Partnership owns 4,869 shares. Montecito Bancorporation has invested 0.63% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). S R Schill And Associates owns 0.31% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 2,126 shares. The Kentucky-based Hl Financial Svcs Limited Liability Company has invested 0.38% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). 282,046 are held by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Tiaa Cref Management Limited Liability Company reported 0.65% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Gofen & Glossberg Ltd Liability Corporation Il has 0.67% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 78,543 shares. Bridges Invest Mgmt, Nebraska-based fund reported 48,576 shares. Whalerock Point Partners Ltd Liability owns 1.04% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 6,540 shares. Eulav Asset Management owns 0.65% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 65,000 shares. Regentatlantic Capital Ltd Liability has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Pekin Hardy Strauss reported 930 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $727,935 activity. The insider MEISENBACH JOHN W bought $727,935.

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3 after the close. They expect $2.53 EPS, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 29.34 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.

Copeland Capital Management Llc increased Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) stake by 7,298 shares to 85,975 valued at $13.14M in 2019Q1. It also upped Badger Meter Inc. (NYSE:BMI) stake by 38,677 shares and now owns 470,820 shares. Thor Industries Inc (NYSE:THO) was raised too.

Among 16 analysts covering Costco (NASDAQ:COST), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 69% are positive. Costco has $30000 highest and $225 lowest target. $261.19’s average target is -12.05% below currents $296.97 stock price. Costco had 29 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Oppenheimer maintained the shares of COST in report on Wednesday, April 17 with “Outperform” rating. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $280 target in Friday, March 22 report. The stock of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, July 11. The stock of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has “Market Perform” rating given on Thursday, May 9 by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Friday, March 8. The rating was initiated by Nomura on Tuesday, March 19 with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Monday, April 1 with “Neutral”. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Nomura on Thursday, April 11. The rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan on Friday, March 8 with “Buy”. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 8 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold TFX shares while 127 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 40.39 million shares or 10.12% less from 44.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Germany-based Deutsche Bankshares Ag has invested 0.01% in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX). Aviva Plc holds 17,221 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 11,245 are owned by Chase Invest Counsel. Earnest Prns Limited Liability Corp holds 17 shares. Parthenon Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 12,400 shares. Johnson Inv Counsel has 0.09% invested in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) for 13,293 shares. Private Advisor Grp Ltd Liability Co, a New Jersey-based fund reported 2,955 shares. Blackrock stated it has 0.05% in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.04% or 7,584 shares. Daiwa Gp Incorporated reported 8,821 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. San Francisco Sentry (Ca) reported 0% stake. Trust Company Of Vermont, Vermont-based fund reported 450 shares. Gam Hldg Ag owns 1,085 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. World Asset Management has 2,550 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Loomis Sayles And Lp accumulated 0.04% or 61,562 shares.

Invesco Ltd decreased Us Ecology Inc (NASDAQ:ECOL) stake by 8,237 shares to 52,446 valued at $2.94M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Darden Restaurants Inc (NYSE:DRI) stake by 39,627 shares and now owns 1.64M shares. Dynex Cap Inc (NYSE:DX) was reduced too.