Copeland Capital Management Stake in Marketaxess Holdings (MKTX) Decreased by $2.79 Million; As Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Petroleum & Resources Has Trimmed Stake

Petroleum & Resources Corp decreased its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) by 28.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petroleum & Resources Corp sold 101,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 254,085 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.20 million, down from 355,785 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petroleum & Resources Corp who had been investing in Marathon Petroleum Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $61.27. About 276,936 shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 24/05/2018 – S. AFRICAN RAND HOLDS GAIN AS MPC LEAVES POLICY RATE UNCHANGED; 03/05/2018 – Marathon Reports Oil Leak at Galveston Bay Refinery; 10/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum Corp. earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Award; 20/04/2018 – BOE’s Saunders Sees Greater Inflationary Pressure Than MPC Central Forecast; 12/03/2018 – MARATHON GALVESTON BAY TEXAS REFINERY RESTARTED HYDROCRACKER ON SATURDAY; 30/04/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM & ANDEAVOR TO COMBINE; 28/03/2018 – S. AFRICA’S KGANYAGO: MPC SEES RISK TO GROWTH OUTLOOK ON UPSIDE; 16/05/2018 – RBI: NO CHANGE IN DATES FOR REST MPC MEETINGS FOR 2018-19; 17/04/2018 – Praxair Begins Supplying Hydrogen to Marathon Petroleum’s Louisiana Refinery; 27/04/2018 – POLISH MPC: RATES MAY REMAIN STABLE LONGER THAN EXPECTED

Copeland Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Marketaxess Holdings (MKTX) by 16.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Copeland Capital Management Llc sold 8,685 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.50% . The institutional investor held 44,215 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.21M, down from 52,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copeland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Marketaxess Holdings for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $325.36. About 16,827 shares traded. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) has risen 75.35% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 75.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MKTX News: 12/04/2018 – MARKETAXESS HOLDINGS INC MKTX.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $220 FROM $215; 11/04/2018 – MarketAxess to Host Conference Call Announcing First Quarter 2018 on Wednesday, April 25, 2018; 06/04/2018 – MarketAxess Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – MarketAxess 1Q Net $47.9M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 22 investors sold MKTX shares while 105 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 35.89 million shares or 1.81% less from 36.55 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Eulav Asset Management invested in 2,400 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance holds 12,566 shares. Primecap Ca stated it has 0.17% in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX). Reilly Advsr Limited Liability has 103 shares. Proshare Advisors Limited Company has 0.01% invested in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) for 7,701 shares. Alpine Glob Management Ltd holds 0.45% or 4,802 shares. Paloma Prtn Management has 54,986 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Jag Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 5,927 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.09% in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX). California-based Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Mngmt Lc has invested 3.05% in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX). Brinker Incorporated reported 7,454 shares stake. Moreover, Raymond James Trust Na has 0.01% invested in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX). Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv stated it has 0% in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX). Moreover, Arizona State Retirement Sys has 0.03% invested in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX). Georgia-based Advisory Networks Ltd Company has invested 0.01% in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX).

Analysts await MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, up 19.61% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.02 per share. MKTX’s profit will be $46.06M for 66.67 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual earnings per share reported by MarketAxess Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.94% negative EPS growth.

Copeland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.04 billion and $1.79B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kar Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) by 17,374 shares to 96,964 shares, valued at $2.43M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 3,892 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,045 shares, and has risen its stake in Intl Flavors And Fragrances (NYSE:IFF).

Since August 15, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $358,490 activity.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $601,750 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.34, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 94 investors sold MPC shares while 310 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 470.39 million shares or 4.73% less from 493.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Schroder holds 509,595 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Goodwin Daniel L stated it has 42,400 shares. Dubuque Retail Bank & Tru reported 39,320 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. Stratos Wealth Prtn Ltd holds 14,737 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Ww Asset Mngmt has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Suntrust Banks Inc accumulated 30,303 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Terril Brothers reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). South State Corp has invested 0.07% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Cibc World Markets has invested 0.01% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board, New Mexico-based fund reported 55,229 shares. Webster Bank & Trust N A stated it has 100 shares. North Star Asset Mngmt Inc invested in 4,817 shares. Hgk Asset Management has 1.89% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 116,274 shares. Toronto Dominion Bancshares holds 0.01% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) or 409,021 shares. Thomas White Limited invested 0.27% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC).

Analysts await Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.55 earnings per share, down 8.82% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.7 per share. MPC’s profit will be $1.02B for 9.88 P/E if the $1.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.73 actual earnings per share reported by Marathon Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.40% negative EPS growth.

Petroleum & Resources Corp, which manages about $583.49M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) by 28,900 shares to 46,400 shares, valued at $5.00M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) by 8,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 59,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX).