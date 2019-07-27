Copeland Capital Management Raised Its Alexandria Real Estate Equitie (ARE) Stake; Nomura Asset Management Company LTD Increased Its Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Position

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 42.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd bought 121,990 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.08% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 409,200 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $99.39M, up from 287,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.79B market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $3.63 during the last trading session, reaching $227.03. About 814,285 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 9.82% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.39% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 10/05/2018 – Moody’s rates SonicWALL B3; 24/04/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Closes Acquisition Of Secdo; 15/03/2018 – Uber in talks with Toyota to sell self-driving tech; 12/04/2018 – SAN JUAN, PALO SECO PLANTS OUT OF SERVICE: UTILITY; 12/04/2018 – Virsec Announces Solution for Spectre & Meltdown Vulnerabilities; 16/05/2018 – OPAQ Networks to Co-Present Session with Channel Partner on Security-as-a-Service at Palo Alto lgnite ‘18 USA; 09/04/2018 – PINNACLE WEST’S PALO VERDE 3 REACTOR IN ARIZ. CUT TO 0%: NRC; 20/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg To ‘A-‘ Fm ‘BBB’ On Palo Alto, CA Sp Tx Rev Bnds; 17/04/2018 – CARL ICAHN & DARWIN DEASON SAY XEROX CAN ADD ANOTHER “POTENTIALLY SIGNIFICANT” REV STREAM BY MONETIZING ITS PALO ALTO RESEARCH CENTER; 14/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks to Buy Cloud Services Infrastructure Company Evident.i

Copeland Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equitie (ARE) by 15.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Copeland Capital Management Llc bought 7,189 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 53,629 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.65 million, up from 46,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copeland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Alexandria Real Estate Equitie for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $143.46. About 800,542 shares traded. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) has risen 14.62% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ARE News: 21/03/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Appoints Dean A. Shigenaga and Thomas J. Andrews as Co-Presidents; 20/03/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Appoints Jennifer J. Banks And Larry J. Diamond As Co-Chief Operating Officers; 10/04/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC. APPOINTS MARC E. BINDA AS TREASURER; 22/03/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate : Moglia Will Continue His Responsibilities as Chief Investment Officer; 30/03/2018 – Dir Richardson Gifts 250 Of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc; 19/03/2018 Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within ICF International, Invitae, Encore Wire, Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Syndax Pharma; 22/03/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Appoints Stephen A. Richardson And Peter M. Moglia As Co-Chief Executive Officers; 30/04/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate 1Q EPS $1.32; 21/03/2018 – ARE NAMES DEAN A. SHIGENAGA, THOMAS J. ANDREWS AS CO-PRESIDENTS; 30/04/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE 1Q REV. $320.1M, EST. $317.6M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold ARE shares while 116 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 108.20 million shares or 0.02% less from 108.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kempen Capital Nv holds 1.18% in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) or 90,800 shares. The Ohio-based Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has invested 0.18% in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Macquarie holds 0.03% in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) or 106,417 shares. Amp Investors invested 0.68% of its portfolio in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Kentucky Retirement System Tru Fund stated it has 2,241 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. 643,059 are owned by Lord Abbett Ltd Com. 38,681 were accumulated by Proshare Advsr. 5,865 were reported by Driehaus Mngmt Ltd Company. Kennedy Management has 47,309 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Company holds 0.19% in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) or 165,911 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Banking Corp owns 0.06% invested in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) for 107,871 shares. Cipher Capital LP has 0.11% invested in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) for 9,673 shares. Adage Cap Prtnrs Group Limited Liability Co holds 0.05% in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) or 141,100 shares. Teachers Annuity Association Of America owns 103,730 shares for 1.31% of their portfolio. Geode Capital Mngmt holds 0.07% or 1.92M shares in its portfolio.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 insider sales for $4.82 million activity. RICHARDSON JAMES H also sold $660,150 worth of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) on Friday, February 8. MARCUS JOEL S sold $1.30 million worth of stock. On Monday, February 11 Cunningham John H sold $661,300 worth of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) or 5,000 shares. $874,435 worth of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) was sold by CIRUZZI VINCENT on Friday, February 8.

Copeland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.04 billion and $1.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) by 12,588 shares to 171,457 shares, valued at $22.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) by 75,978 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,177 shares, and cut its stake in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $32.64 billion and $10.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 25,631 shares to 97,120 shares, valued at $23.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 11,615 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 89,099 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCLT).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $16.87 million activity. $8.65 million worth of stock was sold by MCLAUGHLIN MARK D on Friday, February 1. 30,000 shares valued at $6.53M were sold by ZUK NIR on Friday, February 1.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 102.19 million shares or 44.00% more from 70.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Weatherly Asset Management Ltd Partnership holds 0.35% or 7,001 shares in its portfolio. Nuwave Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 1,878 shares. Regions Corporation, a Alabama-based fund reported 54,438 shares. First Citizens Bancorp Tru owns 1,492 shares. Alpha Cubed Invests accumulated 42,954 shares. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas owns 70,220 shares. Moreover, Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Corp has 0.04% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Bsw Wealth Ptnrs invested 0.02% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 34,000 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt holds 0.05% or 8,452 shares in its portfolio. Lazard Asset Mngmt Limited Co stated it has 979,324 shares. Camarda Financial Advsrs Limited Liability Co has 15 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Los Angeles Mngmt Equity Research has 0.24% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 177,022 shares. Pinnacle Associates has 0.18% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Stephens Ar holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 7,311 shares.