Copeland Capital Management Maintains Position in Phillips 66 (PSX); Qci Asset Management Lifted Its Granite Construction (GVA) Position

Qci Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Granite Construction Inc (GVA) by 13.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qci Asset Management Inc bought 45,161 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.94% . The institutional investor held 371,648 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.91M, up from 326,487 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qci Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Granite Construction Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.57B market cap company. The stock increased 1.91% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $33.56. About 627,200 shares traded or 7.47% up from the average. Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) has declined 32.20% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.20% the S&P500. Some Historical GVA News: 03/04/2018 – Granite Acquires LiquiForce; 21/03/2018 – Granite Awarded $51 Million Road and Bridge Rehabilitation Project in Alaska; 13/03/2018 FTC: 20180853: Granite Construction Incorporated; Layne Christensen Company; 23/04/2018 – Granite Announces Planned Retirement Of Chief Financial Officer; 30/04/2018 – Granite Construction 1Q Loss/Shr 29c; 30/04/2018 – Granite Construction 1Q Rev $563.4M; 15/05/2018 – Layne Christensen Announces Date Of Special Meeting For Stockholders To Approve Merger With Granite Construction; 23/04/2018 – GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INC – KRZEMINSKI WILL CONTINUE IN HER ROLE AS CFO UNTIL HER SUCCESSOR IS APPOINTED; 30/04/2018 – GRANITE CONSTRUCTION 1Q REV. $563.4M, EST. $525.9M

Copeland Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 44.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Copeland Capital Management Llc bought 13,840 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 45,198 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.23M, up from 31,358 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copeland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $102.77. About 1.57 million shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 – EARNINGS REFLECT BENEFIT OF DIVERSIFIED PORTFOLIO, AND ARE ALSO SEEING POSITIVE, ONGOING IMPACTS FROM U.S. TAX REFORM; 03/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTARTING CATALYTIC REFORMER; 11/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BORGER REFINERY MAY RESTART GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER EARLY NEXT WEEK; 12/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery completes work on gasoline units; 17/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Equipment Issues at Sweeny Refinery in Texas; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 expects late 2019 investment decision on ethane cracker -CEO; 09/04/2018 – Oklahoma orders cut to disposal well volumes following quakes; 22/03/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE.TO – IN ONGOING DISCUSSIONS WITH RAIL PROVIDERS TO RESOLVE A SHORTAGE OF LOCOMOTIVE HAULING CAPACITY; 10/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY BOOSTING PRODUCTION ON RESTARTED REFORMER, HYDROTREATERS; 23/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 SAYS BORGER MAINTENANCE CRIMPING FUEL OUTPUT

Since August 7, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 insider sales for $417,043 activity. Shares for $151,050 were bought by KELSEY DAVID H on Wednesday, August 7. Galloway Patricia D also bought $11,744 worth of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) shares. Jigisha Desai bought $27,050 worth of stock. Roberts James Hildebrand had bought 2,000 shares worth $55,800.

Qci Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.52B and $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Flir Systems Inc (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 223,532 shares to 5,428 shares, valued at $294,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (SPY) by 13,649 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,698 shares, and cut its stake in Ins.

More notable recent Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR), Pluralsight, Inc. (PS) & Granite Construction Incorporated (GVA) Class Actions – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC – Yahoo Finance” on August 30, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: LB CARB GVA TWOU: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines – GlobeNewswire” published on September 05, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Granite Awarded $10 Million Airfield Improvement Project – Business Wire” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “GRANITE CONSTRUCTION SHAREHOLDER ALERT by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors With Losses in Excess of $100000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Granite Construction Incorporated – GVA – Business Wire” published on August 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Granite Construction Incorporated (GVA) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 19 investors sold GVA shares while 53 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 44.09 million shares or 0.19% less from 44.17 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Co Can has 0% invested in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) for 28,113 shares. Retirement Of Alabama reported 60,891 shares. Mirae Asset Limited holds 0.01% or 15,461 shares in its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) for 33,978 shares. Ameritas Investment Ptnrs invested 0.04% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Prudential Financial Inc has invested 0% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Hanson Mcclain holds 700 shares. Pitcairn Com has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). First Washington Corporation owns 62,040 shares for 1.47% of their portfolio. Barclays Pcl holds 73,429 shares. Strs Ohio reported 0% of its portfolio in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Proshare Advsrs Ltd reported 8,368 shares stake. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Lc holds 0.03% or 41,388 shares in its portfolio. Wellington Gp Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.03% invested in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Guggenheim Capital Llc accumulated 4,618 shares.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $165,816 activity.

Copeland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.04 billion and $1.79 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marketaxess Holdings (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 8,685 shares to 44,215 shares, valued at $14.21M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Morningstar Inc (NASDAQ:MORN) by 16,455 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 144,126 shares, and cut its stake in Cogent Communications Holdings (NASDAQ:CCOI).

More notable recent Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Could Be Your Next Investment – Yahoo Finance” on May 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Be Sure To Check Out Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019, Fool.com published: “Better Buy: Kinder Morgan Canada vs. Phillips 66 Partners – Motley Fool” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Could Phillips 66’s (NYSE:PSX) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “If You Think This Energy Company’s 3.5% Dividend Yield Is Attractive, You Should Check Out Its MLP – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.26, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 61 investors sold PSX shares while 367 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 322 raised stakes. 296.76 million shares or 2.94% less from 305.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Savings Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation holds 0.17% or 6.60 million shares. Summit Asset Limited Liability Com accumulated 3,294 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Vigilant Cap Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 183 shares. California-based Lpl Ltd has invested 0.04% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). 1,532 are owned by Lipe & Dalton. Ima Wealth holds 0.03% or 716 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 906,565 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Old Republic holds 0.65% or 268,500 shares in its portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Co holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 6,874 shares. Arrow holds 33,669 shares. Hartford Mngmt Inc accumulated 0.44% or 13,988 shares. 105,000 are held by Viking Fund Management Llc. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 0.15% stake. 194,749 were accumulated by Franklin Resources. Retirement Of Alabama invested in 0.09% or 194,798 shares.