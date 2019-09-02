Copeland Capital Management Maintains Holding in Standard Motor Products (SMP); Exane Derivatives Cut Stake in Abbvie (ABBV) as Stock Value Declined

Exane Derivatives decreased its stake in Abbvie (ABBV) by 74.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Exane Derivatives sold 36,125 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 12,200 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $982.95 million, down from 48,325 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Exane Derivatives who had been investing in Abbvie for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $97.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $65.74. About 6.42M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 31/05/2018 – CBD Market Set for Huge Growth; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA – ISSUES ALERT ABOUT DECREASED SURVIVAL ASSOCIATED WITH THE USE OF KEYTRUDA (PEMBROLIZUMAB) OR TECENTRIQ (ATEZOLIZUMAB); 31/05/2018 – ABBVIE TO PRESENT NEW DATA FROM SEVERAL INVESTIGATIONAL STUDIES; 24/04/2018 – AstraZeneca: Combination of Imfinzi Plus Tremelimumab Didn’t Meet Primary Endpoints; 30/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Mavyret Rises After 1-Wk Fall, Epclusa Advances: Hep-C; 17/04/2018 – Cyclacel’s CYC065 CDK Inhibitor Demonstrates Synergy With Venetoclax By Dual Targeting Of Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia; 30/05/2018 – AbbVie Announces Preliminary Results of Tender Offer; 22/03/2018 – AbbVie Sinks After Setback in Drug It Got in $5.8 Billion Deal; 11/04/2018 – Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics Partners with Mylan to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira® (adalimumab); 06/03/2018 – AbbVie Gets Positive Recommendation From Pan-Canadian Oncology Drug Review for VENCLEXTA

Copeland Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Standard Motor Products (SMP) by 6.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Copeland Capital Management Llc bought 18,976 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.21% . The institutional investor held 294,043 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.44 million, up from 275,067 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copeland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Standard Motor Products for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $989.10M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $44.31. About 61,908 shares traded. Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) has declined 2.99% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.99% the S&P500. Some Historical SMP News: 03/05/2018 – STANDARD MOTOR 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 46C; 28/03/2018 – Standard Motor Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – /C O R R E C T I O N — Standard Motor Products, Inc./; 08/03/2018 Standard Motor Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Standard Motor 1Q EPS 35c; 25/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Select Income REIT, Cal-Maine Foods, Capstead Mortgage, Standard Motor Pro; 04/04/2018 – Standard Motor Products Spotlights Its Basic Manufacturing During Standard® “Back to Basics” Sweepstakes; 19/04/2018 – DJ Standard Motor Products Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SMP); 03/05/2018 – Standard Motor 1Q Adj EPS 46c; 03/05/2018 – STANDARD MOTOR 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 46C, EST. 70C

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.28 EPS, up 6.54% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.39B for 7.21 P/E if the $2.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual EPS reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.88% EPS growth.