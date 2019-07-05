Copeland Capital Management Lowered Motorola Solutions (MSI) Position by $11.38 Million as Stock Value Rose; As Sony (SNE) Shares Rose, Scotia Capital Has Lifted by $2.67 Million Its Holding

Copeland Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI) by 79.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Copeland Capital Management Llc sold 81,271 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.48% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,830 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.93M, down from 102,101 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copeland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Motorola Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $170.36. About 399,028 shares traded. Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) has risen 35.20% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.77% the S&P500. Some Historical MSI News: 24/04/2018 – Collahuasi Mine Aims to Be 100% Safe; 17/05/2018 – REG-Biocartis Group NV: Two Performance Studies on ldylla(TM) MSI Biomarkers Selected for Publication at ASCO Conference; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) PLUS YERVOY (IPILIMUMAB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED PATIENTS WITH MSI-H OR DMMR METASTATIC; 23/04/2018 – Victorian Emergency Services Extend Investment in Advanced, Mission-Critical Communications; 23/04/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS AUSTRALIA – WILL EXPAND AND UPGRADE RADIO NETWORK SERVING VICTORIA POLICE, AMBULANCE VICTORIA AND METROPOLITAN FIRE BRIGADE; 07/03/2018 – ZAGG Announces Executive Leadership Transition; 07/05/2018 – Comodo Cybersecurity and MSi Unveil Integrated IT/OT/SOC Security Architecture at Hack New York City; 03/05/2018 – Motorola Solutions Sees FY18 Rev Up 14%; 03/05/2018 – Motorola Solutions Sees 2Q Rev Up 15%; 28/03/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS INC – SAMUEL C. SCOTT WILL NOT STAND FOR RE-ELECTION AT 2019 ANNUAL MEETING

Scotia Capital Inc increased its stake in Sony Corp (SNE) by 1600.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scotia Capital Inc bought 63,515 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 67,484 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.85M, up from 3,969 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scotia Capital Inc who had been investing in Sony Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $55.04. About 1.29M shares traded. Sony Corporation (NYSE:SNE) has risen 3.31% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.12% the S&P500. Some Historical SNE News: 30/04/2018 – New Sony CEO Sets Conservative Targets, Seeks Revival (Correct); 22/05/2018 – Sony changes tune in $2bn EMI deal; 01/05/2018 – S&PGR Upgrads Sony To ‘BBB+’ On Improved Finances; Otlk Stable; 21/05/2018 – Sony Will Indirectly Own About 90% of EMI Music Publishing After Deal; 09/04/2018 – Qualstar to design and manufacture Enterprise Class Optical Disc Library for Sony; 17/05/2018 – Variety: Sony Lays Off 12 at Crackle; More Cuts Likely Coming in TV, Film Units; 17/04/2018 – Deadline Hollywood: EXCLUSIVE: @itsgabrielleu inks first-look deal with Sony Pictures TV; 04/04/2018 – Sony Stands to Reap Almost $1 Billion Gain From Spotify Stake; 29/03/2018 – Global Optoelectronic Manufacturers Market Report 2018 With lndividual Analysis on the Top 100 Companies Including Sony Corp, Seiko Epson Corp and Tellabs – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 21/05/2018 – Sony Corporation of America will acquire all of about 60.2 percent interest from Mubadala for an acquisition price of approximately $1.9 billion

Scotia Capital Inc, which manages about $7.77B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds (FEZ) by 10,374 shares to 5,724 shares, valued at $209,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT) by 16,141 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,975 shares, and cut its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP).

Copeland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.04 billion and $1.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Neenah Inc. (NYSE:NP) by 19,499 shares to 184,163 shares, valued at $11.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Standex International Corporat (NYSE:SXI) by 44,111 shares in the quarter, for a total of 179,054 shares, and has risen its stake in Pool Corp (NASDAQ:POOL).

Analysts await Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.52 EPS, up 10.14% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.38 per share. MSI’s profit will be $247.45 million for 28.02 P/E if the $1.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual EPS reported by Motorola Solutions, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 31.03% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold MSI shares while 181 reduced holdings.