Copeland Capital Management Lowered Lockheed Martin (LMT) Holding as Stock Price Rose; Shareholder J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Has Increased Walt Disney Co (DIS) Position

J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 6.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Llc bought 3,805 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The hedge fund held 59,961 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.66M, up from 56,156 at the end of the previous reported quarter. J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $263.46B market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $146.39. About 10.76 million shares traded or 19.98% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – BOB CHAPEK NAMED CHAIRMAN OF PARKS, EXPERIENCES AND CONSUMER PRODUCTS SEGMENT; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – PARKS AND RESORTS REVENUES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 13% TO $4.9 BLN; 12/03/2018 – Apple’s Cue Suggests Company Won’t Buy Netflix, Disney for Video; 22/03/2018 – New York Post: Finally, a well-adjusted Disney child star; 27/04/2018 – #breakingnews– Disney eyes bankers as it weighs options in Sky bidding war |; 12/04/2018 – DISNEY REQUIRED TO MAKE OFFER FOR SKY AT £10.75/SHARE: UK PANEL; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It Is Preparing Bid for 21st Century Fox Assets, Threatening Disney Deal — 3rd Update; 09/05/2018 – Fox Results Disappoint as Focus Shifts to Disney-Comcast Tussle; 14/03/2018 – DISNEY REPORTS STRATEGIC REORGANIZATION; 30/04/2018 – Disney Music Group’s New A Cappella Group, D Cappella, Featured On “American Idol’s” Disney Night

Copeland Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin (LMT) by 49.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Copeland Capital Management Llc sold 10,953 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.77% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,353 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.41M, down from 22,306 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copeland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $104.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $369.62. About 602,006 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 4.72% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 09/05/2018 – The Korean defense company partnered with Lockheed Martin to build the T-50A trainer jet in hopes of securing a U.S. Air Force contract worth roughly $16 billion; 04/05/2018 – Spacecraft for detecting ‘Marsquakes’ set for rare California launch; 24/05/2018 – Trump scraps North Korea summit, warns Kim that military ready; 03/04/2018 – Sikorsky Celebrates 30 Years of Black Hawk Helicopter Operations in Latin America; 03/04/2018 – NASA Selects Lockheed Martin Skunk Works® to Build X-Plane; 16/03/2018 – New Lockheed Martin Readiness Contract Strengthens Sustainment Industry; 06/03/2018 – Interceptor Test Proves Lockheed Martin’s Hit-to-Kill PAC-3 Fielded Reliability; 24/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin beats profit estimate, raises 2018 forecast; 15/05/2018 – Lockheed Martin Selected to Provide GridStar™ Energy Storage for New ComEd Microgrid Project in Chicago; 08/03/2018 – A new contract for more F-35 fighter jets will take time, given the focus on cost, Lockheed Martin CEO Marillyn Hewson tells CNBC

Copeland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.04 billion and $1.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in J And J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 13,655 shares to 152,271 shares, valued at $24.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Ozk by 139,322 shares in the quarter, for a total of 629,061 shares, and has risen its stake in Morningstar Inc (NASDAQ:MORN).

Analysts await Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $4.98 earnings per share, down 3.11% or $0.16 from last year’s $5.14 per share. LMT’s profit will be $1.41B for 18.56 P/E if the $4.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.00 actual earnings per share reported by Lockheed Martin Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.40% negative EPS growth.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 selling transactions for $4.07 million activity. $229,533 worth of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) was bought by GORDON ILENE S. 6,647 shares were sold by Ambrose Richard F, worth $2.00M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold LMT shares while 369 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 384 raised stakes. 214.10 million shares or 9.20% less from 235.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kornitzer Cap Incorporated Ks, Kansas-based fund reported 4,043 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Co holds 0.09% or 167,440 shares. Moreover, Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.29% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Buckingham Asset Mngmt holds 0.38% or 10,088 shares. Capital International Invsts stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Royal London Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 100,267 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sun Life Fincl Inc invested in 0.03% or 418 shares. Alexandria Capital Ltd reported 0.06% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Alley Communication Ltd Liability holds 2.49% or 28,207 shares in its portfolio. Leisure Capital has invested 0.73% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Pittenger Anderson accumulated 1,188 shares. Boys Arnold holds 1,229 shares. 1,952 were reported by First Foundation Advsr. Stillwater Advsr Ltd Liability invested in 1.91% or 29,221 shares. Crawford Invest Counsel Inc has 0.01% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 1,658 shares.

