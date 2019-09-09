Copeland Capital Management Lowered Its Holding in J2 Global Communications (JCOM) by $669,166; Nike (NKE) Shareholder Semper Augustus Investments Group Has Decreased Holding

Copeland Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in J2 Global Communications (JCOM) by 2.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Copeland Capital Management Llc sold 7,781 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.08% . The institutional investor held 364,958 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.61M, down from 372,739 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copeland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in J2 Global Communications for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $87.84. About 422,236 shares traded or 25.28% up from the average. j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) has risen 5.54% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.54% the S&P500. Some Historical JCOM News: 07/05/2018 – J2 GLOBAL INC JCOM.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.2 BLN TO $1.25 BLN; 07/05/2018 – j2 Global 1Q Adj EPS $1.22; 26/03/2018 – J2 Global Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – J2 GLOBAL INC JCOM.O FY2018 REV VIEW $1.23 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/04/2018 – DJ j2 Global Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JCOM); 07/05/2018 – J2 Global Sees FY18 Adj EPS $5.95-Adj EPS $6.25; 20/03/2018 – J2 Global Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Arrowmark Partners Buys New 1.3% Position in J2 Global; 04/05/2018 – J2 Global Presenting at Barclays Conference May 23; 07/05/2018 – J2 Global Sees FY18 Rev $1.20B-$1.25B

Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 67.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc sold 26,069 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The hedge fund held 12,723 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.07 million, down from 38,792 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $132.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $88.69. About 3.63M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 16/03/2018 – Nike VP Jayme Martin Forced Out of Sneaker Giant; 23/03/2018 – Nike Still ‘Most Valuable’ Apparel Brand Despite Recent Setbacks; 22/04/2018 – DJ NIKE Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NKE); 16/03/2018 – Nike Executive Departures Accompany Reports of Demeaning Conduct; 06/04/2018 – Seattle Times: Nike? Adidas? University of Washington athletics closing in on major payday with new apparel deal; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q N Amer Rev Down 6%; 04/04/2018 – Nike “has failed to gain traction” in hiring and promoting more women and minorities, according to a memo Nike’s HR Chief sent to employees on Wednesday; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC SAYS ACQUIRED CONSUMER DATA AND ANALYTICS FIRM NAMED ZODIAC; 02/04/2018 – Nike tops Wall Street expectations; confirms deal with Amazon; 16/03/2018 – NIKE VICE PRESIDENT JAYME MARTIN, WHO REPORTED TO TREVOR EDWARDS, EXITS NIKE – WSJ, CITING

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold JCOM shares while 82 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 46.95 million shares or 0.46% less from 47.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amalgamated Bank & Trust holds 7,529 shares. Moreover, Sei Investments has 0.21% invested in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) for 716,762 shares. Arizona-based Arizona State Retirement Systems has invested 0.03% in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM). Zebra Mngmt Ltd Com holds 0.84% or 18,336 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.02% in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM). Raymond James & Assoc owns 0.01% invested in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) for 68,153 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Co Ny accumulated 11,997 shares. Moreover, Colony Gp Ltd has 0.01% invested in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) for 2,513 shares. Tocqueville Asset Management Ltd Partnership accumulated 82,800 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Ameritas Invest Prtnrs stated it has 0.07% in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM). Whittier Trust reported 0% of its portfolio in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM). Moreover, Smith Graham Inv Lp has 0.82% invested in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) for 86,251 shares. Huntington Comml Bank owns 0% invested in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) for 320 shares. Moreover, Arrowmark Colorado Limited Liability Company has 1.12% invested in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM). Vanguard Gru accumulated 0.02% or 4.46 million shares.

Copeland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.04B and $1.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Snap (NYSE:SNA) by 4,195 shares to 37,960 shares, valued at $5.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Algonquin Power And Utilities (AQUNF) by 230,217 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.69M shares, and has risen its stake in Cogent Communications Holdings (NASDAQ:CCOI).

Analysts await j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $1.58 earnings per share, up 12.06% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.41 per share. JCOM’s profit will be $74.79 million for 13.90 P/E if the $1.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by j2 Global, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.48% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluefin Trading Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 4,702 shares. Fort Point Cap owns 0.12% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 3,144 shares. Summit Asset Management Ltd Liability Co reported 0.11% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). 54 are owned by Thornburg Invest Mngmt. Focused Wealth Incorporated holds 1,059 shares. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis Company Incorporated owns 46,000 shares. Hightower Trust Services Lta holds 0.86% or 79,518 shares. Ballentine Prns Ltd Company owns 21,353 shares. Smith Salley stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). The Massachusetts-based Massachusetts Services Ma has invested 0.38% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). 7,691 are held by Livingston Grp Asset Mgmt Co (Operating As Southport Capital Management). Qs Invsts Limited Liability Corp accumulated 86,852 shares. Cap Investors has invested 1.32% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Charter Tru has invested 0.52% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Sawgrass Asset Mgmt Limited Co stated it has 124,587 shares.

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24 after the close. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.06B for 31.23 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc, which manages about $202.17M and $162.78M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Avx Corp New (NYSE:AVX) by 51,309 shares to 146,367 shares, valued at $2.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.